Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$30.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 102.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ESSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Essential 40 Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    KKM
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Kilburg

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies that comprise the Essential 40 Stock Index™ (the “Index”), which measures the investment return of the equity securities of forty blue-chip U.S companies. Generally, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will hold all forty of the securities that comprise the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. Under certain circumstances, however, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index if it is not possible or practicable to replicate the Index. There also may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Index, purchase securities not in the Index that the Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in the Index, or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques. The circumstances that would cause the Adviser to hold a representative sampling of the Index include, but are not limited to, the following circumstances: the Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index; the Fund may purchase securities not represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index; or there may be corporate actions resulting in a cash take-over or bankruptcy which are examples of events that would cause the Adviser to sell a security. The Fund may also temporarily invest in securities not included in the Index that are expected to be correlated with the securities included in the Index. To manage risk, the Fund may also invest in S&P 500 futures and options when the Adviser determines that such investments would benefit the Fund. The Fund will normally limit its investment in S&P 500 futures and options to 5% or less of its net assets, although it can invest up to 20% of its net assets in such instruments.

Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors. The Adviser, however, reserves the ability to underweight or overweight stocks in the Index or to utilize S&P 500 futures or options to manage risk as it deems necessary.

The Index is an index created by FSH Trading, LLC (“FSH”) and is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. The Index is an index of companies providing goods and services that are, in the view of FSH, essential to the American economy and way of life. The Index has 40 components that are selected by a committee within FSH, using a qualitative approach to determine which companies, in the view of the committee, are irreplaceable and too essential to fail. At its inception on December 31, 2013, the Index was constructed as equally weighted, and the component weightings fluctuate going forward based on return performance alone. The Index, however, is rebalanced annually on the second calendar Monday of January. In the event that the NYSE, NASDAQ or AMEX are closed on that day, rebalancing occurs on the following business day. Each component of the Index is weighted equally at 2.5% when rebalanced but again may fluctuate as a result of individual stock performance until it is rebalanced again. The committee seeks to have the Index diversified across sectors and industries and seeks only to make changes to the Index components as the American economy evolves or market events and corporate actions necessitate.

Read More

ESSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -14.3% 35.6% 61.21%
1 Yr 5.3% -34.9% 38.6% 80.44%
3 Yr 6.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.73%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 39.02%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -56.3% 28.9% 21.88%
2021 5.2% -20.5% 152.6% 72.74%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 67.40%
2019 4.8% -8.3% 8.9% 63.81%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 16.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -20.5% 35.6% 55.36%
1 Yr 5.3% -34.9% 40.3% 71.47%
3 Yr 6.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 44.20%
5 Yr 3.8%* -29.8% 97.2% 48.91%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -56.3% 28.9% 21.95%
2021 5.2% -20.5% 152.6% 72.74%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 67.32%
2019 4.8% -8.3% 8.9% 64.32%
2018 -1.5% -10.9% 12.6% 40.82%

NAV & Total Return History

ESSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESSIX Category Low Category High ESSIX % Rank
Net Assets 30.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 94.18%
Number of Holdings 43 2 4154 86.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.73 M 288 K 270 B 93.51%
Weighting of Top 10 28.98% 1.8% 106.2% 62.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 3.97%
  2. Apple Inc 3.56%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.51%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.30%
  5. Nutrien Ltd 3.27%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 3.22%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 3.20%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.16%
  9. Masco Corp 3.14%
  10. Oracle Corp 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 9.21%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 88.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 37.66%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 37.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 33.99%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 34.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESSIX % Rank
Industrials 		21.59% 0.00% 29.90% 2.14%
Technology 		14.81% 0.00% 48.94% 90.58%
Financial Services 		12.96% 0.00% 55.59% 69.45%
Healthcare 		9.91% 0.00% 60.70% 92.19%
Communication Services 		9.24% 0.00% 27.94% 30.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.96% 0.00% 30.33% 75.50%
Consumer Defense 		8.41% 0.00% 47.71% 22.51%
Basic Materials 		5.91% 0.00% 25.70% 8.19%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 41.64% 15.93%
Utilities 		2.51% 0.00% 20.91% 55.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 91.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESSIX % Rank
US 		94.04% 0.00% 127.77% 66.94%
Non US 		5.95% 0.00% 32.38% 22.04%

ESSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 49.27% 23.15%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 46.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 49.57%

Sales Fees

ESSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 23.02%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 102.00% 0.00% 496.00% 91.67%

ESSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESSIX Category Low Category High ESSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 24.06% 67.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESSIX Category Low Category High ESSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -54.00% 6.06% 5.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Kilburg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2014

7.98

8.0%

Mr. Kilburg is the CEO & Founder of KKM Financial, KKM Financial is an independent investment solutions firm that creates research-based financial products. The firm provides portfolio management and risk mitigation solutions to family offices, wealth advisory firms and institutions. KKM offers distinct products utilizing dynamic stock selection, ETF model portfolio strategies, and option overlay programs on various platforms. Additionally, KKM offers investible ETF model portfolios powered by Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Mr. Kilburg started his career at the CBOE in Chicago. After learning equity options from Mercury Founders Jon and Pete Najarian at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Mr. Kilburg was offered an opportunity in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) bond option pit. He had the opportunity to learn from a team of veteran traders with one of the premier firms, Ritchie Capital Markets Group at the CBOT. There he was first introduced to volatility. After gaining a footing in the fixed income option pits, Mr. Kilburg gravitated to the bond futures pits. Subsequently, he joined a specialist group in the 30-year pit, JLS Group. The 30year pit in the 1990s was a riveting opportunity and became his starting point in futures. In early 1999, he decided to launch a floor operation of his own at the CBOT. He went on to become one of the larger market makers in the 10-year note pit. With the ability to trade the entire Treasury curve, Mr. Kilburg obtained vast experience in understanding risk management. His deep understanding of the Treasury curve has proven applicable for various markets and truly helps separate Mr. Kilburg from his peers in the Liquid Alternative space. Risk management was imperative as he transitioned his floor operations into a SEC registered investment advisory firm in 2012. KKM Financial (“KKM”) is a private investment management company and registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KKM provides alternative asset management utilizing dynamic stock selection, hedging, and option-overlay strategies that seek to control risk across various asset classes to investors of all types. KKM brings vast knowledge and expertise via its options and futures market-making experience at the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group. Located in Chicago, KKM is an innovative leader in alternative investments. KKM has served as a portfolio consultant to Nuveen Investments as well as Incapital. Also, he is a graduate of the Mendoza College of Business at The University of Notre Dame as he was a recipient of a four-year football scholarship under Lou Holtz.

Daniel Deming

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2017

4.49

4.5%

Dan Deming currently serves as Managing Director at KKM Financial, LLC. Dan’s responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the firm which include; developing and executing the firm’s business plan, strategic initiatives, advisory group oversight, technology, and compliance. Dan has over 30 years of market experience. Drawing from his varied experiences as a trader, advisor, portfolio manager, commentator, and panelist, Dan offers a unique blend of market insight and knowledge to not only provide leadership and support to KKM, but also connect with clients and help support their needs as they strive to meet their financial goals. Mr. Deming started his career at the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) as a trader in the S&P 100 Index (OEX) pit in April of 1988, at the time one of the largest and most active trading pits in the world. In 2008, Dan transitioned into the CBOE’s VIX Index option pit as the VIX was becoming one of the most actively traded option markets. During his time at the CBOE, Dan also served on the Arbitration Committee. Over the past 10 years, Dan has drawn from his market knowledge and experience to become one of the options industry’s more recognized faces in the media, making regular appearances on Bloomberg TV, Yahoo! Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, CNN, BNN Bloomberg, Sky News Business, Business First AM, CME Group, and CBOE TV. Several financial news outlets such as; CNBC, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, the AP and Dow Jones press, contact Dan on a regular basis to provide written and quoted market commentary. The global financial community has also been actively seeking Dan’s participation. Working as a liaison with the CBOE, representing both the exchange and his firm, Dan has served as a guest panelist for several volatility based derivatives symposiums and international trading conferences.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

