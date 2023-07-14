Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$30.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.0%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 102.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies that comprise the Essential 40 Stock Index™ (the “Index”), which measures the investment return of the equity securities of forty blue-chip U.S companies. Generally, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will hold all forty of the securities that comprise the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. Under certain circumstances, however, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index if it is not possible or practicable to replicate the Index. There also may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Index, purchase securities not in the Index that the Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in the Index, or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques. The circumstances that would cause the Adviser to hold a representative sampling of the Index include, but are not limited to, the following circumstances: the Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from the Index; the Fund may purchase securities not represented in the Index in anticipation of their addition to the Index; or there may be corporate actions resulting in a cash take-over or bankruptcy which are examples of events that would cause the Adviser to sell a security. The Fund may also temporarily invest in securities not included in the Index that are expected to be correlated with the securities included in the Index. To manage risk, the Fund may also invest in S&P 500 futures and options when the Adviser determines that such investments would benefit the Fund. The Fund will normally limit its investment in S&P 500 futures and options to 5% or less of its net assets, although it can invest up to 20% of its net assets in such instruments.
Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors. The Adviser, however, reserves the ability to underweight or overweight stocks in the Index or to utilize S&P 500 futures or options to manage risk as it deems necessary.
The Index is an index created by FSH Trading, LLC (“FSH”) and is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. The Index is an index of companies providing goods and services that are, in the view of FSH, essential to the American economy and way of life. The Index has 40 components that are selected by a committee within FSH, using a qualitative approach to determine which companies, in the view of the committee, are irreplaceable and too essential to fail. At its inception on December 31, 2013, the Index was constructed as equally weighted, and the component weightings fluctuate going forward based on return performance alone. The Index, however, is rebalanced annually on the second calendar Monday of January. In the event that the NYSE, NASDAQ or AMEX are closed on that day, rebalancing occurs on the following business day. Each component of the Index is weighted equally at 2.5% when rebalanced but again may fluctuate as a result of individual stock performance until it is rebalanced again. The committee seeks to have the Index diversified across sectors and industries and seeks only to make changes to the Index components as the American economy evolves or market events and corporate actions necessitate.
|Period
|ESSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|61.21%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|80.44%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|44.73%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|39.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|21.88%
|2021
|5.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|72.74%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|67.40%
|2019
|4.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|63.81%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|16.95%
|YTD
|14.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|55.36%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|71.47%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|44.20%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|48.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.5%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|21.95%
|2021
|5.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|72.74%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|67.32%
|2019
|4.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|64.32%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|40.82%
|ESSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|94.18%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|4154
|86.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.73 M
|288 K
|270 B
|93.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.98%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|62.92%
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|9.21%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|88.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|37.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|37.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|33.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|34.19%
|Industrials
|21.59%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|2.14%
|Technology
|14.81%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|90.58%
|Financial Services
|12.96%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|69.45%
|Healthcare
|9.91%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|92.19%
|Communication Services
|9.24%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|30.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.96%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|75.50%
|Consumer Defense
|8.41%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.51%
|Basic Materials
|5.91%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|8.19%
|Energy
|5.70%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|15.93%
|Utilities
|2.51%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|55.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|91.73%
|US
|94.04%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|66.94%
|Non US
|5.95%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|22.04%
|ESSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|23.15%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|46.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|49.57%
|ESSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ESSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|23.02%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|102.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|91.67%
|ESSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.22%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|67.42%
|ESSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ESSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.48%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|5.63%
|ESSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 11, 2014
7.98
8.0%
Mr. Kilburg is the CEO & Founder of KKM Financial, KKM Financial is an independent investment solutions firm that creates research-based financial products. The firm provides portfolio management and risk mitigation solutions to family offices, wealth advisory firms and institutions. KKM offers distinct products utilizing dynamic stock selection, ETF model portfolio strategies, and option overlay programs on various platforms. Additionally, KKM offers investible ETF model portfolios powered by Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Mr. Kilburg started his career at the CBOE in Chicago. After learning equity options from Mercury Founders Jon and Pete Najarian at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Mr. Kilburg was offered an opportunity in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) bond option pit. He had the opportunity to learn from a team of veteran traders with one of the premier firms, Ritchie Capital Markets Group at the CBOT. There he was first introduced to volatility. After gaining a footing in the fixed income option pits, Mr. Kilburg gravitated to the bond futures pits. Subsequently, he joined a specialist group in the 30-year pit, JLS Group. The 30year pit in the 1990s was a riveting opportunity and became his starting point in futures. In early 1999, he decided to launch a floor operation of his own at the CBOT. He went on to become one of the larger market makers in the 10-year note pit. With the ability to trade the entire Treasury curve, Mr. Kilburg obtained vast experience in understanding risk management. His deep understanding of the Treasury curve has proven applicable for various markets and truly helps separate Mr. Kilburg from his peers in the Liquid Alternative space. Risk management was imperative as he transitioned his floor operations into a SEC registered investment advisory firm in 2012. KKM Financial (“KKM”) is a private investment management company and registered investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KKM provides alternative asset management utilizing dynamic stock selection, hedging, and option-overlay strategies that seek to control risk across various asset classes to investors of all types. KKM brings vast knowledge and expertise via its options and futures market-making experience at the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group. Located in Chicago, KKM is an innovative leader in alternative investments. KKM has served as a portfolio consultant to Nuveen Investments as well as Incapital. Also, he is a graduate of the Mendoza College of Business at The University of Notre Dame as he was a recipient of a four-year football scholarship under Lou Holtz.
Dec 04, 2017
4.49
4.5%
Dan Deming currently serves as Managing Director at KKM Financial, LLC. Dan’s responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operations of the firm which include; developing and executing the firm’s business plan, strategic initiatives, advisory group oversight, technology, and compliance. Dan has over 30 years of market experience. Drawing from his varied experiences as a trader, advisor, portfolio manager, commentator, and panelist, Dan offers a unique blend of market insight and knowledge to not only provide leadership and support to KKM, but also connect with clients and help support their needs as they strive to meet their financial goals. Mr. Deming started his career at the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) as a trader in the S&P 100 Index (OEX) pit in April of 1988, at the time one of the largest and most active trading pits in the world. In 2008, Dan transitioned into the CBOE’s VIX Index option pit as the VIX was becoming one of the most actively traded option markets. During his time at the CBOE, Dan also served on the Arbitration Committee. Over the past 10 years, Dan has drawn from his market knowledge and experience to become one of the options industry’s more recognized faces in the media, making regular appearances on Bloomberg TV, Yahoo! Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, CNN, BNN Bloomberg, Sky News Business, Business First AM, CME Group, and CBOE TV. Several financial news outlets such as; CNBC, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, the AP and Dow Jones press, contact Dan on a regular basis to provide written and quoted market commentary. The global financial community has also been actively seeking Dan’s participation. Working as a liaison with the CBOE, representing both the exchange and his firm, Dan has served as a guest panelist for several volatility based derivatives symposiums and international trading conferences.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
