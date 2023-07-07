Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in foreign debt securities, including obligations of governments, corporate entities or supranational agencies, denominated in various currencies;

■ in at least three countries or supranational agencies;

■ up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are below investment grade; and

■ up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets in debt obligations or similar securities denominated in the local currencies of countries that have a sovereign debt rating below investment-grade.

We invest principally in foreign debt securities denominated in various currencies, including obligations of governments, corporate entities or supranational agencies. We will invest in at least three countries or supranational agencies. We may also invest in investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”) of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated at least B- by Standard & Poor’s or B3 by Moody’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. Under normal circumstances, we invest up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets in debt obligations or similar securities denominated in the local currencies of countries that have a sovereign debt rating below investment-grade. Currency is managed as a separate asset class. We may purchase a foreign currency on a spot or forward basis in order to benefit from potential appreciation of such currency relative to the U.S. dollar or to other currencies. The Fund may enter into foreign currency exchange contracts to gain or hedge currency exposure or control risk.

While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 5 and 14 years, and dollar-weighted average effective duration to be between 3 1/2 and 10 years. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.

We use proprietary models and systems to assess and highlight areas of relative value around the world. Model-driven forecasts are created using fundamental economic inputs to generate economic forecasts on the global bond markets. With these forecasts, an optimization process accounts for multiple iteration scenarios to create, what we believe to be, an optimal portfolio strategy. The output of the model process is intended to provide relative valuations for determining an over, or underweight of country-specific bond markets. Similarly, currencies are valued for their potential returns or to hedge currency exposure. These macro ‘top-down’ quantitative models are used in conjunction with our investment experience and allied to a ‘bottom-up’ security selection process.