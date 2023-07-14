Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Parametric International Equity Fund

mutual fund
ESISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.22 -0.09 -0.63%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (EIISX) Primary A (EAISX) Retirement (ESISX) Retirement (ERISX)
ESISX (Mutual Fund)

Parametric International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.22 -0.09 -0.63%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (EIISX) Primary A (EAISX) Retirement (ESISX) Retirement (ERISX)
ESISX (Mutual Fund)

Parametric International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.22 -0.09 -0.63%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (EIISX) Primary A (EAISX) Retirement (ESISX) Retirement (ERISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parametric International Equity Fund

ESISX | Fund

$14.22

$582 M

2.55%

$0.36

0.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$582 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parametric International Equity Fund

ESISX | Fund

$14.22

$582 M

2.55%

$0.36

0.47%

ESISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parametric International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 10, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    9224034
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests primarily in companies domiciled in and tied economically to one or more countries represented in the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East Index (“MSCI EAFE Index”) and may include securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The MSCI EAFE Index is an unmanaged index of approximately 900 companies. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including those of smaller, less seasoned companies. The Fund may invest in publically-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund intends to invest in not less than five different countries and more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be denominated in any single currency. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes broad exposure and diversification among developed markets outside of the United States, economic sectors and issuers.  This rules-based strategy utilizes targeted allocation and systematic rebalancing to take advantage of certain quantitative and behavioral characteristics of developed markets identified by the portfolio managers.  The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio managers select and allocate across countries based on factors such as market capitalization, volatility, correlation to other markets, liquidity, and perceived risk and potential for growth. The Fund maintains a bias to broad inclusion; that is the Fund intends to allocate its portfolio holdings to more developed markets outside of the United States rather than fewer developed markets. Relative to capitalization-weighted country indexes, individual country allocation targets emphasize the less represented developed markets and attempts to reduce concentration risks relative to a capitalization-weighted index. The Fund’s country allocations are rebalanced to their target weights if they exceed a certain pre-determined overweight or fall below a certain pre-determined underweight.  The frequency of rebalancing depends on the volatility and trading costs of the individual country.  This has the effect of reducing exposure to countries with strong relative performance and increasing exposure to countries which have underperformed.  The Fund seeks to maintain exposure across key economic sectors. Relative to capitalization-weighted country indexes, the portfolio managers target weights to these sectors to emphasize the less represented sectors. The portfolio managers use a quantitative model to select individual securities as representatives of their countries and economic sectors. The model includes factors such as beta, or a stock’s historical sensitivity to movements in the global equity market, with the objective of reducing portfolio risk and maintaining broad diversification.

Read More

ESISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% 2.1% 19.2% 57.87%
1 Yr 13.4% -20.6% 27.8% 84.96%
3 Yr 2.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 68.87%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 58.48%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 19.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -43.6% 71.3% 70.27%
2021 1.8% -15.4% 9.4% 60.95%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 48.71%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 62.26%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% -0.7% 13.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -16.4% 19.2% 56.74%
1 Yr 13.4% -27.2% 27.8% 78.87%
3 Yr 2.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 68.04%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 53.52%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 18.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -43.6% 71.3% 70.27%
2021 1.8% -15.4% 9.4% 60.95%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 48.71%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 62.26%
2018 -2.6% -13.0% -0.7% 7.34%

NAV & Total Return History

ESISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESISX Category Low Category High ESISX % Rank
Net Assets 582 M 1.02 M 369 B 53.40%
Number of Holdings 1089 1 10801 7.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.5 M 0 34.5 B 75.04%
Weighting of Top 10 8.65% 1.9% 101.9% 97.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 1.37%
  2. Nestle SA 1.37%
  3. Nestle SA 1.37%
  4. Nestle SA 1.37%
  5. Nestle SA 1.37%
  6. Nestle SA 1.37%
  7. Nestle SA 1.37%
  8. Nestle SA 1.37%
  9. Nestle SA 1.33%
  10. Nestle SA 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESISX % Rank
Stocks 		99.02% 0.00% 122.60% 31.48%
Cash 		0.83% -65.15% 100.00% 67.76%
Other 		0.15% -16.47% 17.36% 16.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 22.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 15.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 23.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESISX % Rank
Industrials 		11.37% 5.17% 99.49% 85.01%
Financial Services 		11.22% 0.00% 47.75% 92.58%
Healthcare 		10.24% 0.00% 21.01% 70.31%
Consumer Defense 		9.88% 0.00% 32.29% 44.10%
Basic Materials 		9.40% 0.00% 23.86% 23.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.27% 0.00% 36.36% 71.47%
Communication Services 		9.18% 0.00% 21.69% 12.52%
Technology 		8.40% 0.00% 36.32% 79.33%
Real Estate 		7.82% 0.00% 14.59% 1.02%
Utilities 		7.02% 0.00% 13.68% 5.09%
Energy 		6.21% 0.00% 16.89% 20.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESISX % Rank
Non US 		97.74% 0.00% 124.02% 26.68%
US 		1.28% -7.71% 68.98% 62.05%

ESISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.02% 26.51% 82.16%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.60% 21.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

ESISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 2.00% 247.00% 28.01%

ESISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESISX Category Low Category High ESISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.55% 0.00% 13.15% 60.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESISX Category Low Category High ESISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% -0.93% 6.38% 10.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2010

12.18

12.2%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2014

8.0

8.0%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Jennifer Sireklove

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×