Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
-1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$97 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in foreign debt securities, including obligations of governments, corporate entities or supranational agencies, denominated in various currencies;
|■
|in at least three countries or supranational agencies;
|■
|up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are below investment grade; and
|■
|up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets in debt obligations or similar securities denominated in the local currencies of countries that have a sovereign debt rating below investment-grade.
|Period
|ESIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|94.17%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|97.60%
|3 Yr
|-9.1%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|82.59%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|79.26%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|83.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|69.00%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|5.67%
|2020
|3.4%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|3.65%
|2019
|1.9%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|32.37%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|2.45%
|Period
|ESIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|94.17%
|1 Yr
|-1.9%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|95.26%
|3 Yr
|-9.1%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|78.26%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|77.84%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|83.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|69.00%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|5.67%
|2020
|3.4%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|4.69%
|2019
|1.9%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|41.62%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|9.82%
|ESIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|75.49%
|Number of Holdings
|132
|4
|4562
|84.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.3 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|37.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.39%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|48.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESIRX % Rank
|Cash
|50.35%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|4.74%
|Bonds
|49.65%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|95.26%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|71.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|63.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|59.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|93.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESIRX % Rank
|Government
|42.16%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|49.52%
|Derivative
|37.79%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|21.15%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.67%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|5.29%
|Corporate
|7.38%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|83.17%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|92.79%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|71.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESIRX % Rank
|Non US
|47.24%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|77.25%
|US
|2.41%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|80.57%
|ESIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|67.46%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|72.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.08%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|16.28%
|ESIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ESIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|51.48%
|ESIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|19.43%
|ESIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ESIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|65.20%
|ESIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 1993
28.48
28.5%
Alex Perrin is a portfolio manager for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. His responsibilities include developing investment strategies, macro portfolio allocation, portfolio positioning, and risk management. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Alex began his investment industry career in 1992. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Hull University. Alex is a member of the Society of Technical Analysts and an Associate Member of the U.K. Society of Investment Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 1993
28.48
28.5%
Michael Lee is a portfolio manager and head of trading for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management and implementation of portfolio strategies. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments. Prior to that, Michael worked at Northern Trust Co. He has held investment positions at JPMorganChase and National Westminster Bank. Michael began his investment industry career in 1982. He is a member of the U.K. Society of Investment Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2018
3.66
3.7%
Lauren van Biljon is a portfolio manager for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. Her responsibilities include macro portfolio allocation, portfolio positioning, and risk management. Lauren joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Lauren was at Evergreen Investments. Prior to that, she served as an emerging market analyst with 4Cast Ltd. Lauren began her investment industry career in 2007. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Cape Town and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Edinburgh. Lauren has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Society of Technical Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2022
0.27
0.3%
Henrietta Pacquement is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. She joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Henrietta joined WFAM as a quantitative analyst before becoming portfolio manager and then head of the European investment-grade business for the Global Fixed Income team in London. She has extensive buy-side experience in portfolio and risk management. Prior to joining WFAM, Henrietta was a quantitative analyst at Barclays Global Investors, where she specialized in investment solution design for institutional clients and multi-asset-class portfolio risk/return calibration. Earlier, Henrietta spent four years in Paris working for AXA Investment Management in a similar role. She began her investment industry career in 2001. Henrietta earned a master’s degree in astrophysics from Cambridge University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
