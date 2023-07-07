Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ESIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring International Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alex Perrin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in foreign debt securities, including obligations of governments, corporate entities or supranational agencies, denominated in various currencies;
in at least three countries or supranational agencies;
up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets in debt securities that are below investment grade; and
up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets in debt obligations or similar securities denominated in the local currencies of countries that have a sovereign debt rating below investment-grade.
We invest principally in foreign debt securities denominated in various currencies, including obligations of governments, corporate entities or supranational agencies. We will invest in at least three countries or supranational agencies. We may also invest in investment-grade and below investment-grade debt securities (often called “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”) of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers from emerging markets. As part of our below investment-grade debt securities investment strategy, we will generally invest in securities that are rated at least B- by Standard & Poor’s or B3 by Moody’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization, or are deemed by us to be of comparable quality. Under normal circumstances, we invest up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets in debt obligations or similar securities denominated in the local currencies of countries that have a sovereign debt rating below investment-grade. Currency is managed as a separate asset class. We may purchase a foreign currency on a spot or forward basis in order to benefit from potential appreciation of such currency relative to the U.S. dollar or to other currencies. The Fund may enter into foreign currency exchange contracts to gain or hedge currency exposure or control risk.
While we may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 5 and 14 years, and dollar-weighted average effective duration to be between 3 1/2 and 10 years. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Duration” is an aggregate measure of the sensitivity of a fund’s fixed income portfolio securities to changes in interest rates. As a general matter, the price of a fixed income security with a longer effective duration will fluctuate more in response to changes in interest rates than the price of a fixed income security with a shorter effective duration.
We use proprietary models and systems to assess and highlight areas of relative value around the world. Model-driven forecasts are created using fundamental economic inputs to generate economic forecasts on the global bond markets. With these forecasts, an optimization process accounts for multiple iteration scenarios to create, what we believe to be, an optimal portfolio strategy. The output of the model process is intended to provide relative valuations for determining an over, or underweight of country-specific bond markets. Similarly, currencies are valued for their potential returns or to hedge currency exposure. These macro ‘top-down’ quantitative models are used in conjunction with our investment experience and allied to a ‘bottom-up’ security selection process.
Sell decisions are valuation-driven based on our models and our fundamental analysis. We may also sell a security due to changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
Read More

ESIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -59.5% 0.9% 94.17%
1 Yr -1.9% -15.5% 19.7% 97.60%
3 Yr -9.1%* -4.3% 4.2% 82.59%
5 Yr -3.6%* -2.5% 4.1% 79.26%
10 Yr -2.7%* -3.0% 2.7% 83.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -15.2% 0.9% 69.00%
2021 -4.5% -10.9% 12.2% 5.67%
2020 3.4% -10.8% 14.8% 3.65%
2019 1.9% -15.3% 0.6% 32.37%
2018 -0.8% -44.4% 14.4% 2.45%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -59.5% 0.9% 94.17%
1 Yr -1.9% -16.6% 30.5% 95.26%
3 Yr -9.1%* -5.2% 10.9% 78.26%
5 Yr -3.6%* -2.8% 7.4% 77.84%
10 Yr -1.9%* -3.0% 3.6% 83.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -15.2% 0.9% 69.00%
2021 -4.5% -10.9% 12.2% 5.67%
2020 3.4% -10.8% 14.8% 4.69%
2019 1.9% -15.3% 3.8% 41.62%
2018 -0.8% -44.4% 14.4% 9.82%

NAV & Total Return History

ESIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESIRX Category Low Category High ESIRX % Rank
Net Assets 97 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 75.49%
Number of Holdings 132 4 4562 84.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.3 M -112 M 3.66 B 37.91%
Weighting of Top 10 31.39% 4.7% 100.0% 48.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Europecas S.A. 0% 16.76%
  2. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  3. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  4. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  5. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  6. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  7. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  8. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  9. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%
  10. European Stability Mechanism 0% 12.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESIRX % Rank
Cash 		50.35% -130.07% 95.62% 4.74%
Bonds 		49.65% 0.00% 220.33% 95.26%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 71.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 63.03%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 59.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 11.19% 93.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESIRX % Rank
Government 		42.16% 0.30% 99.47% 49.52%
Derivative 		37.79% 0.00% 74.77% 21.15%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.67% 0.00% 95.62% 5.29%
Corporate 		7.38% 0.00% 98.62% 83.17%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 92.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 71.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESIRX % Rank
Non US 		47.24% 0.00% 112.80% 77.25%
US 		2.41% -5.52% 107.53% 80.57%

ESIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.02% 3.65% 67.46%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.08% 72.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 16.28%

Sales Fees

ESIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 6.00% 354.00% 51.48%

ESIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESIRX Category Low Category High ESIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 19.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESIRX Category Low Category High ESIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -1.08% 5.77% 65.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alex Perrin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 1993

28.48

28.5%

Alex Perrin is a portfolio manager for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. His responsibilities include developing investment strategies, macro portfolio allocation, portfolio positioning, and risk management. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Alex began his investment industry career in 1992. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Hull University. Alex is a member of the Society of Technical Analysts and an Associate Member of the U.K. Society of Investment Professionals.

Michael Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 1993

28.48

28.5%

Michael Lee is a portfolio manager and head of trading for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management and implementation of portfolio strategies. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments. Prior to that, Michael worked at Northern Trust Co. He has held investment positions at JPMorganChase and National Westminster Bank. Michael began his investment industry career in 1982. He is a member of the U.K. Society of Investment Professionals.

Lauren van Biljon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Lauren van Biljon is a portfolio manager for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. Her responsibilities include macro portfolio allocation, portfolio positioning, and risk management. Lauren joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Lauren was at Evergreen Investments. Prior to that, she served as an emerging market analyst with 4Cast Ltd. Lauren began her investment industry career in 2007. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Cape Town and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Edinburgh. Lauren has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Society of Technical Analysts.

Henrietta Pacquement

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2022

0.27

0.3%

Henrietta Pacquement is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. She joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Henrietta joined WFAM as a quantitative analyst before becoming portfolio manager and then head of the European investment-grade business for the Global Fixed Income team in London. She has extensive buy-side experience in portfolio and risk management. Prior to joining WFAM, Henrietta was a quantitative analyst at Barclays Global Investors, where she specialized in investment solution design for institutional clients and multi-asset-class portfolio risk/return calibration. Earlier, Henrietta spent four years in Paris working for AXA Investment Management in a similar role. She began her investment industry career in 2001. Henrietta earned a master’s degree in astrophysics from Cambridge University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

