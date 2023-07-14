The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective of total return primarily by allocating assets among other registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance and its affiliates that invest in different asset classes (the “Portfolios”). The Fund also may invest in securities and other instruments directly. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. In making allocation decisions, the Fund’s portfolio managers take market and other factors into consideration. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund. Set forth below is a description of the Fund’s investment approach, the characteristics and risks associated with the principal investments and strategies of the Fund as a result of its investment in the Portfolios and its direct investments.

The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and will invest in a variety of securities and other investments and use a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its investment objective. The Fund seeks investment in, but not limited to, foreign and domestic securities and other instruments, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, stripped securities, preferred and convertible securities, bank instruments, high yield corporate debt, loans, other fixed-income securities, sovereign nations including emerging markets and so-called frontier markets (such as currencies, interest rates and debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign entities (including U.S. Treasuries)), inflation and credit-linked debt securities, municipal investments, and commodities-related investments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities and may invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal securities. The Fund may have significant investment in a geographic region or country. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s average duration will not exceed 3.5 years.

The Fund expects to achieve certain investment exposures through purchasing and selling derivative transactions, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, commodities, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities. The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.

The Fund will maintain an average credit rating of at least investment grade (BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”)). The Fund’s average credit rating will be the weighted-average of (i) the average credit ratings of the Portfolios in which it invests and (ii) the securities it holds directly. While the Fund’s average credit rating will be investment grade, the Fund may invest in securities that are rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P or Fitch, or below Baa by Moody’s) or in unrated securities considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments).

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, forward commitments and short sales. The Fund may invest in Portfolios that acquire investments with borrowings. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase U.S. Government agency generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 10% of each such Fund’s total net assets. Such forward commitments may be entered into for purposes of investment leverage. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic U.S. Government agency MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 50% of MBS holdings.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments based on its macroeconomic views and analysis in an effort to take advantage of differences in investment sectors, such as U.S. government, investment grade and below investment grade credit markets, and foreign sectors (primarily focused on sovereign debt, currencies and interest rates). The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives, commodities or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund may gain exposure to commodities by investing in certain Portfolios and registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance and its affiliates that invest in commodities and commodities-related investments. Each such fund/Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which invests primarily in commodities-related investments, as well as securities and other instruments in which such fund/Portfolio is permitted to invest (the “Subsidiary”).