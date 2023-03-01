Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$76.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.1%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in publicly traded equity securities using a disciplined, risk-controlled investment process. The investment process is a sector-neutral relative-value approach that has been used by the Adviser since 1999.
The Fund employs a risk-controlled relative-value equity strategy. The Fund is designed to resemble the broad market, add value above market returns through superior stock selection and yet exhibit lower volatility than the market. The investment process combines quantitative and fundamental techniques. Individual securities in the Fund are chosen after fundamental research to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to peer companies, relative to the broader economic sector in which companies are members, and relative to the historical and forecasted growth the companies may exhibit.
The investment process seeks to minimize volatility (and thus control risk) by utilizing several strategies including, but not limited to, rebalancing the portfolio quarterly to be within 1% of its target benchmark sector weights, relatively equally weighting position sizes within each sector, and maintaining positions at less than 4% of the portfolio. The Fund’s benchmark is the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index (“S&P 500”). “Sector-neutral, relative-value” refers to the Adviser striving to keep sector diversification within the Fund’s portfolio similar to that in its target benchmark. To do this, the Adviser will generally emphasize valuation metrics within each sector when analyzing securities. Valuation metrics may include evaluating the pricing of a security based off its price to earnings ratio, price to cash flow ratio, price to book value ratio, and earnings to growth ratio.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Normally, the Adviser selects from a group of equity securities with market capitalizations above $10 billion, although the Fund may also invest in companies of any size, including what are commonly referred to as small-cap and mid-cap companies. The Adviser’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) screening process is then applied to the eligible securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to the ESG screening process. Application of the screening process is based on information known by the Adviser and information provided by third parties that compile and publish such data. As part of this process, the Adviser incorporates ESG-related information from a variety of third-party vendors, including MSCI, Sustainalytics, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), and Bloomberg. The Adviser then uses this information to apply proprietary quantitative modeling to analyze ESG-related criteria about eligible securities. In addition, the Adviser incorporates negative screening (exclusions) based on enumerated criteria. These enumerated screening criteria are consistent with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines and other Christian teachings, which the Adviser believes are based on responsible investing consistent with Christian moral and social justice principles. These criteria are reviewed from time to time by the Adviser.
Companies will generally be excluded that are known to:
|●
|Directly participate in abortion;
|●
|Manufacture contraceptives;
|●
|Produce pornographic media content;
|●
|Engage in scientific research on human fetuses or embryos;
|●
|Have recent material fines or legal judgments relating to employee discrimination or human rights abuses, employee health or safety or environmental violations;
|●
|Manufacture nuclear weapons, biological or chemical weapons, indiscriminate weapons of mass destruction or anti-personnel landmines;
Eligible companies are further evaluated and an assessment is made concerning their record on human rights, environment and corporate governance, both positive and negative. The screening process is designed to measure a company’s impact on people, communities and the market and is an integral part of the investment process.
Once it has been determined that a company is eligible for investment, the portfolio managers apply economic criteria to select equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio to correlate to the stock sectors of the S&P 500. Economic criteria used includes the company’s valuation, growth potential, dividend policy, and other economic factors. The portfolio holdings of eligible companies within each sector are relatively weighted as equally as feasible at the time of purchase, with the portfolio managers purchasing new positions approximately equal in weight to the other companies held within the applicable sector. The Adviser will rebalance the portfolio holdings from time to time as it deems appropriate. From time to time investments may no longer be considered eligible given changes in their economic outlook or their compliance with the Adviser’s screening process. In such a case, the Fund may sell a security when the portfolio managers determine that other eligible securities offer a more attractive investment opportunity. Whether to hold or sell a security in the Fund that no longer passes the screening process is at the discretion of the Adviser, who may opt to hold the security based on the security’s anticipated appreciation, as a means to effect change in the activities or policies of the company or as a means to defer or eliminate trading costs associated with the sale of the security. The Fund may hold cash in addition to the securities of companies, primarily as a means to pay redemption requests. Otherwise, the Fund intends to remain fully invested. In addition to common stocks, the Fund may from time to time purchase other equities such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), shares of other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mainly as an alternative to holding cash prior to investment. To the extent that investments in other investment companies and ETFs are included in order to satisfy the requirement to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets according to the ESG guidelines outlined above, the Fund will take reasonable steps to verify that the holdings of these underlying funds meet the ESG screening criteria.
|Period
|ESGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|95.33%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|84.82%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|52.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|65.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|88.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|32.85%
|2021
|11.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|22.17%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|51.74%
|2019
|2.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|95.35%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|ESGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|86.12%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|76.13%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|52.16%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|61.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|88.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|32.93%
|2021
|11.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|22.71%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|51.65%
|2019
|2.2%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|95.35%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|ESGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|76.1 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|86.38%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|2
|4154
|70.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.3 M
|288 K
|270 B
|89.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.09%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|86.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.87%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|52.59%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|45.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|71.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|71.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|69.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|69.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.52%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|30.37%
|Healthcare
|14.45%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|49.77%
|Financial Services
|11.39%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|85.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.13%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|71.77%
|Communication Services
|8.90%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|36.30%
|Industrials
|8.87%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|53.96%
|Consumer Defense
|8.15%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|23.36%
|Energy
|4.65%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|36.53%
|Real Estate
|4.54%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|10.65%
|Utilities
|3.01%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|25.27%
|Basic Materials
|1.41%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|85.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGIX % Rank
|US
|98.87%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|14.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|97.75%
|ESGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|30.04%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|73.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ESGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ESGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|37.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|38.01%
|ESGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.01%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|34.82%
|ESGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ESGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|56.78%
|ESGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$1.793
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Ann joined Dana Investment Advisors in May 2015 as an ESG Analyst, having performed ESG research for the company on a project basis since 2005. Ann graduated from Saint Mary’s College (Notre Dame, Indiana) in 1982 with a BA in English. In 2005 she completed a Master of Library Science from Texas Woman’s University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
DAVID WEINSTEIN, JD, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager David joined Dana Investment Advisors in May 2013 and is currently a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager. David graduated from the University of Notre Dame with an Honors Program degree in Political Science in 2005. He graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh School Of Law in 2008 and served as Managing Editor of the Law Review. David returned to Notre Dame and received his MBA in Investments in 2012, graduating magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
DUANE R. ROBERTS, CFA, Director of Equities and Portfolio Manager Duane joined Dana Investment Advisors in June 1999 and is currently Director of Equities and an equity Portfolio Manager. Duane graduated from Rice University with a BS in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics in 1980. He earned an MS in Statistics from Stanford University in 1981 and an MBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University in 1999. Duane is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Sean McCleod. Sean joined Dana Investment Advisors in October 2016 and is currently an Equity Analyst. Sean graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BA in Finance, Investments, and Banking in 1994 and earned an MS in Finance, Investments, and Banking in 1996. Sean has held numerous positions, including Equity Analyst, Portfolio Manager, and Director of Equities since entering the industry in 1996. Sean is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
