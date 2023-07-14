Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$51.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities that meet the Advisor’s economic and ESG criteria. As part of its principal investment strategy, and under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest at least 50% of its net assets in equity securities with market capitalizations of over $15 billion. This is a global fund and the portfolio managers expect to invest at least 15% of its net assets in equity securities of companies located in developed foreign markets across any market capitalization and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are issued by U.S. banks (depositories) and represent ownership interests in securities of foreign companies that are deposited with those banks. The Fund may invest in sponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes the obligation to pay some or all of the depository’s transaction fees or unsponsored ADR arrangements wherein the foreign issuer assumes no obligations and the depositary’s transaction fees are paid directly by the ADR holders.
The Fund will invest primarily in companies that the Adviser believes have prospects for above-average, sustainable growth in the future. The Adviser will build a diversified portfolio of stocks with an emphasis on companies that the Adviser believes are financially sound, have a positive, long-term growth outlook, and are led by capable management. The Adviser may consider a variety of factors that may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future and does not focus on any one particular attribute when making an investment decision. Possible attributes include, but are not limited to, earnings histories, a strong competitive position, a history of innovation, excellent management, and the financial resources to support long-term growth. As part of its research process, the Adviser combines its financial analysis with an analysis of each company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance. The Adviser believes that understanding a company’s ESG profile complements and is a critical piece of traditional financial analysis. In order to incorporate ESG factors into the investment discipline, the Adviser analyzes a wide range of sources and incorporates that information into the overall research process. These sources include a company’s own ESG reports, comparative studies done by specialists in ESG research, and the use of an outside research service that aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data into quantifiable measures.
The Adviser selects stocks that it believes are attractively priced given its analysis of the underlying companies’ balance sheets and perceived sustainable growth opportunities. At times, depending on market conditions, this may lead the Fund to be over-weighted or under-weighted in particular sectors when compared to the overall market.
|Period
|ESGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|90.30%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|61.22%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|11.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|11.20%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|32.80%
|2020
|13.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|10.92%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ESGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|86.61%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|57.19%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|12.06%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|11.20%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|32.80%
|2020
|13.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|10.92%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|ESGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.5 M
|189 K
|222 B
|90.63%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|3509
|71.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.27%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|89.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.75%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|15.58%
|Cash
|0.26%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|82.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|72.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|73.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|71.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|70.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.22%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|1.57%
|Technology
|21.07%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|93.24%
|Industrials
|20.22%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|2.06%
|Consumer Defense
|8.64%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|6.51%
|Basic Materials
|6.50%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|5.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.31%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.88%
|Financial Services
|6.09%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|78.65%
|Communication Services
|5.96%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|84.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|80.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|91.51%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGEX % Rank
|US
|72.68%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|98.93%
|Non US
|27.07%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|0.66%
|ESGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|27.79%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|76.42%
|ESGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ESGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|15.21%
|ESGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|76.37%
|ESGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ESGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|25.76%
|ESGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. McVeigh has served as Portfolio Manager to the Fund since its inception. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Mr. McVeigh is considered a pioneer in bringing traditional investment management together with socially responsible investing. He has served as President and CIO of the Reynders since 2005. With 26 years of experience in the industry,Mr. McVeigh was one of three original employees at Trillium Asset Management, one of the first investment management firms dedicated solely to ethical investing. In addition to leading that firm’s research efforts and serving as editor of Investing for A Better World, Mr. McVeigh also wrote a series of groundbreaking studies conducted by the Social Investment Forum which tracked the growth of socially responsible investing and its implications in the investment markets. He served as a founding board member of SEED, a community loan fund that worked with cooperatives in Haiti. Prior to entering the investment field, Mr. McVeigh worked in the area of community economic development. He began his efforts as a VISTA volunteer and helped create the San Jose Food Co-op and the first recycling center in that city. He also managed the Youth Opportunity Program at Stanford University which created jobs and educational opportunities for low-income teenagers and adults on the campus. Mr. McVeigh also serves as a Board Member of the Waltham YMCA and on the Advisory Board of Waltham Fields Community Farm. Mr. McVeigh graduated from Santa Clara University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. He has contributed to numerous publications and been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Investment Advisor and Forbes.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. Shrayer has served as Portfolio Manager to the Fund since its inception. Mr. Shrayer joined the Adviser in 2006 and has served as Vice President and Research Director since 2006. In his roles, Mr. Shrayer conducts fundamental analysis in order to research equities for client portfolios. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Shrayer was with Park Avenue Securities, a division of Guardian Life Insurance, for nine years as a branch manager. Mr. Shrayer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Tufts University and an M.B.A., magna cum laude, from the Olin School of Business at Babson College. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Mr. Reynders brings more than 25 years of experience in investment management and social venture investing to his work as Chairman and CEO of the Reynders. He has served in these roles since 2005. Mr. Reynders’ passion for forward-thinking investment strategy rooted in fundamentals has provided a guidepost for his success to date. He has been featured in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal, Business Week and Forbes. In addition to his leadership in the traditional investment management industry, Mr. Reynders has structured and funded public and private partnerships that have brought more than $150 million in revenues to leading cultural institutions around the world – projects that have won numerous awards. In this vein, he has for decades produced socially oriented IMAX films including Dolphins, which was produced in conjunction with the National Wildlife Federation and garnered an Academy Award nomination in 2000, and Coral Reef Adventure, which received the largest grant in the history of the Informal Science Division of the National Science Foundation. Mr. Reynders’ focus on climate change also led him to serve in his current role as a Director on the Board of the McGillivray Freeman Educational Foundation (MFEF), an organization committed to increasing awareness of the delicate state of our oceans and environment. Using the power of film, television, new media and grassroots education, the MFEF strives to change the way people see and value the natural world — and to motivate action to restore it. Previously, Mr. Reynders served as Executive Director of The Whale Conservation Institute, the nation’s leading independent cetacean research center, which was founded under a grant from the MacArthur Foundation. Mr. Reynders graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in history. He also is the President of the Westminster Kennel Club.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
