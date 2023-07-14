Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|ESGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|91.61%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|52.95%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|15.33%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|26.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ESGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|11.70%
|2021
|1.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|11.50%
|2020
|9.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|20.73%
|2019
|6.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|10.10%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|ESGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|987 M
|199 K
|133 B
|35.42%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|1
|9075
|60.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|376 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|29.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.29%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|31.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.12%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|62.00%
|Cash
|1.88%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|33.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|23.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|32.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|15.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|19.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.62%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|15.86%
|Financial Services
|19.22%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|21.70%
|Technology
|18.26%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|69.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.49%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|58.48%
|Utilities
|10.20%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|7.38%
|Industrials
|7.27%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|29.07%
|Basic Materials
|6.10%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|7.60%
|Consumer Defense
|2.19%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|77.97%
|Communication Services
|1.65%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|94.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|77.53%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|70.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESGCX % Rank
|US
|56.88%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|55.95%
|Non US
|41.24%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|40.97%
|ESGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.93%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|70.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ESGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|21.00%
|ESGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|6.65%
|ESGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|13.46%
|ESGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ESGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|95.11%
|ESGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Jens Peers, CFA® – Global CIO Previously Head of Environmental Equities from Kleinwort Benson, Jens is a thematic investment expert with 15 years of experience (mainly in water, agribusiness, clean tech). Jens has considerable international experience and has extensive knowledge of consultants’ and clients’ needs. Jens is a frequent speaker at international conferences on environment, water and agricultural themes. He presented on the impact of unburnable carbon at the Carbon Tracker initiative in April 2013 in London (see http://www.carbontracker.org/testimonials); he also expressed his views for the green economy at the first Asian forum on Climate Change in Hong Kong in June 2013. Jens is a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Hua Cheng, Ph.D., CFA®, Portfolio Manager Hua joined Natexis Asset Square in 2006 as a Fund of Fund Analyst on Global Emerging Markets & Asia Pacific and then had been Portfolio Manager at Natixis Multimanager and Vega Investment Managers for 7 years. Hua Cheng has published papers in academic economics and finances journals, including the European Economics Association (EEA) Annual Meetings. Hua Cheng has also given advice on the business development of Impact Hub Paris (http://www.impacthub.net/).Hua is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Ph.D. degree in Financial Economics from the University Paris Dauphine (France).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Amber joined Mirova in October 2018 and serves as a co-portfolio manager on the Mirova Global Sustainable Equity strategy. Previously, she spent 11 years as a portfolio manager and analyst at Zevin Asset Management. Before Zevin, she worked as an analyst for J.L. Kaplan Associates, a division of Evergreen Investments, and for Delta Partners, L.L.C., a Boston based hedge fund. Amber has 18 years of industry experience. She received her MBA from Boston College and a BS in Environmental Science, Cum Laude, from University of Massachusetts. Amber Fairbanks is a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
