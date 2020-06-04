p id="xdx_A8F_err--StrategyNarrativeTextBlock_zgVFNlDmxYQf" style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through investment in publicly traded equity securities using a disciplined, risk-controlled investment process. The investment process is a sector-neutral relative-value approach that has been used by the Adviser since 1999./span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"The Fund employs a risk-controlled relative-value equity strategy. The Fund is designed to resemble the broad market, add value above market returns through superior stock selection and yet exhibit lower volatility than the market. The investment process combines quantitative and fundamental techniques. Individual securities in the Fund are chosen after fundamental research to identify companies with attractive valuations relative to peer companies, relative to the broader economic sector in which companies are members, and relative to the historical and forecasted growth the companies may exhibit./span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"The investment process seeks to minimize volatility (and thus control risk) by utilizing several strategies including, but not limited to, rebalancing the portfolio quarterly to be within 1% of its target benchmark sector weights, relatively equally weighting position sizes within each sector, and maintaining positions at less than 4% of the portfolio. The Fund’s benchmark is the Standard amp; Poor’s 500® Index (“Samp;P 500”). “Sector-neutral, relative-value” refers to the Adviser striving to keep sector diversification within the Fund’s portfolio similar to that in its target benchmark. To do this, the Adviser will generally emphasize valuation metrics within each sector when analyzing securities. Valuation metrics may include evaluating the pricing of a security based off its price to earnings ratio, price to cash flow ratio, price to book value ratio, and earnings to growth ratio./span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Normally, the Adviser selects from a group of equity securities with market capitalizations above $10 billion, although the Fund may also invest in companies of any size, including what are commonly referred to as small-cap and mid-cap companies. The Adviser’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) screening process is then applied to the eligible securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be subject to the ESG screening process. Application of the screening process is based on information known by the Adviser and information provided by third parties that compile and publish such data. As part of this process, the Adviser incorporates ESG-related information from a variety of third-party vendors, including MSCI, Sustainalytics, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), and Bloomberg. The Adviser then uses this information to apply proprietary quantitative modeling to analyze ESG-related criteria about eligible securities. In addition, the Adviser incorporates negative screening (exclusions) based on enumerated criteria. These enumerated screening criteria are consistent with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines and other Christian teachings, which the Adviser believes are based on responsible investing consistent with Christian moral and social justice principles. These criteria are reviewed from time to time by the Adviser./span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Companies will generally be excluded that are known to:/span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse" tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify; width: 0.5in"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify; width: 0.25in"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"●/span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Directly participate in abortion;/span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"●/span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Manufacture contraceptives;/span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"●/span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Produce pornographic media content;/span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"●/span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Engage in scientific research on human fetuses or embryos;/span/td/tr /table p style="margin: 0"span style="font-size: 10pt" /span/p table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse" tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify; width: 0.5in"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify; width: 0.25in"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"●/span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Have recent material fines or legal judgments relating to employee discrimination or human rights abuses, employee health or safety or environmental violations;/span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td/tr tr style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; vertical-align: top" td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"●/span/td td style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Manufacture nuclear weapons, biological or chemical weapons, indiscriminate weapons of mass destruction or anti-personnel landmines;/span/td/tr /table p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Eligible companies are further evaluated and an assessment is made concerning their record on human rights, environment and corporate governance, both positive and negative. The screening process is designed to measure a company’s impact on people, communities and the market and is an integral part of the investment process./span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt" /span/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"span style="font-family: Times New Roman, Times, Serif; font-size: 10pt"Once it has been determined that a company is eligible for investment, the portfolio managers apply economic criteria to select equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio to correlate to the stock sectors of the Samp;P 500. Economic criteria used includes the company’s valuation, growth potential, dividend policy, and other economic factors. The portfolio holdings of eligible companies within each sector are relatively weighted as equally as feasible at the time of purchase, with the portfolio managers purchasing new positions approximately equal in weight to the other companies held within the applicable sector. The Adviser will rebalance the portfolio holdings from time to time as it deems appropriate. From time to time investments may no longer be considered eligible given changes in their economic outlook or their compliance with the Adviser’s screening process. In such a case, the Fund may sell a security when the portfolio managers determine that other eligible securities offer a more attractive investment opportunity. Whether to hold or sell a security in the Fund that no longer passes the screening process is at the discretion of the Adviser, who may opt to hold the security based on the security’s anticipated appreciation, as a means to effect change in the activities or policies of the company or as a means to defer or eliminate trading costs associated with the sale of the security. The Fund may hold cash in addition to the securities of companies, primarily as a means to pay redemption requests. Otherwise, the Fund intends to remain fully invested. In addition to common stocks, the Fund may from time to time purchase other equities such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), shares of other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mainly as an alternative to holding cash prior to investment. To the extent that investments in other investment companies and ETFs are included in order to satisfy the requirement to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets according to the ESG guidelines outlined above, the Fund will take reasonable steps to verify that the holdings of these underlying funds meet the ESG screening criteria./span/p