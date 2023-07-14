Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund normally invests in approximately 25 to 40 companies. The Fund may invest in companies across a broad capitalization range, including smaller companies, but primarily invests in mid- to large-cap companies with capitalizations comparable to those companies included in the Russell 1000® Index. Although it invests primarily in U.S.-traded securities (including depositary receipts evidencing ownership in underlying foreign stocks), the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including those trading in developed and emerging markets and may invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest, with respect to 50% of its total assets, more than 5% (but not more than 25%) of its total assets in securities of any one issuer.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets. Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics. The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection. They typically seek to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining consistent earnings and operating cash flow growth while maintaining a strong financial condition. Portfolio managers tend to favor companies with shareholder-oriented management teams and business models that may provide consistent demand over a business cycle along with high barriers to entry. Investments are determined based primarily on fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends, products and services and other factors including portfolio managers’ assessment of company management. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued companies. The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when it is no longer attractively valued, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.