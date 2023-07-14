Home
Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Select Equity Fund

mutual fund
ESEAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.77 +0.04 +0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ESEIX) Primary A (ESEAX) C (ESECX) Retirement (ESERX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Select Equity Fund

ESEAX | Fund

$29.77

$751 M

0.00%

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

Net Assets

$751 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ESEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Select Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    2593912
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Bell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund normally invests in approximately 25 to 40 companies. The Fund may invest in companies across a broad capitalization range, including smaller companies, but primarily invests in mid- to large-cap companies with capitalizations comparable to those companies included in the Russell 1000® Index. Although it invests primarily in U.S.-traded securities (including depositary receipts evidencing ownership in underlying foreign stocks), the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including those trading in developed and emerging markets and may invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund is “non-diversified” and may invest, with respect to 50% of its total assets, more than 5% (but not more than 25%) of its total assets in securities of any one issuer.

Through investment in high quality companies, portfolio management seeks to build a portfolio that may participate in rising markets while minimizing participation in declining markets.  Quality is determined by analysis of a company’s financial statements and is measured by a company’s demonstrated ability to consistently grow earnings over the long-term. High quality companies typically have strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flow, enduring competitive advantages, long product cycles, and stable demand over a business cycle, among other characteristics.  The portfolio managers may utilize “financial quality rankings” provided by nationally recognized rating services as additional information.

The portfolio managers are responsible for fundamental analysis and security selection.  They typically seek to purchase stocks of companies capable of sustaining consistent earnings and operating cash flow growth while maintaining a strong financial condition.  Portfolio managers tend to favor companies with shareholder-oriented management teams and business models that may provide consistent demand over a business cycle along with high barriers to entry. Investments are determined based primarily on fundamental analysis of a company’s financial trends, products and services and other factors including portfolio managers’ assessment of company management. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by constructing a diversified portfolio of what they believe to be attractively valued companies.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when its fundamentals deteriorate, when it is no longer attractively valued, or when other securities are identified to displace a current holding.

Read More

ESEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -41.7% 64.0% 94.33%
1 Yr 10.2% -46.2% 77.9% 75.10%
3 Yr 5.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 20.72%
5 Yr 6.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 18.86%
10 Yr 8.0%* -16.8% 19.6% 18.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -85.9% 81.6% 2.17%
2021 3.8% -31.0% 26.7% 53.25%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.69%
2019 8.2% -6.0% 10.6% 2.96%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 19.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -41.7% 64.0% 90.06%
1 Yr 10.2% -46.2% 77.9% 70.91%
3 Yr 5.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 20.90%
5 Yr 6.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 25.87%
10 Yr 8.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 35.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -85.9% 81.6% 2.17%
2021 3.8% -31.0% 26.7% 53.25%
2020 3.8% -13.0% 34.8% 92.69%
2019 8.2% -6.0% 10.6% 2.96%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 38.99%

NAV & Total Return History

ESEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESEAX Category Low Category High ESEAX % Rank
Net Assets 751 M 189 K 222 B 59.65%
Number of Holdings 29 2 3509 94.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 403 M -1.37 M 104 B 58.12%
Weighting of Top 10 52.57% 11.4% 116.5% 20.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fiserv Inc 6.53%
  2. Markel Corp 6.16%
  3. Global Payments Inc 6.04%
  4. TJX Companies Inc 5.91%
  5. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd 5.73%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.98%
  7. CDW Corp 4.70%
  8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.69%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 4.44%
  10. Gartner Inc 4.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESEAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.87% 50.26% 104.50% 45.34%
Cash 		1.13% -10.83% 49.73% 52.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 62.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESEAX % Rank
Technology 		21.09% 0.00% 65.70% 93.16%
Financial Services 		18.20% 0.00% 43.06% 7.42%
Industrials 		16.13% 0.00% 30.65% 4.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.38% 0.00% 62.57% 53.26%
Healthcare 		13.92% 0.00% 39.76% 37.76%
Consumer Defense 		5.25% 0.00% 25.50% 27.54%
Communication Services 		5.04% 0.00% 66.40% 88.54%
Basic Materials 		4.99% 0.00% 18.91% 8.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 74.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 87.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 83.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESEAX % Rank
US 		93.68% 34.69% 100.00% 56.39%
Non US 		5.19% 0.00% 54.22% 33.64%

ESEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 20.29% 43.66%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 66.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 78.40%

Sales Fees

ESEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.25% 8.50% 76.19%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 316.74% 11.38%

ESEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESEAX Category Low Category High ESEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 68.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESEAX Category Low Category High ESEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -6.13% 1.75% 57.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2012

10.41

10.4%

William O. Bell, IV, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Mr. Bell was a portfolio manager with the Florida State Board of Administration where he was responsible for managing their internal special situation equity fund. Mr. Bell holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business.

Charles Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2012

10.41

10.4%

Charles B. Reed, CFA is a Managing Director, Core Equity and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, Mr. Reed was a portfolio manager with the Florida State Board of Administration where he was responsible for managing their internal special situation equity fund. Mr. Reed holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

W. Hereford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2012

10.41

10.4%

W. Matthew Hereford, CFA is a Vice President and Principal of the firm. He serves as a portfolio manager for Atlanta Capital's Small Cap, SMID Cap and Select Equity portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to joining Atlanta Capital in 2002, Mr. Hereford worked for five years at Invesco Ltd. where he was responsible for managing their Concentrated Equity Portfolio. Mr. Hereford is a graduate from the University of Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business. Mr. Hereford holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

