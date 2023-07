Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small- and micro-capitalization companies (or other financial instruments that derive their value from the securities of such companies). For the Fund, a company is considered to be a “small-capitalization” company if, at the time of purchase, its market capitalization is less than or equal to the market capitalization of the largest company included within the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index was approximately $14.6 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund’s investments include U.S. micro-cap companies, which, at the time of purchase, have capitalizations that place them among the smallest 5% of companies listed on U.S. exchanges. Although the Sub-Adviser seeks to diversify the Fund’s investments across industries and sectors, the Fund’s assets may, from time to time, be over-weighted or under-weighted to certain industries and sectors relative to its benchmark index, and the Fund may from time to time invest a substantial portion of its assets in one or a limited number of sectors. The Fund’s investments may include common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants to purchase common stocks, convertible securities or real estate investment trusts. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in foreign securities, including securities of companies based in developing countries and depositary receipts of foreign-based companies. The Fund may purchase put and call options on equity indexes and put and call options on exchange-traded funds tracking certain equity indexes to gain broad market exposure or for hedging purposes. The Sub-Adviser applies fundamental investment research techniques when deciding which stocks to buy or sell for the Fund, and typically: • Selects companies that demonstrate accelerating growth in earnings and revenues that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued given their financial strength. • Invests in companies from any sector of the market based on fundamental research and analysis of various characteristics. • Reviews and evaluates a company’s financial statements, sales and expense trends, earnings estimates, market position, and industry outlook. • Values a company against its history, industry, and the market to identify a relatively undervalued stock as compared to its potential growth. • Seeks to diversify investments across companies in different phases of growth and that have a variety of catalysts for growth, to help manage risk. Such catalysts may include a new technology, product or service, an increase in market share, an improving industry, a change in management or a corporate restructuring. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may sell all or a portion of a position in a security when the Sub-Adviser believes that a catalyst for growth is realized or adequate value is achieved, when the Sub-Adviser identifies a better investment opportunity, to minimize potential risks, to address a deterioration of fundamentals, a change in management or operating strategy or the failure of a catalyst to develop, or for other investment reasons which the Sub-Adviser deems appropriate. While the Fund’s overall portfolio will focus on small- and micro-capitalization companies, the Sub-Adviser may decide to keep a company’s stock if it has appreciated beyond the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000 ® Growth Index, as described above.