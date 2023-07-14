Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.0%
Expense Ratio 3.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ESCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|20.43%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|8.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|72.43%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|ESCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.8 M
|717 K
|102 B
|90.54%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|10
|6734
|91.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.7 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|88.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.00%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|24.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|35.64%
|Cash
|1.95%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|57.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|34.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|29.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|19.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|30.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESCGX % Rank
|Technology
|31.58%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|8.80%
|Financial Services
|15.65%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|82.66%
|Healthcare
|12.47%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|7.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.87%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.69%
|Communication Services
|10.76%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|27.81%
|Basic Materials
|7.95%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|51.88%
|Consumer Defense
|7.40%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|30.40%
|Industrials
|3.33%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|85.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|75.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|87.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|87.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ESCGX % Rank
|Non US
|96.45%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|42.36%
|US
|1.60%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|33.89%
|ESCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.14%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|6.25%
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|91.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|5.00%
|ESCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|23.38%
|ESCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ESCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|44.78%
|ESCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|66.11%
|ESCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ESCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ESCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|31.29%
|ESCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2020
2.26
2.3%
Dhiren Shah is the Head of All Cap Equity Investment team of Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Mr. Shah was with BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (formerly Merrill Lynch Investment Managers). He has been involved in the management of a range of Emerging Markets Equity products for both retail and institutional clients. In recent roles, Mr. Shah also had the responsibility as co-head and head of research for the Global Emerging Markets team at BlackRock. He is a CFA charter holder and gained a 1st in Economics from University College London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Patrick Cadell, Portfolio Manager, joined Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited in 2017. Prior to joining the firm, he joined the J.P. Morgan investment bank analyst training programme in 2008 and worked at J.P. Morgan Cazenove as a Corporate Finance Analyst on the UK Financial Institutions Team. In 2010, Patrick moved to Nevsky Capital as an Investment Analyst covering Emerging Asian Equities. The team he was part of then moved to Thames River Capital, which was subsequently acquired by Foreign and Colonial, where he progressed into a Portfolio Management role managing the F&C Directional Opportunities EM Equity fund. In 2015, Patrick joined Liontrust Investment Partners as a Partner and Portfolio Manager, where he was part of a team managing an EM Equity Fund. Mr. Cadell gained a 1st Class BSc in Economics from University College London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
