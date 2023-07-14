Home
Eaton Vance Floating Rate Fund

mutual fund
ESBLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.38 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (EIBLX) Primary C (ECBLX) Adv (EABLX) A (EVBLX) Retirement (ESBLX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$8.55 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ESBLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Floating Rate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    102240716
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Craig Russ

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt securities. The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers (“Senior Loans”). Senior Loans typically are secured with specific collateral and have a claim on the assets and/or stock of the borrower that is senior to subordinated debtholders and stockholders of the borrower. Loans usually are of below investment grade quality and have below investment grade credit ratings, which ratings are associated with securities having high risk, speculative characteristics (sometimes referred to as “junk”).

The Fund may also invest in secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans (“collectively, Junior Loans”), other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt obligations and money market instruments. Other floating rate debt securities, fixed-income debt securities and money market instruments may include: bonds, notes and debentures issued by corporations; debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities; and commercial paper.  Money market instruments with a remaining maturity of less than 60 days are deemed floating rate debt securities.  Senior Loans and Junior Loans are referred to together herein as “loans.”

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign Senior Loans.  Foreign Senior Loans must be denominated in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Swiss francs, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars.  The Fund may engage in derivative transactions (such as futures contracts and options thereon, forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency hedging strategies, and interest rate swaps) to seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates.  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

The investment adviser seeks to maintain broad borrower and industry diversification among the Fund’s loans. When selecting loans, the investment adviser seeks to implement a systematic risk-weighted approach that utilizes fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics. Loans may be sold, if in the opinion of the investment adviser, the risk-return profile deteriorates or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. Preservation of capital is considered when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.

Read More

ESBLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -5.8% 8.3% 47.28%
1 Yr 2.6% -12.8% 9.4% 44.90%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.4% 59.5% 43.64%
5 Yr -1.5%* -8.4% 29.7% 37.25%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 36.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -22.9% 5.1% 42.51%
2021 0.5% -6.3% 5.4% 55.36%
2020 -0.5% -4.9% 57.4% 23.22%
2019 0.5% -2.1% 2.4% 67.18%
2018 -0.7% -2.6% 0.6% 6.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ESBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -5.8% 8.3% 47.10%
1 Yr 2.6% -12.8% 24.7% 43.05%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.4% 59.5% 43.84%
5 Yr -1.5%* -8.4% 29.7% 42.91%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 33.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ESBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -22.9% 5.1% 39.02%
2021 0.5% -6.3% 5.4% 55.71%
2020 -0.5% -4.9% 57.4% 23.22%
2019 0.5% -2.1% 2.6% 71.04%
2018 -0.7% -2.6% 0.6% 17.34%

NAV & Total Return History

ESBLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ESBLX Category Low Category High ESBLX % Rank
Net Assets 8.55 B 26.3 M 13.1 B 5.30%
Number of Holdings 965 12 1447 6.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 576 M -191 M 2.54 B 18.53%
Weighting of Top 10 5.24% 4.6% 91.9% 97.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reynolds Group Holdings Inc. 0.76%
  2. PPD 0.66%
  3. Virgin Media 0.65%
  4. Serta Simmons 0.64%
  5. Envision Healthcare 0.63%
  6. Mallinckrodt International Finance S.A. 0.61%
  7. Corelogic Inc (New) 0.60%
  8. Corelogic Inc (New) 0.60%
  9. Corelogic Inc (New) 0.60%
  10. Corelogic Inc (New) 0.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ESBLX % Rank
Bonds 		90.19% 28.71% 161.82% 67.48%
Cash 		8.93% -61.90% 53.95% 29.02%
Other 		0.37% -54.21% 26.58% 23.43%
Stocks 		0.33% 0.00% 26.82% 31.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 5.51% 28.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.07% -3.99% 1.54% 23.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESBLX % Rank
Communication Services 		54.75% 0.00% 100.00% 22.95%
Energy 		29.38% 0.00% 100.00% 40.98%
Consumer Defense 		13.96% 0.00% 100.00% 12.30%
Industrials 		1.91% 0.00% 100.00% 31.15%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 70.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% 62.30%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.48%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 89.61% 61.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% 75.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% 62.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESBLX % Rank
US 		0.33% -0.01% 26.78% 27.62%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.40% 70.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESBLX % Rank
Corporate 		88.29% 0.00% 141.23% 65.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.01% 0.00% 54.60% 43.36%
Securitized 		2.70% 0.00% 91.68% 16.84%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 63.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 61.40%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 68.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ESBLX % Rank
US 		71.73% 14.05% 128.23% 65.03%
Non US 		18.46% 0.00% 84.20% 40.91%

ESBLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ESBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 15.84% 86.71%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.89% 59.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.02% 0.27% 72.83%

Sales Fees

ESBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ESBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ESBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 4.00% 215.00% 9.59%

ESBLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ESBLX Category Low Category High ESBLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.28% 0.00% 8.99% 44.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ESBLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ESBLX Category Low Category High ESBLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.34% 1.77% 10.22% 65.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ESBLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ESBLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Craig Russ

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2007

14.57

14.6%

Craig Russ is vice president of CRM. Craig earned a B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College in 1985 and studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).

Andrew Sveen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Andrew Sveen is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of bank loans and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s floating-rate loan team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s floating-rate loan strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 1995. Previously at Eaton Vance, he was director of loan trading and capital markets. Before joining Eaton Vance, he worked as a corporate lending officer at State Street Bank. Andrew earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the William E. Simon School at the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder. Andrew serves as a member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). His commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Financial Times and Reuters.

Ralph Hinckley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ralph Hinckley is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and senior analyst/portfolio manger. Ralph, a CFA charterholder, has been a member of the Eaton Vance Bank Loan team since joining Eaton Vance in August 2003. He focuses on credit analysis within the media/telecom and real estate industries. He previously held the position of vice president at Citizens Bank with prior positions and credit training at State Street Corporation. Ralph earned his M.B.A., with honors, from Boston University Graduate School of Management in 1997. He graduated from Bates College in 1993 with a B.A. in political science.

Jake Lemle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

