Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored entities, that have interest rates that reset at periodic intervals; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in obligations that pay fixed interest rates.

We invest principally in mortgage-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs)) and asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored entities. Under normal circumstances, we expect to maintain an average credit quality rating for the portfolio equivalent to the highest rating available from a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO). In the event that a NRSRO assigns U.S. sovereign debt a rating below its highest rating, we expect to maintain an average credit quality rating that is equivalent to the average rating assigned to U.S. sovereign debt. We may also use futures for duration and yield curve management. As part of our mortgage-backed securities investment strategy, we may enter into dollar roll transactions. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average reset period of the adjustable rate securities held by the Fund will not exceed one year.