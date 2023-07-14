Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
ERSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.62 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
C (ECSIX) Primary A (ETSIX) Inst (ESIIX) Retirement (ERSIX)
ERSIX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.62 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
C (ECSIX) Primary A (ETSIX) Inst (ESIIX) Retirement (ERSIX)
ERSIX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.62 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
C (ECSIX) Primary A (ETSIX) Inst (ESIIX) Retirement (ERSIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund

ERSIX | Fund

$6.62

$3.07 B

6.73%

$0.45

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$3.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund

ERSIX | Fund

$6.62

$3.07 B

6.73%

$0.45

1.33%

ERSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Short Duration Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    363638
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Stein

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective of total return primarily by allocating assets among other registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance and its affiliates that invest in different asset classes (the “Portfolios”). The Fund also may invest in securities and other instruments directly. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. In making allocation decisions, the Fund’s portfolio managers take market and other factors into consideration. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund. Set forth below is a description of the Fund’s investment approach, the characteristics and risks associated with the principal investments and strategies of the Fund as a result of its investment in the Portfolios and its direct investments.

The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and will invest in a variety of securities and other investments and use a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its investment objective.  The Fund seeks investment in, but not limited to, foreign and domestic securities and other instruments, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, stripped securities, preferred and convertible securities, bank instruments, high yield corporate debt, loans, other fixed-income securities, sovereign nations including emerging markets and so-called frontier markets (such as currencies, interest rates and debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign entities (including U.S. Treasuries)), inflation and credit-linked debt securities, municipal investments, and commodities-related investments.  The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities and may invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal securities.  The Fund may have significant investment in a geographic region or country.  Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s average duration will not exceed 3.5 years.

The Fund expects to achieve certain investment exposures through purchasing and selling derivative transactions, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, commodities, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund.  The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities.  The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.  

The Fund will maintain an average credit rating of at least investment grade (BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”)). The Fund’s average credit rating will be the weighted-average of (i) the average credit ratings of the Portfolios in which it invests and (ii) the securities it holds directly. While the Fund’s average credit rating will be investment grade, the Fund may invest in securities that are rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P or Fitch, or below Baa by Moody’s) or in unrated securities considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments).   

The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, forward commitments and short sales.  The Fund may invest in Portfolios that acquire investments with borrowings. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase U.S. Government agency generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 10% of each such Fund’s total net assets. Such forward commitments may be entered into for purposes of investment leverage. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic U.S. Government agency MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 50% of MBS holdings.

In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments based on its macroeconomic views and analysis in an effort to take advantage of differences in investment sectors, such as U.S. government, investment grade and below investment grade credit markets, and foreign sectors (primarily focused on sovereign debt, currencies and interest rates).  The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives, commodities or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund may gain exposure to commodities by investing in certain Portfolios and registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance and its affiliates that invest in commodities and commodities-related investments. Each such fund/Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which invests primarily in commodities-related investments, as well as securities and other instruments in which such fund/Portfolio is permitted to invest (the “Subsidiary”).

Read More

ERSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -7.2% 18.1% 70.04%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.7% 21.2% 32.11%
3 Yr -2.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 33.70%
5 Yr -2.0%* -29.7% 29.3% 41.77%
10 Yr -1.9%* -27.4% 13.2% 72.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -31.8% 18.4% 21.18%
2021 -1.4% -14.3% 15.8% 71.73%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 36.92%
2019 0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 78.51%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 0.7% 67.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -11.7% 18.1% 68.50%
1 Yr 0.3% -18.7% 38.5% 30.94%
3 Yr -2.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 34.07%
5 Yr -1.5%* -29.7% 30.1% 36.89%
10 Yr 0.8%* -27.4% 16.4% 18.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -31.8% 18.4% 21.18%
2021 -1.4% -14.3% 15.8% 71.58%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 36.92%
2019 0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 74.35%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 1.5% 43.02%

NAV & Total Return History

ERSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERSIX Category Low Category High ERSIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.07 B 100 124 B 23.39%
Number of Holdings 9 2 8175 94.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.87 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 5.09%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% 2.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  2. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  3. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  4. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  5. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  6. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  7. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  8. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  9. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%
  10. Global Opportunities Portfolio 71.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERSIX % Rank
Other 		66.95% -25.82% 276.99% 1.16%
Bonds 		26.74% -150.81% 180.51% 94.33%
Cash 		5.75% -261.12% 258.91% 52.62%
Stocks 		0.46% -38.22% 261.12% 37.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.10% 0.00% 33.50% 81.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 80.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		39.76% 0.00% 100.00% 16.71%
Energy 		15.15% 0.00% 100.00% 41.39%
Industrials 		14.48% 0.00% 100.00% 13.88%
Consumer Defense 		11.23% 0.00% 99.97% 8.23%
Real Estate 		7.99% 0.00% 100.00% 19.79%
Basic Materials 		5.32% 0.00% 100.00% 17.74%
Communication Services 		3.43% 0.00% 100.00% 31.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.64% 0.00% 89.95% 34.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.52%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 69.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 70.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERSIX % Rank
Non US 		0.43% -0.10% 18.33% 13.52%
US 		0.03% -40.06% 261.12% 54.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERSIX % Rank
Government 		41.18% 0.00% 99.43% 6.86%
Corporate 		38.28% 0.00% 97.25% 47.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.23% 0.00% 100.00% 27.41%
Derivative 		2.24% -0.52% 72.98% 37.03%
Securitized 		1.07% 0.00% 99.65% 86.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 71.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERSIX % Rank
Non US 		18.57% -136.75% 104.82% 47.53%
US 		8.17% -151.11% 194.51% 93.46%

ERSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.01% 26.65% 39.85%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.29% 1.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 65.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

ERSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ERSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 632.00% 4.10%

ERSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERSIX Category Low Category High ERSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.73% 0.00% 15.93% 18.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERSIX Category Low Category High ERSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.57% -1.55% 11.51% 26.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

ERSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Stein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2009

12.5

12.5%

Eric is a vice president and portfolio manager. He originally joined Eaton Vance in 2002 and rejoined the firm in 2008. He has previously been employed at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Eric earned his M.B.A. in Analytic Finance and Economics with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his B.S. in Business Administration from Boston University. Eric is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Andrew Szczurowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Andrew Szczurowski is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s mortgage-backed securities strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2007. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with BNY Mellon. Andrew earned a B.S., cum laude, from Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Justin Bourgette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.

Brian Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×