Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$3.07 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” and seeks to achieve its investment objective of total return primarily by allocating assets among other registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance and its affiliates that invest in different asset classes (the “Portfolios”). The Fund also may invest in securities and other instruments directly. Total return is defined as income plus capital appreciation. In making allocation decisions, the Fund’s portfolio managers take market and other factors into consideration. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund. Set forth below is a description of the Fund’s investment approach, the characteristics and risks associated with the principal investments and strategies of the Fund as a result of its investment in the Portfolios and its direct investments.
The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and will invest in a variety of securities and other investments and use a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its investment objective. The Fund seeks investment in, but not limited to, foreign and domestic securities and other instruments, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, stripped securities, preferred and convertible securities, bank instruments, high yield corporate debt, loans, other fixed-income securities, sovereign nations including emerging markets and so-called frontier markets (such as currencies, interest rates and debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign entities (including U.S. Treasuries)), inflation and credit-linked debt securities, municipal investments, and commodities-related investments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities and may invest up to 10% of its net assets in municipal securities. The Fund may have significant investment in a geographic region or country. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s average duration will not exceed 3.5 years.
The Fund expects to achieve certain investment exposures through purchasing and selling derivative transactions, including (but not limited to) forward foreign currency exchange contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies, commodities, swaps and other investments; options; and interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps and credit default swaps, which may create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek to enhance total return; to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates; to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to manage certain investment risks; and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies or commodities. The Fund’s use of derivatives may be extensive and there is no stated limit on their use.
The Fund will maintain an average credit rating of at least investment grade (BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”)). The Fund’s average credit rating will be the weighted-average of (i) the average credit ratings of the Portfolios in which it invests and (ii) the securities it holds directly. While the Fund’s average credit rating will be investment grade, the Fund may invest in securities that are rated below investment grade (rated below BBB by either S&P or Fitch, or below Baa by Moody’s) or in unrated securities considered to be of comparable quality by the investment adviser (often referred to as “junk” instruments).
The Fund may engage in repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, forward commitments and short sales. The Fund may invest in Portfolios that acquire investments with borrowings. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to purchase U.S. Government agency generic MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 10% of each such Fund’s total net assets. Such forward commitments may be entered into for purposes of investment leverage. The Fund may enter into forward commitments to sell generic U.S. Government agency MBS, with the total amount of such outstanding commitments not to exceed 50% of MBS holdings.
In managing the Fund, the investment adviser adjusts investments based on its macroeconomic views and analysis in an effort to take advantage of differences in investment sectors, such as U.S. government, investment grade and below investment grade credit markets, and foreign sectors (primarily focused on sovereign debt, currencies and interest rates). The investment adviser considers the relative risk/return characteristics of prospective investments (whether securities, currencies, derivatives, commodities or other instruments) in determining the most efficient means for achieving desired exposures. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
The Fund may gain exposure to commodities by investing in certain Portfolios and registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance and its affiliates that invest in commodities and commodities-related investments. Each such fund/Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands, which invests primarily in commodities-related investments, as well as securities and other instruments in which such fund/Portfolio is permitted to invest (the “Subsidiary”).
|Period
|ERSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|70.04%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|32.11%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|33.70%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|41.77%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|72.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|ERSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|21.18%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|71.73%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|36.92%
|2019
|0.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|78.51%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|67.30%
|Period
|ERSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|68.50%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|30.94%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|34.07%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|36.89%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|18.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|ERSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|21.18%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|71.58%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|36.92%
|2019
|0.7%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|74.35%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|43.02%
|ERSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.07 B
|100
|124 B
|23.39%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|2
|8175
|94.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.87 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|5.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|2.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Other
|66.95%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|1.16%
|Bonds
|26.74%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|94.33%
|Cash
|5.75%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|52.62%
|Stocks
|0.46%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|37.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|81.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|80.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|39.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.71%
|Energy
|15.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.39%
|Industrials
|14.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.88%
|Consumer Defense
|11.23%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|8.23%
|Real Estate
|7.99%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.79%
|Basic Materials
|5.32%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.74%
|Communication Services
|3.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.64%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|34.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.52%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|69.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Non US
|0.43%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|13.52%
|US
|0.03%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|54.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Government
|41.18%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|6.86%
|Corporate
|38.28%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|47.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.41%
|Derivative
|2.24%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|37.03%
|Securitized
|1.07%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|86.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|71.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Non US
|18.57%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|47.53%
|US
|8.17%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|93.46%
|ERSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|39.85%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|1.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|ERSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ERSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ERSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|4.10%
|ERSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.73%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|18.68%
|ERSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ERSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.57%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|26.30%
|ERSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2016
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2009
12.5
12.5%
Eric is a vice president and portfolio manager. He originally joined Eaton Vance in 2002 and rejoined the firm in 2008. He has previously been employed at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Eric earned his M.B.A. in Analytic Finance and Economics with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his B.S. in Business Administration from Boston University. Eric is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Andrew Szczurowski is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s mortgage-backed securities strategies. He joined Eaton Vance in 2007. Andrew began his career in the investment management industry in 2005. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with BNY Mellon. Andrew earned a B.S., cum laude, from Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Justin Bourgette is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, director of global income investment strategy and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. Justin joined Eaton Vance in 2006. Justin began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Investors Financial Services as an analyst in corporate finance and with National Grid, where he worked in business planning and engineering. Justin earned a B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.S., with high honors, from Boston University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of Eaton Vance's Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
