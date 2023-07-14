The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets between common stocks and fixed-income securities through investment of substantially all of its assets in two other registered investment companies managed by Eaton Vance Management or its affiliates (the “Portfolios”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests between 50% and 75% of its net assets in equity securities by investing in Stock Portfolio and between 25% and 50% of its net assets in fixed-income securities by investing in Core Bond Portfolio. The Fund may also invest directly in equity securities and fixed-income securities. Set forth below is an overview of the Fund’s investment practices, followed by a description of the characteristics and risks associated with the principal investments and strategies of the Fund.

The Fund’s equity securities are primarily common stocks issued by companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies. The Fund’s fixed-income securities may include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, money market instruments, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including collateralized mortgage obligations and so-called “seasoned” MBS), commercial MBS, asset-backed securities (“ABS”) (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations), convertible debt securities and other hybrid securities (which have characteristics of equity and debt securities), inflation-linked debt securities and municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in floating rate instruments, including loans. A significant portion of the Fund’s fixed-income investments may be in securities issued by various U.S. Government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association and Federal Home Loan Banks. Instruments may be of any credit quality (including in default), but investment in instruments rated below investment grade (including securities, loans and credit derivatives where the credit rating of the reference instrument is below investment grade) is limited to not more than 15% of total fixed income assets. Instruments rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk”) are rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) or Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or BBB by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and MBS). For purposes of rating restrictions, if instruments are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund may invest in restricted securities and may purchase securities on a when-issued basis and for future delivery by means of “forward commitments.” The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign securities directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks and Eurodollar and Yankee Dollar instruments). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The portfolio managers may use sector rotation strategies in their management of the Fund. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of credit derivatives, including credit default swaps, total return swaps and credit options; interest rate swaps, forward rate contracts; the purchase or sale of forwards or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; swaptions; equity collars and equity swap agreements. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

To determine the exact percentage of the Fund’s assets that will be invested from time to time in each Portfolio, the portfolio managers meet periodically and, taking market and other factors into consideration, agree upon an allocation.