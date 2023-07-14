Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$816 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ERBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|15.55%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|76.93%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|62.41%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|57.18%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|70.32%
* Annualized
|ERBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|816 M
|199 K
|133 B
|38.82%
|Number of Holdings
|305
|1
|9075
|15.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|171 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|47.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.71%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|74.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERBCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|37.22%
|Cash
|0.04%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|69.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|5.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|30.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|12.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|16.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERBCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.53%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|18.17%
|Technology
|15.06%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|75.99%
|Industrials
|11.80%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|34.14%
|Consumer Defense
|10.90%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|44.93%
|Healthcare
|10.58%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|55.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.99%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|65.20%
|Energy
|6.75%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|4.30%
|Basic Materials
|6.71%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|9.25%
|Communication Services
|5.66%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|76.54%
|Utilities
|5.10%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|67.51%
|Real Estate
|1.92%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|62.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ERBCX % Rank
|US
|58.62%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|34.47%
|Non US
|41.34%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|59.36%
|ERBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.24%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|88.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ERBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|18.00%
|ERBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ERBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|35.32%
|ERBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|10.39%
|ERBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ERBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ERBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.15%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|80.45%
|ERBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2010
11.64
11.6%
Richard Bernstein is the CEO and CIO (Chief Investment Officer) of Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), which he founded in 2009. Prior to RBA, Mr. Bernstein was Chief Investment Strategist (2006-2009) and Chief U.S. Strategist (2001-2006) at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Griswold is the Director of Investments at RBA (since 2010). . A much-noted expert on style investing and asset allocation, Mr. Bernstein was voted to Institutional Investor magazine’s annual “All-America Research Team” eighteen years, and is one of only fifty analysts inducted into the Institutional Investor “Hall of Fame”.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Before joining RBA, Mr. Griswold was a vice president and portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, with responsibility for the design, execution and evaluation of both new and existing global investment strategies. His extensive portfolio management experience spans most major asset classes and includes both quantitative and fundamental investment disciplines. For almost 20 years, Matt assumed a wide variety of leadership positions within State Street in areas of portfolio construction, research, performance measurement, risk analysis, mutual fund administration and client service.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Henry Timmons is the senior quantitative analyst at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Mr. Timmons is responsible for asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and ETF research. Before joining RBA, Mr. Timmons was a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC. While at GMO, Mr. Timmons evaluated quantitative and fundamental sources of alpha as potential inputs to the investment process, while assisting in constructing and managing portfolios. Prior to GMO, Mr. Timmons was a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he designed forecasting models improving supply-chain management processes for various clients. Henry holds a BS in mechanical engineering and an MEng in systems engineering and engineering management from Cornell University, and an MBA in finance from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Dan Suzuki is the Deputy CIO at Richard Bernstein Advisors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
