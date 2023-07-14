Henry Timmons is the senior quantitative analyst at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Mr. Timmons is responsible for asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and ETF research. Before joining RBA, Mr. Timmons was a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC. While at GMO, Mr. Timmons evaluated quantitative and fundamental sources of alpha as potential inputs to the investment process, while assisting in constructing and managing portfolios. Prior to GMO, Mr. Timmons was a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he designed forecasting models improving supply-chain management processes for various clients. Henry holds a BS in mechanical engineering and an MEng in systems engineering and engineering management from Cornell University, and an MBA in finance from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.