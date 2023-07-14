Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$816 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ERBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    2220072
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bernstein

Fund Description

ERBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -35.6% 29.2% 15.55%
1 Yr 7.6% 17.3% 252.4% 76.93%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 62.41%
5 Yr -0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 57.18%
10 Yr 2.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 70.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -24.3% 957.1% 49.88%
2021 1.8% -38.3% 47.1% 79.52%
2020 4.1% -54.2% 0.6% 66.62%
2019 3.5% -76.0% 54.1% 73.65%
2018 -3.6% -26.1% 47.8% 16.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -35.6% 29.2% 15.88%
1 Yr 7.6% 11.4% 252.4% 75.91%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 59.98%
5 Yr -0.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 55.57%
10 Yr 3.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 69.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -24.3% 957.1% 49.88%
2021 1.8% -33.1% 47.1% 79.77%
2020 4.1% -44.4% 1.8% 77.25%
2019 3.5% -6.5% 54.1% 64.42%
2018 -3.6% -14.4% 47.8% 9.57%

NAV & Total Return History

ERBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERBCX Category Low Category High ERBCX % Rank
Net Assets 816 M 199 K 133 B 38.82%
Number of Holdings 305 1 9075 15.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 171 M -18 M 37.6 B 47.58%
Weighting of Top 10 21.71% 9.1% 100.0% 74.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 1.87%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.24%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.18%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 1.16%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.12%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.12%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.03%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 0.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERBCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 61.84% 125.47% 37.22%
Cash 		0.04% -174.70% 23.12% 69.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 5.40%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 30.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 12.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 16.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERBCX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.53% 0.00% 38.42% 18.17%
Technology 		15.06% 0.00% 49.87% 75.99%
Industrials 		11.80% 0.00% 44.06% 34.14%
Consumer Defense 		10.90% 0.00% 73.28% 44.93%
Healthcare 		10.58% 0.00% 35.42% 55.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.99% 0.00% 40.94% 65.20%
Energy 		6.75% 0.00% 21.15% 4.30%
Basic Materials 		6.71% 0.00% 38.60% 9.25%
Communication Services 		5.66% 0.00% 57.66% 76.54%
Utilities 		5.10% 0.00% 29.12% 67.51%
Real Estate 		1.92% 0.00% 39.48% 62.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERBCX % Rank
US 		58.62% 0.13% 103.82% 34.47%
Non US 		41.34% 0.58% 99.46% 59.36%

ERBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.96% 0.01% 44.27% 18.24%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.82% 88.51%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 79.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ERBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 18.00%

Trading Fees

ERBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 395.00% 35.32%

ERBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERBCX Category Low Category High ERBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 10.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERBCX Category Low Category High ERBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -4.27% 12.65% 80.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ERBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bernstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2010

11.64

11.6%

Richard Bernstein is the CEO and CIO (Chief Investment Officer) of Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), which he founded in 2009. Prior to RBA, Mr. Bernstein was Chief Investment Strategist (2006-2009) and Chief U.S. Strategist (2001-2006) at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Griswold is the Director of Investments at RBA (since 2010). . A much-noted expert on style investing and asset allocation, Mr. Bernstein was voted to Institutional Investor magazine’s annual “All-America Research Team” eighteen years, and is one of only fifty analysts inducted into the Institutional Investor “Hall of Fame”.

Matthew Griswold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Before joining RBA, Mr. Griswold was a vice president and portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, with responsibility for the design, execution and evaluation of both new and existing global investment strategies. His extensive portfolio management experience spans most major asset classes and includes both quantitative and fundamental investment disciplines. For almost 20 years, Matt assumed a wide variety of leadership positions within State Street in areas of portfolio construction, research, performance measurement, risk analysis, mutual fund administration and client service.

Henry Timmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Henry Timmons is the senior quantitative analyst at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Mr. Timmons is responsible for asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and ETF research. Before joining RBA, Mr. Timmons was a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC. While at GMO, Mr. Timmons evaluated quantitative and fundamental sources of alpha as potential inputs to the investment process, while assisting in constructing and managing portfolios. Prior to GMO, Mr. Timmons was a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he designed forecasting models improving supply-chain management processes for various clients. Henry holds a BS in mechanical engineering and an MEng in systems engineering and engineering management from Cornell University, and an MBA in finance from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.

Dan Suzuki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Dan Suzuki is the Deputy CIO at Richard Bernstein Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

