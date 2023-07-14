Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund

mutual fund
ERBAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 -0.05 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ERBIX) Primary C (ERBCX) A (ERBAX)
ERBAX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 -0.05 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ERBIX) Primary C (ERBCX) A (ERBAX)
ERBAX (Mutual Fund)

Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.37 -0.05 -0.29%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ERBIX) Primary C (ERBCX) A (ERBAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund

ERBAX | Fund

$17.37

$816 M

0.52%

$0.09

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$816 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund

ERBAX | Fund

$17.37

$816 M

0.52%

$0.09

1.21%

ERBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    10416482
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bernstein

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and derivative instruments that provide exposure to equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities, including securities rated below investment grade and comparable unrated securities (“junk”); other fixed and floating-rate income instruments; and/or in currencies. The Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries including frontier markets. Such investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in stocks of companies of any capitalization, publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may invest in certain ETFs beyond the limits under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies.  The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to gain exposure to equity securities using futures contracts on securities indices and/or when seeking to gain or reduce exposure to certain currencies by buying or selling forward foreign currency exchange contracts.  However, the Fund may also purchase or sell forwards or other types of futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars; equity-linked securities; equity swap agreements and other derivatives as described in the prospectus. The Fund may also engage in covered short sales (on individual securities held or on an index or basket of securities whose constituents are held in whole or in part or for which liquid assets have been segregated) and forward commitments.  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund is managed in a macro-driven, top-down style that emphasizes and de-emphasizes various global equity market segments at different times.  Market segments chosen for emphasis and/or de-emphasis may vary from general market consensus views and the Fund may at times seek to identify areas where, in the sub-adviser’s opinion, there is scarcity of capital and/or potentially overlooked investment opportunities.  In using this “beta” management style, leading exposures will vary among growth and value; small, mid and large cap; U.S. and non-U.S., and developed and emerging markets, based on the sub-adviser’s assessment of a range of proprietary and non-proprietary quantitative indicators and the firm’s macro-economic analysis and judgment.  It is expected that the macro-economic factors and indicators will evolve over time and may include the following:  global equity market valuations; global yield curves; asset class, regional, and country correlations; profit cycle analyses and style and sector rotation; expected beta; estimate revisions and earnings surprises; investor sentiment and other factors. In selecting securities and other instruments, the portfolio managers employ quantitative screening and optimization tools to achieve desired market exposures while seeking to manage stock-specific and other observable market risks.  The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis and rebalanced as necessary to seek to ensure that desired market exposures and risk parameters are maintained.  Stocks may be sold if they exhibit performance that might counteract the desired exposures or to implement a revised allocation based on a modified top-down view.  A security may also be sold if the sub-adviser believes it exhibits unusual volatility or price movement.

The Fund will exercise a flexible strategy and is not limited by investment style or by an issuer’s location, size, market capitalization or industry sector.  The strategy may have none, some or all of its assets invested in a particular market segment at a given time, and across market segments in relative proportions that change over time.  At any time, up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in either U.S. or foreign securities, including issuers domiciled in emerging market countries.

Read More

ERBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -35.6% 29.2% 14.65%
1 Yr 7.9% 17.3% 252.4% 74.66%
3 Yr 1.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 54.87%
5 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 46.98%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 57.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -24.3% 957.1% 49.17%
2021 1.9% -38.3% 47.1% 79.27%
2020 4.3% -54.2% 0.6% 62.99%
2019 3.5% -76.0% 54.1% 73.50%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 15.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ERBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -35.6% 29.2% 14.99%
1 Yr 7.9% 11.4% 252.4% 85.11%
3 Yr 1.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 71.29%
5 Yr 0.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 59.06%
10 Yr 4.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 66.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ERBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -24.3% 957.1% 49.17%
2021 1.9% -33.1% 47.1% 79.52%
2020 4.3% -44.4% 1.8% 74.70%
2019 3.5% -6.5% 54.1% 60.18%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 7.81%

NAV & Total Return History

ERBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ERBAX Category Low Category High ERBAX % Rank
Net Assets 816 M 199 K 133 B 39.04%
Number of Holdings 305 1 9075 15.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 171 M -18 M 37.6 B 47.80%
Weighting of Top 10 21.71% 9.1% 100.0% 75.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 1.87%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.24%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.18%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 1.16%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.12%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.12%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.03%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 0.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ERBAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 61.84% 125.47% 37.44%
Cash 		0.04% -174.70% 23.12% 71.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 5.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 80.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 76.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 77.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERBAX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.53% 0.00% 38.42% 18.39%
Technology 		15.06% 0.00% 49.87% 76.21%
Industrials 		11.80% 0.00% 44.06% 34.36%
Consumer Defense 		10.90% 0.00% 73.28% 45.15%
Healthcare 		10.58% 0.00% 35.42% 55.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.99% 0.00% 40.94% 65.42%
Energy 		6.75% 0.00% 21.15% 4.52%
Basic Materials 		6.71% 0.00% 38.60% 9.58%
Communication Services 		5.66% 0.00% 57.66% 76.76%
Utilities 		5.10% 0.00% 29.12% 67.73%
Real Estate 		1.92% 0.00% 39.48% 63.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ERBAX % Rank
US 		58.62% 0.13% 103.82% 34.69%
Non US 		41.34% 0.58% 99.46% 59.58%

ERBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ERBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 44.27% 45.95%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.82% 89.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ERBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.50% 5.75% 28.80%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ERBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ERBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 395.00% 35.78%

ERBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ERBAX Category Low Category High ERBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.00% 3.26% 76.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ERBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ERBAX Category Low Category High ERBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.63% -4.27% 12.65% 56.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ERBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ERBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bernstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2010

11.64

11.6%

Richard Bernstein is the CEO and CIO (Chief Investment Officer) of Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), which he founded in 2009. Prior to RBA, Mr. Bernstein was Chief Investment Strategist (2006-2009) and Chief U.S. Strategist (2001-2006) at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Griswold is the Director of Investments at RBA (since 2010). . A much-noted expert on style investing and asset allocation, Mr. Bernstein was voted to Institutional Investor magazine’s annual “All-America Research Team” eighteen years, and is one of only fifty analysts inducted into the Institutional Investor “Hall of Fame”.

Matthew Griswold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Before joining RBA, Mr. Griswold was a vice president and portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors, with responsibility for the design, execution and evaluation of both new and existing global investment strategies. His extensive portfolio management experience spans most major asset classes and includes both quantitative and fundamental investment disciplines. For almost 20 years, Matt assumed a wide variety of leadership positions within State Street in areas of portfolio construction, research, performance measurement, risk analysis, mutual fund administration and client service.

Henry Timmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Henry Timmons is the senior quantitative analyst at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Mr. Timmons is responsible for asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and ETF research. Before joining RBA, Mr. Timmons was a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC. While at GMO, Mr. Timmons evaluated quantitative and fundamental sources of alpha as potential inputs to the investment process, while assisting in constructing and managing portfolios. Prior to GMO, Mr. Timmons was a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he designed forecasting models improving supply-chain management processes for various clients. Henry holds a BS in mechanical engineering and an MEng in systems engineering and engineering management from Cornell University, and an MBA in finance from Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholder.

Dan Suzuki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Dan Suzuki is the Deputy CIO at Richard Bernstein Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×