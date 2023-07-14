Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and derivative instruments that provide exposure to equity securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities, including securities rated below investment grade and comparable unrated securities (“junk”); other fixed and floating-rate income instruments; and/or in currencies. The Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries including frontier markets. Such investments may include securities denominated in foreign currencies and securities trading in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund may invest in stocks of companies of any capitalization, publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may invest in certain ETFs beyond the limits under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to gain exposure to equity securities using futures contracts on securities indices and/or when seeking to gain or reduce exposure to certain currencies by buying or selling forward foreign currency exchange contracts. However, the Fund may also purchase or sell forwards or other types of futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars; equity-linked securities; equity swap agreements and other derivatives as described in the prospectus. The Fund may also engage in covered short sales (on individual securities held or on an index or basket of securities whose constituents are held in whole or in part or for which liquid assets have been segregated) and forward commitments. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund is managed in a macro-driven, top-down style that emphasizes and de-emphasizes various global equity market segments at different times. Market segments chosen for emphasis and/or de-emphasis may vary from general market consensus views and the Fund may at times seek to identify areas where, in the sub-adviser’s opinion, there is scarcity of capital and/or potentially overlooked investment opportunities. In using this “beta” management style, leading exposures will vary among growth and value; small, mid and large cap; U.S. and non-U.S., and developed and emerging markets, based on the sub-adviser’s assessment of a range of proprietary and non-proprietary quantitative indicators and the firm’s macro-economic analysis and judgment. It is expected that the macro-economic factors and indicators will evolve over time and may include the following: global equity market valuations; global yield curves; asset class, regional, and country correlations; profit cycle analyses and style and sector rotation; expected beta; estimate revisions and earnings surprises; investor sentiment and other factors. In selecting securities and other instruments, the portfolio managers employ quantitative screening and optimization tools to achieve desired market exposures while seeking to manage stock-specific and other observable market risks. The portfolio is monitored on an ongoing basis and rebalanced as necessary to seek to ensure that desired market exposures and risk parameters are maintained. Stocks may be sold if they exhibit performance that might counteract the desired exposures or to implement a revised allocation based on a modified top-down view. A security may also be sold if the sub-adviser believes it exhibits unusual volatility or price movement.

The Fund will exercise a flexible strategy and is not limited by investment style or by an issuer’s location, size, market capitalization or industry sector. The strategy may have none, some or all of its assets invested in a particular market segment at a given time, and across market segments in relative proportions that change over time. At any time, up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in either U.S. or foreign securities, including issuers domiciled in emerging market countries.