Equable Shares Hedged Equity Fund

EQWIX | Fund

$12.76

$107 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$107 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Equable Shares Hedged Equity Fund

EQWIX | Fund

$12.76

$107 M

0.00%

1.25%

EQWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Equable Shares Hedged Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Teramo
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    8813184
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Santella

Fund Description

EQWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -2.8% 240.8% 56.52%
1 Yr 10.1% -4.3% 140.6% 64.35%
3 Yr 6.6%* -8.3% 18.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -34.1% 904.0% 51.35%
2021 6.2% -28.6% 438.4% N/A
2020 1.5% -93.5% 8.2% N/A
2019 N/A -38.9% 19.8% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -2.7% 244.0% 56.52%
1 Yr 10.1% -4.3% 140.6% 61.74%
3 Yr 6.6%* -8.3% 18.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -34.1% 904.0% 51.35%
2021 6.2% -5.9% 438.4% N/A
2020 1.5% -81.2% 8.2% N/A
2019 N/A -29.0% 19.8% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EQWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EQWIX Category Low Category High EQWIX % Rank
Net Assets 107 M 25 17.4 B 66.29%
Number of Holdings 11 2 508 77.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 106 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 53.05%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% 13.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 8.70%
  2. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  3. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  4. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  5. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  6. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  7. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  8. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  9. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%
  10. Option on SPDRÂ® S&P 500 ETF Trust Dec20 7.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EQWIX % Rank
Stocks 		90.12% -3.92% 100.76% 70.23%
Cash 		9.87% -0.76% 100.29% 22.52%
Other 		0.01% 0.00% 45.92% 64.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 53.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 55.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 58.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQWIX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 44.43% 44.96%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 25.91% 65.55%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 29.60% 59.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.22% 0.00% 19.02% 48.32%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 21.22% 42.02%
Industrials 		8.27% 1.41% 43.91% 46.64%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 22.87% 60.08%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 69.54% 58.82%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 9.74% 50.00%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 13.35% 51.68%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 60.58% 50.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQWIX % Rank
US 		89.16% -3.89% 100.00% 56.11%
Non US 		0.96% -2.17% 99.33% 59.16%

EQWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EQWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.20% 6.78% 37.04%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.20% 1.75% 25.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

EQWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EQWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EQWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 456.80% 78.57%

EQWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EQWIX Category Low Category High EQWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 56.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EQWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EQWIX Category Low Category High EQWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -2.54% 14.24% 51.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EQWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EQWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Santella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Mr. Santella is the founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser, and has over thirty years of experience in the financial markets as a successful entrepreneur and business. Mr. Santella started his career in 1985 at O’Connor and Associates in Chicago as a listed options trader. In 1986 he joined Grace Brothers as the head trader and portfolio manager for arbitrage strategies. In 1990, Mr. Santella founded and managed a hedge fund primarily focused on convertible bond and volatility arbitrage strategies. After a successful tenure of managing a series of hedge funds over the next 15 years, Mr. Santella established a family office in 2005 to invest his own capital, along with a limited number of partners’ capital, in alternative investment strategies. In 2008, Mr. Santella took the helm as CEO of Fox River Execution, an institutional brokerage firm, based in Geneva, Illinois. Under his leadership, Fox River aggressively grew its customer base, revenues and profit over a 2-year period; which resulted in the ultimate sale of the firm to SunGard in July of 2010. Since leaving SunGard in 2011, Mr. Santella has acted as an independent consultant, and has partnered with Woori Bank of Korea, SkyBridge Capital and ED&F Man Capital Markets to provide solutions and create products in alternatives, mutual funds and execution services for UIT sponsors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

