Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$107 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EQWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|56.52%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|64.35%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EQWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|51.35%
|2021
|6.2%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|1.5%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|EQWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|56.52%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|61.74%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EQWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|51.35%
|2021
|6.2%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|1.5%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|EQWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQWIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|107 M
|25
|17.4 B
|66.29%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|508
|77.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|106 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|53.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|13.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQWIX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.12%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|70.23%
|Cash
|9.87%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|22.52%
|Other
|0.01%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|64.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|53.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|55.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|58.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQWIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|44.96%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|65.55%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|59.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.22%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|48.32%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|42.02%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|46.64%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|60.08%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|58.82%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|50.00%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|51.68%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|50.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQWIX % Rank
|US
|89.16%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|56.11%
|Non US
|0.96%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|59.16%
|EQWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|37.04%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|25.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|EQWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|EQWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EQWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|78.57%
|EQWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQWIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|56.51%
|EQWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EQWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQWIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|51.23%
|EQWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Mr. Santella is the founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser, and has over thirty years of experience in the financial markets as a successful entrepreneur and business. Mr. Santella started his career in 1985 at O’Connor and Associates in Chicago as a listed options trader. In 1986 he joined Grace Brothers as the head trader and portfolio manager for arbitrage strategies. In 1990, Mr. Santella founded and managed a hedge fund primarily focused on convertible bond and volatility arbitrage strategies. After a successful tenure of managing a series of hedge funds over the next 15 years, Mr. Santella established a family office in 2005 to invest his own capital, along with a limited number of partners’ capital, in alternative investment strategies. In 2008, Mr. Santella took the helm as CEO of Fox River Execution, an institutional brokerage firm, based in Geneva, Illinois. Under his leadership, Fox River aggressively grew its customer base, revenues and profit over a 2-year period; which resulted in the ultimate sale of the firm to SunGard in July of 2010. Since leaving SunGard in 2011, Mr. Santella has acted as an independent consultant, and has partnered with Woori Bank of Korea, SkyBridge Capital and ED&F Man Capital Markets to provide solutions and create products in alternatives, mutual funds and execution services for UIT sponsors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
