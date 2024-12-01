The Fund pursues its investment objective by utilizing an asset allocation strategy. The asset allocation strategy implemented by WisdomTree Digital Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Digital Management” or the “Adviser”), as further discussed below, will leverage research insights (“Insights”) from Dr. Jeremy Siegel, Professor Emeritus of Finance at the Wharton School and Senior Economist to WisdomTree, Inc., the parent company of the Adviser. As Senior Economist, Professor Siegel provides consultation and information to WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries regarding Professor’s Siegel’s academic research, including as it relates to global financial markets, the global economic environment, monetary policy, and interest rates, among other services (“Research”). Professor Siegel does not have any day-to-day responsibility with respect to the Fund.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will allocate at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, to equity investments (including U.S. and international, and may include emerging markets). It is anticipated that under normal circumstances at least 30% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in international or global Underlying Funds that provide exposure to non-US investments. The Fund considers non-US investments to be investments in (i) foreign government issuers, (ii) issuers organized or located outside the United States, (iii) issuers which are listed or traded in a market located outside the United States, or (iv) issuers doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, which the Fund considers to be companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from business outside the United States or have at least 50% of their sales or assets outside the United States. In addition, in generally seeking higher income generation and market outperformance potential, the allocation to equities focuses on including equities that exhibit higher dividend yields and/or lower valuation ratios (a valuation ratio helps in assessing whether a particular company or companies may be undervalued when comparing the value of such company or companies with a fundamental financial metric, such as company earnings (price-to-earnings), book value (price-to-book), sales (price-to-sales) or cash flow (price-to-cash flow)). It is anticipated that the equity allocation will be primarily invested in the securities of mid-capitalization (generally market capitalizations from $2 billion to $10 billion) and large-capitalization (generally $10 billion or greater) companies.

The Fund anticipates that it will predominantly invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in order to achieve its targeted asset allocation exposure and in order to achieve exposure to the underlying investments in the ETFs. The ETFs in which the Fund invests shall be referred to as the “Underlying Funds.” Since the strategies of a significant portion of the ETFs made available by WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree ETFs”), an affiliate of the Adviser, track indexes or have strategies that are consistent with the Insights and Research, it is anticipated that a significant portion of the Underlying Funds (i.e., greater than 50% of the allocation) will include WisdomTree ETFs. The Underlying Funds included in the Fund will also include Underlying Fund(s) managed by third-party advisers. In selecting the ETFs for purchase by the Fund, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser may consider the index in which the ETF seeks to track, the trading liquidity and costs of an ETF, and whether or not the ETF permits investment companies to invest in ETFs to greater extent than normally permitted by the 1940 Act. It is also anticipated that the Fund will include between approximately ten (10) to twenty (20) Underlying Funds. The Fund’s asset allocation will generally be reviewed for potential rebalances on a monthly basis. Asset allocations may fluctuate over time and may occur with different frequencies and the Adviser may change the asset class allocations, Underlying Funds or the target weightings in the Underlying Funds in its discretion and without notice to, or approval by shareholders.

The Funds asset allocation is constructed by the Fund’s Adviser and implemented by the Sub-Adviser. In constructing the Fund’s asset allocation, in addition to leveraging the Insights and Research, the Adviser will leverage research and asset allocation models constructed and maintained by WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.) (“WisdomTree”) or other affiliates of the Adviser.

Use of Blockchain

As described further below, through its transfer agent, the Fund uses blockchain technology to maintain a secondary record of its shares. The following “Use of Blockchain” section describes what blockchain technology is and how the Fund uses it for the recording of its shares.

Although WisdomTree Transfers, Inc., the Fund’s transfer agent (“WisdomTree Transfers” or “Transfer Agent”), will maintain the official record of share ownership in book-entry form (the “Official Record”), the ownership of the Fund’s shares will also be recorded – or digitized – on the Stellar or Ethereum blockchains (the “Secondary Record”). The Transfer Agent will reconcile secondary blockchain transactions with the Fund’s records on at least a daily basis. Reconciliation involves maintaining a matching Official Record and Secondary Record of the total number of shares in circulation, the ownership of the shares at any given time, and all transactions between parties involving the shares. The policies and procedures of the Fund and the Transfer Agent both address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems. The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved these policies and procedures, including those that address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems.

A blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that digitally records transactions in a verifiable and immutable (i.e., permanent) way using cryptography. A distributed ledger is a database in which data is stored in a decentralized manner. Cryptography is a method of storing and transmitting data in a particular form so that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain”, and hence the name blockchain.

In order to facilitate the use of blockchain technology, a potential shareholder must have a blockchain wallet. WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (“WisdomTree Digital”) provides a hosted Stellar-based wallet through a mobile application, WisdomTree PrimeTM (the “App”) (see “Purchase and Sale of Fund Shares” below). A blockchain wallet is a software application which stores a user’s “private key” and related digital assets and is used to facilitate sending digital assets on a particular blockchain. A “private key” is one of two numbers in a cryptographic “key pair.” A key pair consists of a “public key” and its corresponding private key, both of which are lengthy alphanumeric codes, derived together and possessing a unique relationship. The private key is used by the owner of a digital wallet to send (i.e., digitally sign and authenticate) digital assets and is private to the wallet owner. The public key is, as the name implies, public and open to others on the applicable blockchain to send digital assets to. The blockchain will only record public key information.

In order to maintain the Secondary Record, WisdomTree Transfers registers blockchain wallet addresses and associates them with relevant personal identifying information at the control location resulting in a registry of addresses that can participate in transactions. The personal identifying information necessary to associate a given share with the record owner of that share will be maintained by the Transfer Agent in a separate database that is not available to the public. In this manner, WisdomTree Transfers prevents transactions between unknown persons or unknown blockchain wallets.

It is anticipated that Fund shareholders may have the benefit of shares that may be operated on more than one blockchain, initially the Stellar blockchain and potentially in the future, the Ethereum blockchain. This potential feature may provide shareholders with the ability to move the Secondary Record of ownership between the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains as desired through interoperability, with the Transfer Agent continuing to maintain the Official Record. This interoperability, if and when available, may permit shareholders to potentially take advantage of the benefits of a supported blockchain of their choice (i.e., initially, the Stellar blockchain and potentially in the future, the Ethereum blockchain), such as transaction speed or efficiency, while also helping facilitate the Fund’s shares being available for purchase, sale, or transfer in the broader blockchain ecosystem.

The secondary recording of Fund shares on the blockchain will not affect the Fund’s investments in securities. The Fund will not invest in cryptocurrencies.