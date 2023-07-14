Mr. Santella is the founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Adviser, and has over thirty years of experience in the financial markets as a successful entrepreneur and business. Mr. Santella started his career in 1985 at O’Connor and Associates in Chicago as a listed options trader. In 1986 he joined Grace Brothers as the head trader and portfolio manager for arbitrage strategies. In 1990, Mr. Santella founded and managed a hedge fund primarily focused on convertible bond and volatility arbitrage strategies. After a successful tenure of managing a series of hedge funds over the next 15 years, Mr. Santella established a family office in 2005 to invest his own capital, along with a limited number of partners’ capital, in alternative investment strategies. In 2008, Mr. Santella took the helm as CEO of Fox River Execution, an institutional brokerage firm, based in Geneva, Illinois. Under his leadership, Fox River aggressively grew its customer base, revenues and profit over a 2-year period; which resulted in the ultimate sale of the firm to SunGard in July of 2010. Since leaving SunGard in 2011, Mr. Santella has acted as an independent consultant, and has partnered with Woori Bank of Korea, SkyBridge Capital and ED&F Man Capital Markets to provide solutions and create products in alternatives, mutual funds and execution services for UIT sponsors.