Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies engaged in the gold industry. Investments related to gold are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial and political factors.

The Fund will invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies that are considered by the Fund’s advisor to be value oriented and dividend paying companies. The Fund’s advisor uses a value investing style focusing on the companies it believes are undervalued. Subject to the Fund’s fundamental policy prohibiting the concentration of 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets in investments in any one industry or group of related industries, the Fund’s advisor may focus the Fund’s investments in one or more sectors. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may also include preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and options on equities and stock indices, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), including unsponsored ADRs.

The Fund seeks to identify countries, and industries within those countries that are best positioned to perform relative to other countries and industries. In making this determination a number of considerations are taken into account such as expectations for change in valuation of foreign currency, changes in world demand for products or services, diversification of foreign trade practices, policy changes of the foreign government, and expectations for fundamental factors such as interest rates, inflation and GDP growth. Following selection of countries and industries, the Fund’s advisor will use a bottom-up approach to select individual companies. The advisor considers a number of qualitative and quantitative factors when selecting the companies such as dividend yield, valuation versus growth, capital structure, quality of management, corporate governance practices, liquidity, strengths and opportunities compared to the peer group, and business specific risk. The Fund’s advisor also seeks to identify companies with minimal revenue exposure to the U.S. markets.