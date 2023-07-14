Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$1.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.9%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund generally invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of companies located throughout the world, including the United States, that have a history of attractive dividend yields and positive growth in operating cash flow. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of dividend-paying companies across all market capitalizations. Equity securities include common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by companies in emerging markets, as determined by the Fund's Subadvisor, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., when it believes those securities represent attractive investment opportunities. Securities held by the Fund may be denominated in both U.S. and non-U.S. currencies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest a significant amount of its net assets (at least 40%, unless the Subadvisor deems market conditions to be unfavorable, in which case the Fund will invest at least 30%) in securities of foreign issuers. Generally, an issuer is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer’s “country of risk,” as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg. The Fund will normally invest in companies in at least three countries outside of the United States. The Fund seeks a dividend yield greater than the dividend yield of the MSCI World Index.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.
The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to intelligently allocate it among internal reinvestment opportunities, acquisitions, dividends, share repurchases and/or debt reduction.
The Subadvisor seeks to find and invest in companies that meet its definition of quality-companies that are free cash flow positive or becoming free cash flow positive, that are debt free or deleveraging, and that are led by strong management. The Subadvisor evaluates whether a company has a focus on shareholder yield by analyzing the company's existing cash dividend, the company's share repurchase activities, and the company's debt reduction activities as well as the likelihood of positive changes to each of these criteria, among other factors.
Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.
The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees an interruption to the dividend policy, a deterioration in fundamentals or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.
|Period
|EPSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|35.01%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|85.00%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|84.79%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|95.44%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|77.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|92.32%
|2021
|6.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|80.53%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|68.91%
|2019
|3.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|76.43%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|36.04%
|Period
|EPSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|36.13%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|82.73%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|83.33%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|94.77%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|77.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|92.32%
|2021
|6.9%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|80.78%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|25.57%
|2019
|3.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|79.50%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|17.54%
|EPSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 B
|199 K
|133 B
|28.84%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|1
|9075
|28.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|218 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|44.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.86%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|85.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPSYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.22%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|41.85%
|Cash
|0.78%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|52.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|81.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|82.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|79.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|79.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPSYX % Rank
|Technology
|16.97%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|79.63%
|Financial Services
|13.55%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|46.92%
|Healthcare
|12.98%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|52.31%
|Industrials
|10.91%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|67.29%
|Consumer Defense
|10.28%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|22.47%
|Communication Services
|7.72%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|59.25%
|Utilities
|7.46%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|4.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.35%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|86.01%
|Energy
|5.31%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|12.00%
|Basic Materials
|4.57%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|28.63%
|Real Estate
|2.89%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|22.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPSYX % Rank
|US
|62.82%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|47.03%
|Non US
|36.40%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|50.66%
|EPSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|74.57%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|48.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|EPSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EPSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|52.18%
|EPSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.50%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|79.21%
|EPSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EPSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.59%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|3.86%
|EPSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Kera is a portfolio manager for Epoch's Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining the Shareholder Yield team Kera was an analyst within Epoch’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management team. Before joining Epoch in 2005, she was a portfolio manager of Structured Equities and Quantitative Research at Columbia Management Group where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of two index funds. She also worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Kera received her BA in Mathematics at Colgate University and her MBA at Columbia University, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
John is a portfolio manager for Epoch’s Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining Epoch in 2012, John taught undergraduate economics as a lecturer at Fordham University. Before that he spent four years at HSBC Global Asset Management as a senior research analyst and almost twenty years at Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was a senior research analyst for the U.S. High Yield Bond team. Previously he worked at Bankers Trust Company where he began his career. John received AB, AM and PhD degrees in Economics from Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
