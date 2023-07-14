Home
MainStay Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund

mutual fund
EPLDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.63 -0.07 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (EPLCX) Primary A (EPLPX) C (EPLKX) Inv (EPLIX) B (EPLBX) Retirement (EPLTX) Retirement (EPLSX) Retirement (EPLRX) Retirement (EPLDX) Other (EPLMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$1.11 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EPLDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Epoch U.S. Equity Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    7163546
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Welhoelter

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equity securities of U.S. companies that have a history of attractive dividend yields and positive growth in operating cash flow. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of dividend-paying U.S. companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities. Generally, an issuer of a security is considered to be U.S. or foreign based on the issuer's "country of risk," as determined by a third-party service provider such as Bloomberg.

Investment Process: Epoch Investment Partners, Inc., the Fund's Subadvisor, invests primarily in companies that generate increasing levels of free cash flow and have management teams that the Subadvisor believes allocate free cash flow effectively to create shareholder value.

The security selection process focuses on free-cash-flow analytics as opposed to traditional accounting-based metrics. The Subadvisor seeks to identify companies with a consistent, straightforward ability to both generate free cash flow and to intelligently allocate it among internal reinvestment opportunities, acquisitions, dividends, share repurchases and/or debt reduction.

The Subadvisor seeks to find and invest in companies that meet its definition of quality-companies that are free cash flow positive or becoming free cash flow positive, that are debt free or deleveraging, and that are led by strong management. The Subadvisor evaluates whether a company has a focus on shareholder yield by analyzing the company's existing cash dividend, the company's share repurchase activities, and the company's debt reduction activities as well as the likelihood of positive changes to each of these criteria, among other factors. Using both quantitative and qualitative processes, material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are identified, monitored and managed by the Subadvisor. Prior to acquiring investments on behalf of the Fund, the Subadvisor conducts fundamental analysis on each potential investment in order to assess the ESG risk and opportunities the Subadvisor believes it will face with regards to both cash flows and potential valuation. Material ESG factors vary by company and industry, but include issues such as carbon emissions, waste management, diversity, human capital management and executive compensation. Of these, the Subadvisor pays particular attention to factors relating to climate change and corporate governance. This information is taken into account by the Subadvisor in making investment decisions. Specialist external data providers may also be used by the Subadvisor where relevant. Material ESG factors are monitored by the Subadvisor through review of ESG data published by the company (where relevant) or selected third-party data providers to determine whether the level of ESG risk or opportunity has changed since the Subadvisor's initial assessment. While the Subadvisor considers ESG factors in the investment decision-making process of the Fund, this does not mean that ESG considerations are the sole or foremost considerations for investment decisions.

The Subadvisor may sell or reduce a position in a security when it believes its investment objectives have been met or if the investment thesis is failing to materialize. The Subadvisor may also sell or reduce a position in a security if it sees an interruption to the dividend policy, a deterioration in fundamentals or when the security is deemed less attractive relative to another security on a return/risk basis.

EPLDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -13.6% 215.2% 75.95%
1 Yr 5.2% -58.6% 197.5% 41.13%
3 Yr 8.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 30.68%
5 Yr 4.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 19.71%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 50.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -65.1% 22.3% 16.79%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 30.82%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 67.32%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 51.01%
2018 -2.1% -9.4% 3.1% 14.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -13.6% 215.2% 72.86%
1 Yr 5.2% -58.6% 197.5% 38.70%
3 Yr 8.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 30.70%
5 Yr 4.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 20.04%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 47.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -65.1% 22.3% 16.79%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 30.90%
2020 -0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 67.23%
2019 4.5% -9.2% 10.4% 51.38%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 8.71%

NAV & Total Return History

EPLDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPLDX Category Low Category High EPLDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.11 B 1 M 151 B 43.98%
Number of Holdings 98 2 1727 36.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 224 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 53.68%
Weighting of Top 10 20.25% 5.0% 99.2% 86.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MainStay US Government Liquidity I 3.13%
  2. Chevron Corp 2.40%
  3. AbbVie Inc 2.21%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 2.18%
  5. Broadcom Inc 2.06%
  6. MetLife Inc 2.01%
  7. Emerson Electric Co 1.96%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.95%
  9. Ally Financial Inc 1.94%
  10. Johnson & Johnson 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPLDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.95% 28.02% 125.26% 36.97%
Cash 		1.05% -88.20% 71.98% 61.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 56.66%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 53.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 54.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 55.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPLDX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.53% 0.00% 58.05% 76.72%
Healthcare 		15.20% 0.00% 30.08% 72.82%
Industrials 		13.17% 0.00% 42.76% 26.85%
Technology 		10.63% 0.00% 54.02% 49.04%
Utilities 		9.61% 0.00% 27.04% 7.23%
Consumer Defense 		9.41% 0.00% 34.10% 36.49%
Energy 		6.24% 0.00% 54.00% 71.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.61% 0.00% 22.74% 53.37%
Basic Materials 		5.18% 0.00% 21.69% 16.96%
Real Estate 		4.34% 0.00% 90.54% 29.76%
Communication Services 		4.08% 0.00% 26.58% 75.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPLDX % Rank
US 		93.64% 24.51% 121.23% 49.96%
Non US 		5.31% 0.00% 41.42% 43.59%

EPLDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.04% 45.41% 67.94%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 74.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EPLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EPLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 488.00% 12.78%

EPLDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPLDX Category Low Category High EPLDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.20% 0.00% 41.90% 30.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPLDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPLDX Category Low Category High EPLDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.11% -1.51% 4.28% 11.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPLDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EPLDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Welhoelter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Mike is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Epoch Investment Partners. He is also Chief Risk Officer. Mike is responsible for integrating risk management into the investment process. Prior to joining Epoch in 2005, he was a director and portfolio manager in the Quantitative Strategies Group at Columbia Management Group, Inc. Before that, Mike was at Credit Suisse Asset Management Group (“CSAM”), where he was a portfolio manager in the Structured Equity group. Before joining CSAM, he was a portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at Chancellor/LGT Asset Management.

William Priest

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Mr. William Priest is a Co-Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Epoch Investment Partners. Prior to cofounding Epoch in 2004 with David Pearl, Tim Taussig and Phil Clark, Bill was a Co-Managing Partner and portfolio manager at Steinberg Priest & Sloane Capital Management, LLC for three years. Before joining Steinberg

Kera Van Valen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Kera is a portfolio manager for Epoch's Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining the Shareholder Yield team Kera was an analyst within Epoch’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management team. Before joining Epoch in 2005, she was a portfolio manager of Structured Equities and Quantitative Research at Columbia Management Group where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of two index funds. She also worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Kera received her BA in Mathematics at Colgate University and her MBA at Columbia University, Graduate School of Business.

John Tobin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

John is a portfolio manager for Epoch’s Equity Shareholder Yield strategies. Prior to joining Epoch in 2012, John taught undergraduate economics as a lecturer at Fordham University. Before that he spent four years at HSBC Global Asset Management as a senior research analyst and almost twenty years at Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was a senior research analyst for the U.S. High Yield Bond team. Previously he worked at Bankers Trust Company where he began his career. John received AB, AM and PhD degrees in Economics from Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

