Trending ETFs

EuroPac International Value Fund

mutual fund
EPIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.05 -0.04 -0.4%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (EPIVX) Primary Inst (EPVIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EuroPac International Value Fund

EPIVX | Fund

$10.05

$130 M

3.12%

$0.31

1.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

Net Assets

$130 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EPIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EuroPac International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Euro Pacific Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Apr 07, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Nelson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies engaged in the gold industry. Investments related to gold are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial and political factors.

The Fund will invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies that are considered by the Fund’s advisor to be value oriented and dividend paying companies. The Fund’s advisor uses a value investing style focusing on the companies it believes are undervalued. Subject to the Fund’s fundamental policy prohibiting the concentration of 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets in investments in any one industry or group of related industries, the Fund’s advisor may focus the Fund’s investments in one or more sectors. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may also include preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and options on equities and stock indices, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), including unsponsored ADRs.

The Fund seeks to identify countries, and industries within those countries that are best positioned to perform relative to other countries and industries. In making this determination a number of considerations are taken into account such as expectations for change in valuation of foreign currency, changes in world demand for products or services, diversification of foreign trade practices, policy changes of the foreign government, and expectations for fundamental factors such as interest rates, inflation and GDP growth. Following selection of countries and industries, the Fund’s advisor will use a bottom-up approach to select individual companies. The advisor considers a number of qualitative and quantitative factors when selecting the companies such as dividend yield, valuation versus growth, capital structure, quality of management, corporate governance practices, liquidity, strengths and opportunities compared to the peer group, and business specific risk. The Fund’s advisor also seeks to identify companies with minimal revenue exposure to the U.S. markets.

Read More

EPIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -0.2% 22.0% 87.13%
1 Yr 15.3% -23.7% 32.5% 74.25%
3 Yr 6.5%* -4.7% 20.6% 53.04%
5 Yr 7.2%* -11.3% 9.6% 1.02%
10 Yr 0.1%* -5.5% 9.9% 63.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.1% -27.8% 166.1% 2.13%
2021 2.7% -42.2% 28.2% 73.68%
2020 5.4% -7.3% 5.5% 0.65%
2019 3.5% 1.1% 7.1% 50.50%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 15.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -9.7% 22.0% 81.44%
1 Yr 15.3% -23.7% 56.0% 67.46%
3 Yr 6.5%* -4.7% 22.3% 48.41%
5 Yr 7.2%* -11.3% 12.4% 1.74%
10 Yr 1.5%* -5.5% 13.2% 64.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.1% -27.8% 166.1% 2.13%
2021 2.7% -42.2% 28.2% 73.68%
2020 5.4% -7.3% 5.5% 0.65%
2019 3.5% 1.1% 7.1% 50.50%
2018 -3.2% -8.1% -1.1% 18.12%

NAV & Total Return History

EPIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPIVX Category Low Category High EPIVX % Rank
Net Assets 130 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 78.51%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3900 94.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.5 M 530 K 13.7 B 69.94%
Weighting of Top 10 40.27% 7.3% 99.9% 7.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  2. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 11.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPIVX % Rank
Stocks 		90.64% 75.03% 100.46% 98.51%
Cash 		9.09% -31.92% 11.89% 1.49%
Other 		0.28% -2.35% 6.11% 9.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 63.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 59.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 62.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPIVX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		25.99% 0.00% 31.84% 2.10%
Basic Materials 		25.40% 0.00% 30.76% 1.20%
Healthcare 		12.26% 0.00% 23.28% 31.23%
Energy 		12.01% 0.00% 26.59% 12.31%
Communication Services 		7.68% 0.00% 23.78% 37.24%
Industrials 		6.54% 1.03% 36.79% 92.19%
Financial Services 		5.94% 0.00% 42.76% 96.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.17% 0.00% 27.46% 92.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 96.10%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.16% 98.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 90.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPIVX % Rank
Non US 		81.06% 71.47% 100.46% 98.21%
US 		9.58% 0.00% 15.02% 6.85%

EPIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.01% 21.16% 15.41%
Management Fee 1.08% 0.00% 1.25% 97.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% 67.80%

Sales Fees

EPIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.75% 82.93%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

EPIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 58.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 2.00% 158.16% 3.14%

EPIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPIVX Category Low Category High EPIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.12% 0.00% 8.48% 61.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPIVX Category Low Category High EPIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% 0.18% 7.85% 89.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2010

12.16

12.2%

James Nelson, CFA, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. From 2000 through August 2007, Mr. Nelson served as a financial controller with the U.S. Air Force. From July 2007 through September 2008, Mr. Nelson was employed by ROTH Capital Partners as an Associate Equity Research Analyst within the Security and Financial Technology Industries. Since November 2008, Mr. Nelson has served in various roles, including portfolio manager for Euro Pacific Capital and helped form their Wealth Management business. Mr. Nelson also helped form Euro Pacific Asset Management (an affiliate of Euro Pacific Capital) in 2009.

Luke Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Luke Allen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst, joined Euro Pacific Asset Management in 2010 as a Senior Associate. Prior to Euro Pacific, Mr. Allen was an analyst for a private equity and commercial real estate firm, where he gained extensive underwriting and financial modeling experience. Mr. Allen began his career as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force, where he acted as a financial controller and directed the finance and accounting office of the Comptroller at McChord Air Force Base, WA. Mr. Allen holds a Master of Science in Accounting degree from University of Dallas and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

