Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
15.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
Net Assets
$130 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.3%
Expense Ratio 1.71%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in companies in developed and emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies engaged in the gold industry. Investments related to gold are considered speculative and are affected by a variety of worldwide economic, financial and political factors.
The Fund will invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies that are considered by the Fund’s advisor to be value oriented and dividend paying companies. The Fund’s advisor uses a value investing style focusing on the companies it believes are undervalued. Subject to the Fund’s fundamental policy prohibiting the concentration of 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets in investments in any one industry or group of related industries, the Fund’s advisor may focus the Fund’s investments in one or more sectors. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may also include preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and options on equities and stock indices, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”), including unsponsored ADRs.
The Fund seeks to identify countries, and industries within those countries that are best positioned to perform relative to other countries and industries. In making this determination a number of considerations are taken into account such as expectations for change in valuation of foreign currency, changes in world demand for products or services, diversification of foreign trade practices, policy changes of the foreign government, and expectations for fundamental factors such as interest rates, inflation and GDP growth. Following selection of countries and industries, the Fund’s advisor will use a bottom-up approach to select individual companies. The advisor considers a number of qualitative and quantitative factors when selecting the companies such as dividend yield, valuation versus growth, capital structure, quality of management, corporate governance practices, liquidity, strengths and opportunities compared to the peer group, and business specific risk. The Fund’s advisor also seeks to identify companies with minimal revenue exposure to the U.S. markets.
|Period
|EPIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|87.13%
|1 Yr
|15.3%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|74.25%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|53.04%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|1.02%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|63.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|2.13%
|2021
|2.7%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|73.68%
|2020
|5.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|0.65%
|2019
|3.5%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|50.50%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|15.33%
|Period
|EPIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|81.44%
|1 Yr
|15.3%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|67.46%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|48.41%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|1.74%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|64.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|2.13%
|2021
|2.7%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|73.68%
|2020
|5.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|0.65%
|2019
|3.5%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|50.50%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|18.12%
|EPIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|130 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|78.51%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|3900
|94.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.5 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|69.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.27%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|7.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.64%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|98.51%
|Cash
|9.09%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|1.49%
|Other
|0.28%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|9.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|63.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|59.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|62.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPIVX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|25.99%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|2.10%
|Basic Materials
|25.40%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|1.20%
|Healthcare
|12.26%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|31.23%
|Energy
|12.01%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|12.31%
|Communication Services
|7.68%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|37.24%
|Industrials
|6.54%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|92.19%
|Financial Services
|5.94%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|96.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.17%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|92.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|96.10%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|98.80%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|90.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPIVX % Rank
|Non US
|81.06%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|98.21%
|US
|9.58%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|6.85%
|EPIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.71%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|15.41%
|Management Fee
|1.08%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|97.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|67.80%
|EPIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|82.93%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|EPIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|58.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|3.14%
|EPIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.12%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|61.49%
|EPIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|EPIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|89.54%
|EPIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2010
12.16
12.2%
James Nelson, CFA, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. From 2000 through August 2007, Mr. Nelson served as a financial controller with the U.S. Air Force. From July 2007 through September 2008, Mr. Nelson was employed by ROTH Capital Partners as an Associate Equity Research Analyst within the Security and Financial Technology Industries. Since November 2008, Mr. Nelson has served in various roles, including portfolio manager for Euro Pacific Capital and helped form their Wealth Management business. Mr. Nelson also helped form Euro Pacific Asset Management (an affiliate of Euro Pacific Capital) in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Luke Allen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst, joined Euro Pacific Asset Management in 2010 as a Senior Associate. Prior to Euro Pacific, Mr. Allen was an analyst for a private equity and commercial real estate firm, where he gained extensive underwriting and financial modeling experience. Mr. Allen began his career as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force, where he acted as a financial controller and directed the finance and accounting office of the Comptroller at McChord Air Force Base, WA. Mr. Allen holds a Master of Science in Accounting degree from University of Dallas and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...