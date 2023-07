Dolores Bamford, CFA, serves as Director of Investment Research and Portfolio Manager for the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund, the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund, the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund, and the Eventide Core Bond Fund. Ms. Bamford has over 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Eventide in 2019, she was with Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 13 years (2002-2015), most recently as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on U.S. Value Equity. She also led Goldman Sachs’s U.S. Responsible Equity investments and co-led the Global Sustain Equity investments. Previously, she was with Putnam Investments for 10 years (1992-2002), where she served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager and Analyst on multiple value investments. Before that, she was with Fidelity Investments (1988-1990), where she served in investment research. Ms. Bamford holds an S.M. in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a dual-M.A. in Theology and Church History from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Economics from Wellesley College. She is a CFA Charterholder and member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts.