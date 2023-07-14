Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds issued by companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in bonds issued by non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States.
Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include developed and emerging market debt obligations of governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, asset-backed securities, investment grade and below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) corporate debt obligations, and convertible bonds. Corporate debt obligations include corporate bonds, debentures, notes and other similar instruments. Although the Fund may invest in fixed income securities rated in any category, it will primarily invest in investment grade securities. Investment grade fixed income securities include securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated by S&P and Moody’s, determined by the Fund’s advisor to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest in securities, including sovereign debt securities, denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies.
The securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed rates, variable rates, or subject to reset terms. In addition, these securities may make principal payments that are fixed, variable or both. There is no limit on the maturity of any security held by the Fund. Although the Fund’s advisor expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted average maturity for the Fund, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities. The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies issuing fixed income securities. In addition, the Fund may use derivatives, such as forward contracts and currency and interest rate swaps, as a hedge (to offset risks associated with an investment, currency exposure, or market conditions) and to earn income and enhance returns.
The Fund’s advisor first selects foreign currency compositions based on an evaluation of various macroeconomic factors including, but not limited to, relative interest rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, and trade and current account balances. Once the advisor establishes currency compositions, it then selects fixed income securities that it believes offer attractive income and/or capital appreciation potential with a reasonable level of risk. The Fund generally invests where relative combinations of fixed income returns and currency exchange rates appear attractive. The Fund’s advisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, but in most cases in order to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity, credit quality or yield, or to change geographic or currency exposures.
|Period
|EPIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|19.90%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|12.98%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|32.84%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|41.49%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|94.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|20.50%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|44.33%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|43.23%
|2019
|1.3%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|57.23%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|7.98%
|Period
|EPIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|15.05%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|45.97%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|68.12%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|67.53%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|95.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|20.50%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|44.33%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|43.23%
|2019
|1.3%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|39.31%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|16.56%
|EPIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPIBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|83.82%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|4
|4562
|89.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.8 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|65.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.39%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|54.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPIBX % Rank
|Bonds
|82.21%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|73.93%
|Cash
|17.84%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|27.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.45%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|28.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|72.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|64.45%
|Other
|-2.49%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|7.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPIBX % Rank
|Government
|52.41%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|44.71%
|Corporate
|30.18%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|22.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.41%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|12.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|79.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|94.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|73.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPIBX % Rank
|Non US
|80.57%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|21.80%
|US
|1.64%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|81.99%
|EPIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.45%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|23.92%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|73.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|71.69%
|EPIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|0.00%
|5.00%
|28.57%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EPIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|2.96%
|EPIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPIBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|66.82%
|EPIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EPIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPIBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.88%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|12.25%
|EPIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2016
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2010
11.55
11.6%
James Nelson, CFA, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has served as the portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception. From 2000 through August 2007, Mr. Nelson served as a financial controller with the U.S. Air Force. From July 2007 through September 2008, Mr. Nelson was employed by ROTH Capital Partners as an Associate Equity Research Analyst within the Security and Financial Technology Industries. Since November 2008, Mr. Nelson has served in various roles, including portfolio manager for Euro Pacific Capital and helped form their Wealth Management business. Mr. Nelson also helped form Euro Pacific Asset Management (an affiliate of Euro Pacific Capital) in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Stephen Kleckner, CAIA, Portfolio Manager, joined Euro Pacific Asset Management in 2010, and has served as Co-Portfolio Manager of the EuroPac International Bond Fund since January 2013. In his previous role, he was assistant Portfolio Manager of the fund, and Senior Analyst of the International Equity Strategies. From September 2008 to November 2010, he was a trader at Westwood Management, an institutional asset manager, trading fixed income securities, and advising the investment team on various credit markets. Prior to Westwood, he was employed at APS Capital, sourcing and facilitating trades of distressed private debt instruments across international markets for the firm’s institutional clients. He completed his Bachelor's Degree in Economics at The University of Texas at Austin.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
