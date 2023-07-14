Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing in companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.