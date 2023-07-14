Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
24.7%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$4.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.6%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|EPGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|65.32%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|54.31%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|54.45%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|44.69%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|29.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|19.82%
|2021
|2.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|60.36%
|2020
|7.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|57.92%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.04%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|38.04%
|Period
|EPGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|62.94%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|50.53%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|54.29%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|50.23%
|10 Yr
|8.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|35.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|EPGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|19.82%
|2021
|2.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|60.36%
|2020
|7.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|57.92%
|2019
|4.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|81.04%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|59.29%
|EPGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.22 B
|189 K
|222 B
|30.24%
|Number of Holdings
|176
|2
|3509
|13.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.94 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|32.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.62%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|58.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.34%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|53.26%
|Cash
|1.32%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|49.46%
|Other
|0.34%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|10.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|66.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|65.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|64.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPGCX % Rank
|Technology
|34.53%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|57.63%
|Healthcare
|17.67%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|14.43%
|Communication Services
|14.65%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|14.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.33%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|91.67%
|Financial Services
|5.98%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|79.88%
|Basic Materials
|5.16%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|8.16%
|Industrials
|4.39%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|69.25%
|Energy
|4.35%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|10.88%
|Consumer Defense
|3.99%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|46.08%
|Real Estate
|0.70%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|55.65%
|Utilities
|0.25%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|24.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EPGCX % Rank
|US
|88.81%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|81.37%
|Non US
|9.53%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|13.69%
|EPGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.74%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|11.67%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|EPGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|71.11%
|EPGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EPGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|63.25%
|EPGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|70.22%
|EPGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EPGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EPGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|80.22%
|EPGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2006
15.57
15.6%
Jason Weiner is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since November 2006. He also manages Fidelity funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1991, Mr. Weiner has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager (other than a 6-month leave of absence in 2018).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Asher Anolic is co-manager of the VIP Growth Portfolio, which he has managed since July 2017. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Anolic has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Anolic worked for Bear Stearns as a research analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...