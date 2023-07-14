Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Growth Fund

mutual fund
EPGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.91 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EQPGX) Primary M (FAEGX) A (EPGAX) C (EPGCX) Inst (FZAFX)
EPGAX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.91 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EQPGX) Primary M (FAEGX) A (EPGAX) C (EPGCX) Inst (FZAFX)
EPGAX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.91 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EQPGX) Primary M (FAEGX) A (EPGAX) C (EPGCX) Inst (FZAFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Growth Fund

EPGAX | Fund

$15.91

$4.22 B

0.00%

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

25.3%

1 yr return

18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

Net Assets

$4.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Equity Growth Fund

EPGAX | Fund

$15.91

$4.22 B

0.00%

0.97%

EPGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Equity Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Weiner

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing in companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

EPGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.3% -41.7% 64.0% 63.85%
1 Yr 18.2% -46.2% 77.9% 45.85%
3 Yr 2.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 35.70%
5 Yr 5.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 28.02%
10 Yr 8.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 18.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 16.39%
2021 4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 49.54%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.87%
2019 5.1% -6.0% 10.6% 66.51%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 2.0% 30.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EPGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.3% -41.7% 64.0% 61.46%
1 Yr 18.2% -46.2% 77.9% 42.65%
3 Yr 2.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 35.47%
5 Yr 5.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 35.05%
10 Yr 10.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 20.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EPGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 16.39%
2021 4.3% -31.0% 26.7% 49.54%
2020 8.6% -13.0% 34.8% 42.87%
2019 5.1% -6.0% 10.6% 66.51%
2018 -1.5% -15.9% 3.1% 54.15%

NAV & Total Return History

EPGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EPGAX Category Low Category High EPGAX % Rank
Net Assets 4.22 B 189 K 222 B 30.16%
Number of Holdings 176 2 3509 13.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.94 B -1.37 M 104 B 32.56%
Weighting of Top 10 45.62% 11.4% 116.5% 58.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.27%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 8.08%
  3. Apple Inc 5.80%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.18%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.70%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.19%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.19%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.19%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.19%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EPGAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 50.26% 104.50% 53.17%
Cash 		1.32% -10.83% 49.73% 49.38%
Other 		0.34% -2.66% 17.15% 10.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 66.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 64.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 64.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPGAX % Rank
Technology 		34.53% 0.00% 65.70% 57.54%
Healthcare 		17.67% 0.00% 39.76% 14.34%
Communication Services 		14.65% 0.00% 66.40% 14.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.33% 0.00% 62.57% 91.59%
Financial Services 		5.98% 0.00% 43.06% 79.80%
Basic Materials 		5.16% 0.00% 18.91% 8.08%
Industrials 		4.39% 0.00% 30.65% 69.17%
Energy 		4.35% 0.00% 41.09% 10.80%
Consumer Defense 		3.99% 0.00% 25.50% 46.00%
Real Estate 		0.70% 0.00% 16.05% 55.56%
Utilities 		0.25% 0.00% 16.07% 24.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EPGAX % Rank
US 		88.81% 34.69% 100.00% 81.29%
Non US 		9.53% 0.00% 54.22% 13.60%

EPGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EPGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 20.29% 48.03%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.50% 30.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

EPGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 26.19%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EPGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EPGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 316.74% 63.15%

EPGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EPGAX Category Low Category High EPGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 70.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EPGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EPGAX Category Low Category High EPGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -6.13% 1.75% 27.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EPGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EPGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Weiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2006

15.57

15.6%

Jason Weiner is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since November 2006. He also manages Fidelity funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1991, Mr. Weiner has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager (other than a 6-month leave of absence in 2018).

Asher Anolic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Asher Anolic is co-manager of the VIP Growth Portfolio, which he has managed since July 2017. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Anolic has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Anolic worked for Bear Stearns as a research analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×