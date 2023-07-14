Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds issued by companies located in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund’s advisor considers a country to be part of Europe if it is included in one of the MSCI European indexes and part of the Pacific Rim if any of its borders touches the Pacific Ocean. The advisor considers a company to be located in Europe or the Pacific Rim if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim or has its principal office in a country that is a part of Europe or the Pacific Rim; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities in Europe or the Pacific Rim; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Europe or the Pacific Rim. The Fund will invest primarily in bonds issued by non-U.S. companies. The advisor considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country, or has its principal office in a country, other than the United States; (2) at the time of investment, the company derived at least 50% of its total revenues during its most recent completed fiscal year from business activities outside of the United States; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets outside of the United States.

Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include developed and emerging market debt obligations of governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, asset-backed securities, investment grade and below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”) corporate debt obligations, and convertible bonds. Corporate debt obligations include corporate bonds, debentures, notes and other similar instruments. Although the Fund may invest in fixed income securities rated in any category, it will primarily invest in investment grade securities. Investment grade fixed income securities include securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated by S&P and Moody’s, determined by the Fund’s advisor to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest in securities, including sovereign debt securities, denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies.

The securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest at fixed rates, variable rates, or subject to reset terms. In addition, these securities may make principal payments that are fixed, variable or both. There is no limit on the maturity of any security held by the Fund. Although the Fund’s advisor expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted average maturity for the Fund, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities. The Fund may invest in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies issuing fixed income securities. In addition, the Fund may use derivatives, such as forward contracts and currency and interest rate swaps, as a hedge (to offset risks associated with an investment, currency exposure, or market conditions) and to earn income and enhance returns.

The Fund’s advisor first selects foreign currency compositions based on an evaluation of various macroeconomic factors including, but not limited to, relative interest rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, and trade and current account balances. Once the advisor establishes currency compositions, it then selects fixed income securities that it believes offer attractive income and/or capital appreciation potential with a reasonable level of risk. The Fund generally invests where relative combinations of fixed income returns and currency exchange rates appear attractive. The Fund’s advisor may sell securities for a variety of reasons, but in most cases in order to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity, credit quality or yield, or to change geographic or currency exposures.