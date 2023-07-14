Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.33 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$0

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ENVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Environmental Sustainability Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Jul 13, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shawn Reynolds

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies operating in environmental sustainability markets. Environmental sustainability markets encompass industries and companies aligned with environmentally-focused aspirations, as outlined, at this time, by the objectives set forth by a subset of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. These may include industries such as renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric), smart resource management (energy efficiency, manufacturing), agriculture technology, recycling, water and advanced materials (electrification of transport, battery technologies). The Adviser may identify other industries that it considers to qualify as relating to environmental sustainability markets.
The Fund may invest without limitation in any environmental sustainability related industries and may have no exposure to one or more particular environmental sustainability related industries at any given time. Within the eligible universe of companies, the Fund’s investment management team considers a variety of impact metrics intended to gauge and measure the sustainability contribution of such companies. Utilizing qualitative and quantitative measures, the Fund’s investment management team selects equity securities of companies that it believes represent value opportunities and/or that have growth potential. Candidates for the Fund’s portfolio are evaluated based on their relative desirability using a wide range of criteria, including a company’s commitment to environmental issues such as climate, land, air, and water.
The Fund’s investment management team selects securities using a fundamental stock analysis in which they assess, among other factors, an issuer’s financial statements and growth projections relative to the market value as well as the quality of company operations and management leadership. A sustainability assessment is concurrently conducted by the investment management team with the understanding that the quality of a company’s environmental footprint and impact is intrinsically tied to how such company runs its operations.
The Fund may invest in securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including the U.S. and may invest in depositary receipts. Under ordinary circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities of issuers from a number of different countries, and may invest any amount of its assets in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any capitalization range. The Fund may also invest in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The Fund is considered to be “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer.
The Fund may use derivative instruments, such as structured notes, warrants, currency forwards, futures contracts, options and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure to environmental sustainability sectors or companies. The Fund’s screening methodology for securities of companies operating in environmental sustainability markets is applied to underlying investments rather than to the derivatives instruments themselves. The Fund may enter into foreign currency transactions to attempt to moderate the effect of currency fluctuations. The Fund may write covered call options on portfolio securities to the extent that the value of all securities with respect to which covered calls are written does not exceed 10% of the Fund’s net asset value.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange- traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in money market funds, but these investments are not subject to this limitation. The Fund may invest in ETFs to participate in, or gain exposure to, certain market sectors, or when direct investments in certain countries are not permitted or available.
Read More

ENVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -53.4% 35.0% 98.30%
1 Yr 9.4% -31.7% 59.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.0% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.9% 20.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.8% 15.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -69.4% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 41.1% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 17.3% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 36.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -91.7% 35.0% 97.69%
1 Yr 9.4% -31.7% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.0% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.9% 20.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 4.8% 15.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -69.4% 537.8% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 2181.7% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 41.8% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 17.3% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 32.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ENVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ENVYX Category Low Category High ENVYX % Rank
Net Assets 4.33 M 741 K 1.31 T 97.64%
Number of Holdings 73 2 4128 56.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 M 971 322 B 89.79%
Weighting of Top 10 32.18% 2.3% 100.0% 52.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Quanta Services Inc 3.98%
  2. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  3. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  4. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  5. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  6. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  7. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  8. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  9. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%
  10. BYD Co Ltd Class H 3.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ENVYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.14% 0.00% 116.88% 78.50%
Cash 		2.86% -102.29% 72.89% 18.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.21% 58.37%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 57.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.59% 56.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.06% 93.16% 56.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENVYX % Rank
Industrials 		33.41% 0.00% 62.11% 0.57%
Technology 		22.58% 0.00% 77.07% 60.16%
Utilities 		11.10% 0.00% 23.68% 1.20%
Basic Materials 		9.66% 0.00% 30.96% 3.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.57% 0.00% 53.38% 68.52%
Consumer Defense 		7.89% 0.00% 61.53% 28.51%
Energy 		2.94% 0.00% 21.70% 63.59%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 37.72% 29.59%
Financial Services 		0.08% 0.00% 55.07% 97.60%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 59.20% 99.60%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.35% 99.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENVYX % Rank
US 		55.78% 0.00% 115.70% 99.09%
Non US 		41.36% -1.08% 54.06% 0.28%

ENVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ENVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.45% 0.01% 3.38% 24.43%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 86.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

ENVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ENVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ENVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

ENVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ENVYX Category Low Category High ENVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.74% 67.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ENVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ENVYX Category Low Category High ENVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -54.00% 19.41% 95.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ENVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ENVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shawn Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mr. Reynolds joined VanEck in 2005. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining VanEck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering North American oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European, and global energy companies out of New York, London, and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a Member of the Riverview Medical Center Board of Trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee; Former President of the Board of Trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in Finance (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia Business School, an MA in Petroleum Geology from the University of Texas, Austin (Phi Kappa Kappa), and a BS in Engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has appeared on CNBC and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.

Veronica Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Ms. Zhang joined VanEck in 2013. She serves as Analyst for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy with a focus on industrials and alternative energy. Prior to joining VanEck, Ms. Zhang worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, first as an equity research analyst for machinery and E&C, and later as an equity research associate in the transportation sector. Before her career in financial analysis, Ms. Zhang worked as a database consultant for G2, a major branch of WPP, in the Corporate Finance Division. Ms. Zhang earned a BA in Economics and Statistics from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 38.86 6.58 2.25

