Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.33 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.2%
Expense Ratio 5.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ENVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-53.4%
|35.0%
|98.24%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-31.7%
|59.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|20.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.8%
|15.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ENVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-69.4%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|41.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|36.4%
|N/A
|Period
|ENVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-91.7%
|35.0%
|97.63%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-31.7%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|20.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.8%
|15.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ENVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-69.4%
|537.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|2181.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|41.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|32.4%
|N/A
|ENVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.33 M
|741 K
|1.31 T
|97.57%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|2
|4128
|56.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 M
|971
|322 B
|89.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.18%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|52.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.14%
|0.00%
|116.88%
|78.45%
|Cash
|2.86%
|-102.29%
|72.89%
|18.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.21%
|18.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|18.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.59%
|14.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|93.16%
|15.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENVIX % Rank
|Industrials
|33.41%
|0.00%
|62.11%
|0.52%
|Technology
|22.58%
|0.00%
|77.07%
|59.99%
|Utilities
|11.10%
|0.00%
|23.68%
|1.14%
|Basic Materials
|9.66%
|0.00%
|30.96%
|3.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.57%
|0.00%
|53.38%
|68.46%
|Consumer Defense
|7.89%
|0.00%
|61.53%
|28.45%
|Energy
|2.94%
|0.00%
|21.70%
|63.31%
|Real Estate
|2.78%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|29.25%
|Financial Services
|0.08%
|0.00%
|55.07%
|97.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.20%
|98.91%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.35%
|97.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENVIX % Rank
|US
|55.78%
|0.00%
|115.70%
|99.04%
|Non US
|41.36%
|-1.08%
|54.06%
|0.23%
|ENVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.45%
|0.01%
|3.38%
|28.36%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|83.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.97%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.95%
|N/A
|ENVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ENVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ENVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|ENVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.74%
|35.65%
|ENVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ENVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-54.00%
|19.41%
|93.73%
|ENVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Ms. Zhang joined VanEck in 2013. She serves as Analyst for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy with a focus on industrials and alternative energy. Prior to joining VanEck, Ms. Zhang worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, first as an equity research analyst for machinery and E&C, and later as an equity research associate in the transportation sector. Before her career in financial analysis, Ms. Zhang worked as a database consultant for G2, a major branch of WPP, in the Corporate Finance Division. Ms. Zhang earned a BA in Economics and Statistics from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Mr. Reynolds joined VanEck in 2005. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining VanEck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering North American oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European, and global energy companies out of New York, London, and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a Member of the Riverview Medical Center Board of Trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee; Former President of the Board of Trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in Finance (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia Business School, an MA in Petroleum Geology from the University of Texas, Austin (Phi Kappa Kappa), and a BS in Engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has appeared on CNBC and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|38.86
|6.58
|2.25
