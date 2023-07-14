Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies operating in environmental sustainability markets. Environmental sustainability markets encompass industries and companies aligned with environmentally-focused aspirations, as outlined, at this time, by the objectives set forth by a subset of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. These may include industries such as renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric), smart resource management (energy efficiency, manufacturing), agriculture technology, recycling, water and advanced materials (electrification of transport, battery technologies). The Adviser may identify other industries that it considers to qualify as relating to environmental sustainability markets.

The Fund may invest without limitation in any environmental sustainability related industries and may have no exposure to one or more particular environmental sustainability related industries at any given time. Within the eligible universe of companies, the Fund’s investment management team considers a variety of impact metrics intended to gauge and measure the sustainability contribution of such companies. Utilizing qualitative and quantitative measures, the Fund’s investment management team selects equity securities of companies that it believes represent value opportunities and/or that have growth potential. Candidates for the Fund’s portfolio are evaluated based on their relative desirability using a wide range of criteria, including a company’s commitment to environmental issues such as climate, land, air, and water.

The Fund’s investment management team selects securities using a fundamental stock analysis in which they assess, among other factors, an issuer’s financial statements and growth projections relative to the market value as well as the quality of company operations and management leadership. A sustainability assessment is concurrently conducted by the investment management team with the understanding that the quality of a company’s environmental footprint and impact is intrinsically tied to how such company runs its operations.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including the U.S. and may invest in depositary receipts. Under ordinary circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities of issuers from a number of different countries, and may invest any amount of its assets in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any capitalization range. The Fund may also invest in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The Fund is considered to be “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer.

The Fund may use derivative instruments, such as structured notes, warrants, currency forwards, futures contracts, options and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure to environmental sustainability sectors or companies. The Fund’s screening methodology for securities of companies operating in environmental sustainability markets is applied to underlying investments rather than to the derivatives instruments themselves. The Fund may enter into foreign currency transactions to attempt to moderate the effect of currency fluctuations. The Fund may write covered call options on portfolio securities to the extent that the value of all securities with respect to which covered calls are written does not exceed 10% of the Fund’s net asset value.