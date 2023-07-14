Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.9%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
Net Assets
$48.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 477.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks investment results that exceed the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI World Index (the "Index"). The Fund mainly invests in equity securities of global companies with market capitalizations that are above $300 million at the time of initial purchase and possess entrepreneurial characteristics ("Entrepreneurial Companies"), as determined by the Fund's portfolio manager. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American Depository Receipts ("ADRs").
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies domiciled or headquartered outside of the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located outside of the United States ("Foreign Companies"), unless the portfolio manager deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to Foreign Companies, in which case, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in Foreign Companies. The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities in both developed and emerging markets across different industry sectors. The Fund will invest in at least three countries. Some of the companies that the portfolio manager identifies as exhibiting entrepreneurial characteristics may be investment companies or other financial service companies.
The Fund's investment strategy is unique, in part, due to the portfolio manager's proprietary process of identifying a universe of companies, including technology companies that the manager believes possess entrepreneurial characteristics (as detailed below in "Portfolio Manager Investment Philosophy"). The portfolio manager presumes that company managers with better entrepreneurial vision will select more efficient and more economically effective growth vehicles, without taking on undue risk. This trait might be represented by superior growth characteristics compared to other non-entrepreneurial peer companies in the same industry. The Fund then uses fundamental analysis to identify from this list the Entrepreneurial Companies that it believes have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager generally will sell a portfolio security when he believes the security will no longer increase in value at the same rate as it has in the past, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better price performance potential.
The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|ENTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.87%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|10.91%
|3 Yr
|-12.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|23.60%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|16.64%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|34.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|ENTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|19.98%
|2021
|-16.5%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|34.77%
|2020
|8.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|39.84%
|2019
|5.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|43.34%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|5.10%
|Period
|ENTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.98%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|10.68%
|3 Yr
|-12.6%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|22.14%
|5 Yr
|-6.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|15.84%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|33.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|ENTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|19.98%
|2021
|-16.5%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|34.89%
|2020
|8.0%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|41.05%
|2019
|5.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|16.11%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|9.73%
|ENTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|48.7 M
|199 K
|133 B
|78.51%
|Number of Holdings
|162
|1
|9075
|60.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.4 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|76.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.62%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|39.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENTIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.86%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|13.77%
|Cash
|6.13%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|81.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|21.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|30.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|12.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|16.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENTIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.61%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|18.06%
|Financial Services
|15.43%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|93.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.14%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|69.16%
|Communication Services
|12.87%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|5.51%
|Healthcare
|10.92%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|0.11%
|Industrials
|8.51%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|89.32%
|Consumer Defense
|5.36%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|92.29%
|Basic Materials
|3.62%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|88.00%
|Real Estate
|3.11%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|76.76%
|Energy
|2.41%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|68.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|72.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENTIX % Rank
|US
|56.57%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|50.99%
|Non US
|37.29%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|39.32%
|ENTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|33.98%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|98.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|20.20%
|ENTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ENTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|13.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ENTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|477.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|72.71%
|ENTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|10.50%
|ENTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ENTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|89.66%
|ENTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.493
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 11, 2010
11.56
11.6%
Dr. Joel M. Shulman is the founder, managing director, and CIO of ERShares. His 25+ years of research at Babson College (ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship) and author of a best-selling book developed while at Harvard University, led to the formation of a proprietary investment model and the Entrepreneur Factor. Dr. Shulman previously founded and sold The Shulman Review, a CFA test-prep company that trained over 12,000+ investment professionals in 110+ countries around the world. He has provided consulting services to the World Bank and helped facilitate capital market development in Central Asian states. Dr. Shulman appears frequently in the media on Fox Business, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, WSJ, Barrons, and Forbes (among others). He holds a Ph.D. in Finance, CFA charter holder, and an MPA from Harvard University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
