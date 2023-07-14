Home
Trending ETFs

ERShares Global Entrepreneurs™

mutual fund
ENTIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.82 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ENTIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ERShares Global Entrepreneurs™

ENTIX | Fund

$11.82

$48.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.9%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

Net Assets

$48.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 477.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ENTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ERShares Global Entrepreneurs™
  • Fund Family Name
    EntrepreneurShares
  • Inception Date
    Nov 11, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Shulman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investment results that exceed the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI World Index (the "Index"). The Fund mainly invests in equity securities of global companies with market capitalizations that are above $300 million at the time of initial purchase and possess entrepreneurial characteristics ("Entrepreneurial Companies"), as determined by the Fund's portfolio manager. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American Depository Receipts ("ADRs").

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies domiciled or headquartered outside of the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located outside of the United States ("Foreign Companies"), unless the portfolio manager deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to Foreign Companies, in which case, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in Foreign Companies. The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities in both developed and emerging markets across different industry sectors. The Fund will invest in at least three countries. Some of the companies that the portfolio manager identifies as exhibiting entrepreneurial characteristics may be investment companies or other financial service companies.

The Fund's investment strategy is unique, in part, due to the portfolio manager's proprietary process of identifying a universe of companies, including technology companies that the manager believes possess entrepreneurial characteristics (as detailed below in "Portfolio Manager Investment Philosophy"). The portfolio manager presumes that company managers with better entrepreneurial vision will select more efficient and more economically effective growth vehicles, without taking on undue risk. This trait might be represented by superior growth characteristics compared to other non-entrepreneurial peer companies in the same industry. The Fund then uses fundamental analysis to identify from this list the Entrepreneurial Companies that it believes have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager generally will sell a portfolio security when he believes the security will no longer increase in value at the same rate as it has in the past, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better price performance potential.

The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

ENTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -35.6% 29.2% 96.87%
1 Yr 14.9% 17.3% 252.4% 10.91%
3 Yr -12.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 23.60%
5 Yr -6.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 16.64%
10 Yr -0.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 34.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -24.3% 957.1% 19.98%
2021 -16.5% -38.3% 47.1% 34.77%
2020 8.0% -54.2% 0.6% 39.84%
2019 5.5% -76.0% 54.1% 43.34%
2018 -2.9% -26.1% 47.8% 5.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -35.6% 29.2% 96.98%
1 Yr 14.9% 11.4% 252.4% 10.68%
3 Yr -12.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 22.14%
5 Yr -6.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 15.84%
10 Yr 2.4%* -6.9% 18.3% 33.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -24.3% 957.1% 19.98%
2021 -16.5% -33.1% 47.1% 34.89%
2020 8.0% -44.4% 1.8% 41.05%
2019 5.5% -6.5% 54.1% 16.11%
2018 -2.3% -14.4% 47.8% 9.73%

NAV & Total Return History

ENTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ENTIX Category Low Category High ENTIX % Rank
Net Assets 48.7 M 199 K 133 B 78.51%
Number of Holdings 162 1 9075 60.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.4 M -18 M 37.6 B 76.54%
Weighting of Top 10 18.62% 9.1% 100.0% 39.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Treasury Only I 6.13%
  2. Intellia Therapeutics Inc 4.61%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.84%
  4. Tesla Inc 3.65%
  5. Evolution AB 3.36%
  6. Evolution AB 3.36%
  7. Evolution AB 3.36%
  8. Evolution AB 3.36%
  9. Evolution AB 3.36%
  10. Evolution AB 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ENTIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.86% 61.84% 125.47% 13.77%
Cash 		6.13% -174.70% 23.12% 81.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 21.37%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 30.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 12.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 16.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENTIX % Rank
Technology 		24.61% 0.00% 49.87% 18.06%
Financial Services 		15.43% 0.00% 38.42% 93.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.14% 0.00% 40.94% 69.16%
Communication Services 		12.87% 0.00% 57.66% 5.51%
Healthcare 		10.92% 0.00% 35.42% 0.11%
Industrials 		8.51% 0.00% 44.06% 89.32%
Consumer Defense 		5.36% 0.00% 73.28% 92.29%
Basic Materials 		3.62% 0.00% 38.60% 88.00%
Real Estate 		3.11% 0.00% 39.48% 76.76%
Energy 		2.41% 0.00% 21.15% 68.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 72.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENTIX % Rank
US 		56.57% 0.13% 103.82% 50.99%
Non US 		37.29% 0.58% 99.46% 39.32%

ENTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ENTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.01% 44.27% 33.98%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.82% 98.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 23.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 20.20%

Sales Fees

ENTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ENTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 13.73%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ENTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 477.00% 0.00% 395.00% 72.71%

ENTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ENTIX Category Low Category High ENTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 10.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ENTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ENTIX Category Low Category High ENTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -4.27% 12.65% 89.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ENTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ENTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Shulman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2010

11.56

11.6%

Dr. Joel M. Shulman is the founder, managing director, and CIO of ERShares. His 25+ years of research at Babson College (ranked #1 in Entrepreneurship) and author of a best-selling book developed while at Harvard University, led to the formation of a proprietary investment model and the Entrepreneur Factor. Dr. Shulman previously founded and sold The Shulman Review, a CFA test-prep company that trained over 12,000+ investment professionals in 110+ countries around the world. He has provided consulting services to the World Bank and helped facilitate capital market development in Central Asian states. Dr. Shulman appears frequently in the media on Fox Business, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, WSJ, Barrons, and Forbes (among others). He holds a Ph.D. in Finance, CFA charter holder, and an MPA from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

