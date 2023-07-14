The Fund seeks investment results that exceed the performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI World Index (the "Index"). The Fund mainly invests in equity securities of global companies with market capitalizations that are above $300 million at the time of initial purchase and possess entrepreneurial characteristics ("Entrepreneurial Companies"), as determined by the Fund's portfolio manager. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options and American Depository Receipts ("ADRs").

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies domiciled or headquartered outside of the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located outside of the United States ("Foreign Companies"), unless the portfolio manager deems market conditions and/or company valuations to be less favorable to Foreign Companies, in which case, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its total assets in Foreign Companies. The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities in both developed and emerging markets across different industry sectors. The Fund will invest in at least three countries. Some of the companies that the portfolio manager identifies as exhibiting entrepreneurial characteristics may be investment companies or other financial service companies.

The Fund's investment strategy is unique, in part, due to the portfolio manager's proprietary process of identifying a universe of companies, including technology companies that the manager believes possess entrepreneurial characteristics (as detailed below in "Portfolio Manager Investment Philosophy"). The portfolio manager presumes that company managers with better entrepreneurial vision will select more efficient and more economically effective growth vehicles, without taking on undue risk. This trait might be represented by superior growth characteristics compared to other non-entrepreneurial peer companies in the same industry. The Fund then uses fundamental analysis to identify from this list the Entrepreneurial Companies that it believes have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The portfolio manager generally will sell a portfolio security when he believes the security will no longer increase in value at the same rate as it has in the past, changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential, or other securities with entrepreneurial characteristics have better price performance potential.

The Fund may engage in securities lending. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.