YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
10.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$50.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.3%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.13%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Ensemble Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a focused portfolio of approximately 15 to 30 securities, which it believes are undervalued relative to their future prospects. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small-capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities without regard to maturity and duration. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may include investment-grade bonds of varying maturities. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a particular sector. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Adviser"), Ensemble Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser"), attempts to evaluate the underlying economic values of securities and invests in securities whose market values it believes are substantially below their estimated economic values.
The Adviser uses fundamental research to seek companies with attractive attributes. These attributes include strong and durable competitive advantages, high and sustainable returns on invested capital, competent and shareholder-oriented management, long term growth opportunities, and sustainable levels of debt. Although the Adviser focuses on U.S. companies, it may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes.
Position sizes within the Fund reflect the Adviser’s assessment of the magnitude of potential returns that a security offers as well as the Advisers conviction in a positive outcome.
The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it approaches and/or exceeds the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated such that the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value declines materially, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund's portfolio have changed.
Although the Fund seeks to be fully invested in equity securities, where the market does not present ample investment opportunities that are consistent with the Fund’s criteria for investment, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets to fixed income securities as described above or cash holdings. Cash holdings are a residual of our investment decisions. Occasionally the Adviser may not find enough investments that meet the Fund's criteria and maintain without limitation a significant portion of the Fund's assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money-market funds, certificates of deposit and short-term debt obligations. During such a time when the Fund may be significantly invested in cash or cash-equivalents, it may not achieve its investment objective.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors.
|Period
|ENSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|92.60%
|1 Yr
|10.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|74.45%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|52.40%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|46.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ENSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|39.97%
|2021
|6.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|32.21%
|2020
|6.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|62.94%
|2019
|6.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|35.80%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|38.51%
|ENSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENSBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|50.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|90.71%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|3509
|96.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.9 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|88.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.33%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|3.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENSBX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.70%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|18.05%
|Cash
|0.30%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|79.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|16.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|22.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|11.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|10.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENSBX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|29.66%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|1.90%
|Financial Services
|19.73%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|5.69%
|Communication Services
|18.86%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|5.61%
|Healthcare
|15.88%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|21.27%
|Industrials
|7.10%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|40.48%
|Technology
|6.80%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|98.52%
|Consumer Defense
|1.97%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|72.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|36.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|70.24%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|57.46%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|75.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ENSBX % Rank
|US
|90.43%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|74.20%
|Non US
|9.27%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|13.93%
|ENSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|45.68%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.50%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|30.57%
|ENSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ENSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|8.82%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ENSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.13%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|53.73%
|ENSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENSBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|21.41%
|ENSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ENSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENSBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|34.93%
|ENSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Mr. Stannard-Stockton is the president of Ensemble Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Stannard-Stockton co-founded Ensemble Capital Management, LLC in 2004. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Stannard-Stockton worked at Curtis Brown & Co, the predecessor firm to the Adviser. Prior to joining Curtis Brown & Co, Mr. Stannard-Stockton worked at Scudder Investments in Boston, MA and then San Francisco, CA, where he held various positions in the mutual fund and private client groups. Mr. Stannard-Stockton has a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Davis and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
