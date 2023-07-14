Home
Ensemble Fund

mutual fund
ENSBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.25 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (ENSBX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ensemble Fund

ENSBX | Fund

$15.25

$50.3 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$50.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.13%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ENSBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ensemble Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ensemble Fund
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Stannard-Stockton

Fund Description

The Ensemble Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a focused portfolio of approximately 15 to 30 securities, which it believes are undervalued relative to their future prospects. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small-capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities without regard to maturity and duration. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may include investment-grade bonds of varying maturities. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a particular sector. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Adviser"), Ensemble Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser"), attempts to evaluate the underlying economic values of securities and invests in securities whose market values it believes are substantially below their estimated economic values.

The Adviser uses fundamental research to seek companies with attractive attributes. These attributes include strong and durable competitive advantages, high and sustainable returns on invested capital, competent and shareholder-oriented management, long term growth opportunities, and sustainable levels of debt. Although the Adviser focuses on U.S. companies, it may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes.

Position sizes within the Fund reflect the Adviser’s assessment of the magnitude of potential returns that a security offers as well as the Advisers conviction in a positive outcome.

The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it approaches and/or exceeds the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated such that the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value declines materially, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund's portfolio have changed.

Although the Fund seeks to be fully invested in equity securities, where the market does not present ample investment opportunities that are consistent with the Fund’s criteria for investment, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets to fixed income securities as described above or cash holdings. Cash holdings are a residual of our investment decisions. Occasionally the Adviser may not find enough investments that meet the Fund's criteria and maintain without limitation a significant portion of the Fund's assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money-market funds, certificates of deposit and short-term debt obligations. During such a time when the Fund may be significantly invested in cash or cash-equivalents, it may not achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors.

Read More

ENSBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -41.7% 64.0% 92.60%
1 Yr 10.4% -46.2% 77.9% 74.45%
3 Yr 0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 52.40%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 46.61%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 39.97%
2021 6.5% -31.0% 26.7% 32.21%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 62.94%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 35.80%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 38.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ENSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -41.7% 64.0% 88.50%
1 Yr 10.4% -46.2% 77.9% 70.25%
3 Yr 0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 52.30%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 51.73%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ENSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -85.9% 81.6% 40.05%
2021 6.5% -31.0% 26.7% 32.21%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 62.94%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 35.99%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 3.1% 59.58%

NAV & Total Return History

ENSBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ENSBX Category Low Category High ENSBX % Rank
Net Assets 50.3 M 189 K 222 B 90.71%
Number of Holdings 25 2 3509 96.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 88.54%
Weighting of Top 10 62.33% 11.4% 116.5% 3.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Home Depot Inc 8.96%
  2. Netflix Inc 8.33%
  3. Illumina Inc 7.13%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.64%
  5. Masimo Corp 6.07%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.04%
  7. Starbucks Corp 5.13%
  8. Booking Holdings Inc 5.12%
  9. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 5.01%
  10. First Republic Bank 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ENSBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.70% 50.26% 104.50% 18.05%
Cash 		0.30% -10.83% 49.73% 79.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 16.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 22.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 11.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 10.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENSBX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		29.66% 0.00% 62.57% 1.90%
Financial Services 		19.73% 0.00% 43.06% 5.69%
Communication Services 		18.86% 0.00% 66.40% 5.61%
Healthcare 		15.88% 0.00% 39.76% 21.27%
Industrials 		7.10% 0.00% 30.65% 40.48%
Technology 		6.80% 0.00% 65.70% 98.52%
Consumer Defense 		1.97% 0.00% 25.50% 72.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 36.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 70.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 57.46%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 75.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ENSBX % Rank
US 		90.43% 34.69% 100.00% 74.20%
Non US 		9.27% 0.00% 54.22% 13.93%

ENSBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ENSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 20.29% 45.68%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.50%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.00% 1.02% 30.57%

Sales Fees

ENSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ENSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 8.82%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ENSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.13% 0.00% 316.74% 53.73%

ENSBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ENSBX Category Low Category High ENSBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 21.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ENSBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ENSBX Category Low Category High ENSBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -6.13% 1.75% 34.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ENSBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ENSBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Stannard-Stockton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Mr. Stannard-Stockton is the president of Ensemble Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Stannard-Stockton co-founded Ensemble Capital Management, LLC in 2004. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Stannard-Stockton worked at Curtis Brown & Co, the predecessor firm to the Adviser. Prior to joining Curtis Brown & Co, Mr. Stannard-Stockton worked at Scudder Investments in Boston, MA and then San Francisco, CA, where he held various positions in the mutual fund and private client groups. Mr. Stannard-Stockton has a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Davis and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

