The Ensemble Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a focused portfolio of approximately 15 to 30 securities, which it believes are undervalued relative to their future prospects. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies of all sizes, including small-capitalization companies. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities without regard to maturity and duration. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may include investment-grade bonds of varying maturities. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a particular sector. The Fund's investment adviser (the "Adviser"), Ensemble Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser"), attempts to evaluate the underlying economic values of securities and invests in securities whose market values it believes are substantially below their estimated economic values.

The Adviser uses fundamental research to seek companies with attractive attributes. These attributes include strong and durable competitive advantages, high and sustainable returns on invested capital, competent and shareholder-oriented management, long term growth opportunities, and sustainable levels of debt. Although the Adviser focuses on U.S. companies, it may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes.

Position sizes within the Fund reflect the Adviser’s assessment of the magnitude of potential returns that a security offers as well as the Advisers conviction in a positive outcome.

The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it approaches and/or exceeds the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated such that the Adviser’s estimate of its fair value declines materially, or (3) when the facts or the analysis surrounding the reason to originally put the security in the Fund's portfolio have changed.

Although the Fund seeks to be fully invested in equity securities, where the market does not present ample investment opportunities that are consistent with the Fund’s criteria for investment, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets to fixed income securities as described above or cash holdings. Cash holdings are a residual of our investment decisions. Occasionally the Adviser may not find enough investments that meet the Fund's criteria and maintain without limitation a significant portion of the Fund's assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money-market funds, certificates of deposit and short-term debt obligations. During such a time when the Fund may be significantly invested in cash or cash-equivalents, it may not achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. Also, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors.