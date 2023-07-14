Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.84
$667 M
6.57%
$0.52
0.52%
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$667 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.0%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$7.84
$667 M
6.57%
$0.52
0.52%
The Opportunistic Income Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade and non-investment grade fixed-income securities (junk bonds), including: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (ii) obligations of
foreign governments; (iii) U.S. and foreign corporate debt securities, including commercial paper, and fully-collateralized repurchase agreements with counterparties deemed credit-worthy by the Fund's sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers); and (iv) securitized issues, such as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls, when issued/delayed delivery securities and collateralized debt obligations. These securities may be fixed-, variable- or floating-rate obligations and will primarily be rated CCC- or higher at the time of purchase by at least one ratings agency, although the Fund may also invest in lower rated securities. There are no restrictions on the maturity of any individual securities or on the Fund's average portfolio maturity, although the average portfolio duration of the Fund will typically vary between zero and two years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating the assets among multiple Sub-Advisers that use different investment strategies designed to produce a total return that exceeds the total return of the 3-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). LIBOR is based on rates that contributor banks in London charge each other for interbank deposits and is typically used to set coupon rates on floating rate debt securities.
The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. Up to 10% of the Fund's assets may be invested in foreign currencies. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using derivatives, principally futures, foreign currency forward contracts, swaps and options. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. In managing the Fund's currency exposure for foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.
The Fund also invests a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are generally non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. Up to 100% of the bank loans in which the Fund invests may be junk bonds. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans (participations) and assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties (assignments). The Fund may also invest in other financial instruments or use other investment techniques, such as reverse repurchase agreements, to seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which the Fund primarily invests.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.
|ENIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|4.37%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|27.95%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|52.83%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|89.69%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|72.50%
* Annualized
|2022
|-5.0%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|95.93%
|2021
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|15.81%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|92.27%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|17.44%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|95.88%
|YTD
|1.7%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|2.18%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|13.54%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|51.22%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-10.9%
|2.6%
|77.05%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|6.38%
* Annualized
|2022
|-5.0%
|-6.3%
|2.3%
|95.93%
|2021
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|15.81%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|92.27%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|18.46%
|2018
|0.4%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|6.47%
|ENIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|667 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|58.95%
|Number of Holdings
|918
|1
|3396
|10.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.4 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|75.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.02%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|56.50%
|Bonds
|92.60%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|19.30%
|Cash
|6.84%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|67.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.56%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|73.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|57.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|60.53%
|Securitized
|53.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.35%
|Corporate
|38.40%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|52.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.12%
|Municipal
|1.36%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|15.79%
|Government
|0.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|64.04%
|US
|88.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.96%
|Non US
|4.02%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|75.00%
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|44.95%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|89.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|13.00%
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|13.33%
|ENIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.57%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|31.58%
|ENIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ENIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ENIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.83%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|1.36%
|ENIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2006
15.47
15.5%
Timothy E. Smith Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. Mr. Smith joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1992. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager specializing in short-duration investing, including money market, enhanced cash, LIBOR, and short-term bond portfolios. He is chair of the firm’s Short Duration Strategy Group and is a member of the Error Resolution Council and the Financial Reserves Management Team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 05, 2009
12.99
13.0%
Mr. Brufsky is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of Global Liquid Credit and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Brufsky also serves as a Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Peter M. Farley, CFA. Mr. Farley joined Manulife Asset Management in 2012. Previously,Mr. Farley joined Declaration in 1996. Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Managed fund since 2005
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
David Bees, CFA, Managing Director, Associate Portfolio Manager, joined Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC(formerly known as Declaration Management & Research LLC) in 2001 and has 18 years of fixed income experience in mortgage and asset-backed securities markets. Mr. Bees is an Associate Portfolio Manager focused on dedicated securitized strategies, specifically covering the asset backed securities and residential mortgage backed securities market. From 2008-2016, he provided research and analysis for non-agency residential mortgage backed and asset backed securities. Prior to that, Mr. Bees was responsible for all mortgage securities trading at the company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mr. Duko is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. bank loan credit strategies. Mr. Duko also serves as a Vice President of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Ms. Milner is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Liquid Credit Research in the Ares Credit Group, where she is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. bank loan credit strategies. Ms. Milner serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, she serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee, and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
