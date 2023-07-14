Home
Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.02 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EMWLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LORDABBETT
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and most countries located in Western Europe. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in

securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by supranational organizations.

The Fund’s portfolio management team invests in growth and value companies that it believes to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals. Growth companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes exhibit faster-than-average gains in earnings and have the potential to continue profit growth at a high level. Value companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and to have the potential for capital appreciation.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). That means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified mutual fund.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by

environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

EMWLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EMWLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMWLX Category Low Category High EMWLX % Rank
Net Assets 4.02 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 78 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.24 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.56%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.28%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.33%
  4. Shell PLC 2.63%
  5. Axis Bank Ltd 2.47%
  6. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV 2.42%
  7. United Overseas Bank Ltd 2.36%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.30%
  9. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA 2.29%
  10. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMWLX % Rank
Stocks 		92.12% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		6.82% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.05% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMWLX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMWLX % Rank
Non US 		84.28% N/A N/A N/A
US 		7.84% N/A N/A N/A

EMWLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EMWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EMWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMWLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMWLX Category Low Category High EMWLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMWLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMWLX Category Low Category High EMWLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMWLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EMWLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

