Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in debt securities of the U.S. government and interest rate futures contracts related to debt securities (“Interest Rate Futures”). The Fund will invest in a core portfolio consisting of U.S. Treasury securities, generally with maturities of 7 to 10 years (the “Core Portfolio”). As the time to maturity of the securities shortens over time, the Fund's sub-advisor, RichBrook Advisors, LP ("RichBrook" or the "Sub-Advisor"), will from time to time sell securities from the Core Portfolio and replace them with similar but longer-date U.S. Treasury securities in order to maintain the average maturity in the 7-to-10-year range.

The Fund will be managed based on a proprietary quantitative model that consists of a combination of macroeconomic, valuation and technical factors. This model is managed and maintained by Duration Capital (the “Portfolio Strategist”) to predict the direction and extent of U.S. interest rate movements over an approximately 30-day period. Prices of fixed income securities generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to a change in interest rates. Based on the model’s output (i.e., its predicted interest rate moves), and at the direction of the Fund’s investment advisor, Embassy Asset Management LP (the "Advisor"), the Sub-Advisor will use Interest Rate Futures to increase or decrease the Fund’s duration to a target level of duration generated by the model. For example, if the model predicts higher interest rates over the next 30-day period, it will revise its target duration to a lower number, and the Fund will sell Interest Rate Futures on the appropriate futures exchange in order to decrease the Fund’s duration to a level that is in line with the new model target. The model may be changed without notice by the Portfolio Strategist. The Fund’s Advisor retains discretion over the final implementation of the Fund’s strategy, and the Fund’s adjusted duration may differ from the duration determined by the model’s output.

The Fund will employ limit orders on its positions in Interest Rate Futures to reduce downside volatility. A “limit order” is an order placed with a broker to buy or sell a prescribed number of bonds, contracts or shares at a specified price or better and is used to help control the Fund’s portfolio exposures and trading costs. The Advisor will establish limits at which the futures positions will be unwound. These limits will be implemented by the Sub-Advisor. If these limits are triggered, the Fund will exit the Interest Rate Futures positions. In such a case the Core Portfolio will not be affected. New Interest Rate Futures positions will then be established based on the model’s next output.

Because much of the trading within the Fund is in futures markets, the Fund will maintain an appropriate cash balance surplus to meet margin requirements. The cash portfolio will be invested on a short-term, highly liquid, basis so that the Fund may meet margin calls on the futures positions. These investments may include shorter term U.S. Government securities, short-term debt securities, money market instruments, cash and other cash equivalents.

The Fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.

The Advisor or Sub-Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holdings when, in the Advisor’s opinion and in consultation with the Sub-Advisor, one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) the Fund’s portfolio requires rebalancing; (2) the Advisor or Sub-Advisor identifies a more attractive investment opportunity; or (3) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.