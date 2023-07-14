Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.74 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.1%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in debt securities of the U.S. government and interest rate futures contracts related to debt securities (“Interest Rate Futures”). The Fund will invest in a core portfolio consisting of U.S. Treasury securities, generally with maturities of 7 to 10 years (the “Core Portfolio”). As the time to maturity of the securities shortens over time, the Fund's sub-advisor, RichBrook Advisors, LP ("RichBrook" or the "Sub-Advisor"), will from time to time sell securities from the Core Portfolio and replace them with similar but longer-date U.S. Treasury securities in order to maintain the average maturity in the 7-to-10-year range.
The Fund will be managed based on a proprietary quantitative model that consists of a combination of macroeconomic, valuation and technical factors. This model is managed and maintained by Duration Capital (the “Portfolio Strategist”) to predict the direction and extent of U.S. interest rate movements over an approximately 30-day period. Prices of fixed income securities generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to a change in interest rates. Based on the model’s output (i.e., its predicted interest rate moves), and at the direction of the Fund’s investment advisor, Embassy Asset Management LP (the "Advisor"), the Sub-Advisor will use Interest Rate Futures to increase or decrease the Fund’s duration to a target level of duration generated by the model. For example, if the model predicts higher interest rates over the next 30-day period, it will revise its target duration to a lower number, and the Fund will sell Interest Rate Futures on the appropriate futures exchange in order to decrease the Fund’s duration to a level that is in line with the new model target. The model may be changed without notice by the Portfolio Strategist. The Fund’s Advisor retains discretion over the final implementation of the Fund’s strategy, and the Fund’s adjusted duration may differ from the duration determined by the model’s output.
The Fund will employ limit orders on its positions in Interest Rate Futures to reduce downside volatility. A “limit order” is an order placed with a broker to buy or sell a prescribed number of bonds, contracts or shares at a specified price or better and is used to help control the Fund’s portfolio exposures and trading costs. The Advisor will establish limits at which the futures positions will be unwound. These limits will be implemented by the Sub-Advisor. If these limits are triggered, the Fund will exit the Interest Rate Futures positions. In such a case the Core Portfolio will not be affected. New Interest Rate Futures positions will then be established based on the model’s next output.
Because much of the trading within the Fund is in futures markets, the Fund will maintain an appropriate cash balance surplus to meet margin requirements. The cash portfolio will be invested on a short-term, highly liquid, basis so that the Fund may meet margin calls on the futures positions. These investments may include shorter term U.S. Government securities, short-term debt securities, money market instruments, cash and other cash equivalents.
The Fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.
The Advisor or Sub-Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holdings when, in the Advisor’s opinion and in consultation with the Sub-Advisor, one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) the Fund’s portfolio requires rebalancing; (2) the Advisor or Sub-Advisor identifies a more attractive investment opportunity; or (3) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
|Period
|EMWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|EMWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EMWIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMWIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.74 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|3
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.72 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.06%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMWIX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|5.61%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.88%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMWIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.67%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.88%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMWIX % Rank
|US
|93.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMWIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMWIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|EMWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMWIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|EMWIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...