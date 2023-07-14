Home
EMWIX | Fund

$10.39

$1.74 M

0.00%

0.01%

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.74 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

EMWIX | Fund

$10.39

$1.74 M

0.00%

0.01%

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in debt securities of the U.S. government and interest rate futures contracts related to debt securities (“Interest Rate Futures”). The Fund will invest in a core portfolio consisting of U.S. Treasury securities, generally with maturities of 7 to 10 years (the “Core Portfolio”). As the time to maturity of the securities shortens over time, the Fund's sub-advisor, RichBrook Advisors, LP ("RichBrook" or the "Sub-Advisor"), will from time to time sell securities from the Core Portfolio and replace them with similar but longer-date U.S. Treasury securities in order to maintain the average maturity in the 7-to-10-year range.

The Fund will be managed based on a proprietary quantitative model that consists of a combination of macroeconomic, valuation and technical factors. This model is managed and maintained by Duration Capital (the “Portfolio Strategist”) to predict the direction and extent of U.S. interest rate movements over an approximately 30-day period. Prices of fixed income securities generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to a change in interest rates. Based on the model’s output (i.e., its predicted interest rate moves), and at the direction of the Fund’s investment advisor, Embassy Asset Management LP (the "Advisor"), the Sub-Advisor will use Interest Rate Futures to increase or decrease the Fund’s duration to a target level of duration generated by the model. For example, if the model predicts higher interest rates over the next 30-day period, it will revise its target duration to a lower number, and the Fund will sell Interest Rate Futures on the appropriate futures exchange in order to decrease the Fund’s duration to a level that is in line with the new model target. The model may be changed without notice by the Portfolio Strategist. The Fund’s Advisor retains discretion over the final implementation of the Fund’s strategy, and the Fund’s adjusted duration may differ from the duration determined by the model’s output.

The Fund will employ limit orders on its positions in Interest Rate Futures to reduce downside volatility. A “limit order” is an order placed with a broker to buy or sell a prescribed number of bonds, contracts or shares at a specified price or better and is used to help control the Fund’s portfolio exposures and trading costs. The Advisor will establish limits at which the futures positions will be unwound. These limits will be implemented by the Sub-Advisor. If these limits are triggered, the Fund will exit the Interest Rate Futures positions. In such a case the Core Portfolio will not be affected. New Interest Rate Futures positions will then be established based on the model’s next output.

Because much of the trading within the Fund is in futures markets, the Fund will maintain an appropriate cash balance surplus to meet margin requirements. The cash portfolio will be invested on a short-term, highly liquid, basis so that the Fund may meet margin calls on the futures positions. These investments may include shorter term U.S. Government securities, short-term debt securities, money market instruments, cash and other cash equivalents.

The Fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.  

The Advisor or Sub-Advisor may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holdings when, in the Advisor’s opinion and in consultation with the Sub-Advisor, one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) the Fund’s portfolio requires rebalancing; (2) the Advisor or Sub-Advisor identifies a more attractive investment opportunity; or (3) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

Period EMWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Period EMWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Period EMWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Period EMWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Category Low Category High EMWIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.74 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.72 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.06% N/A N/A N/A

  1. US TREASURY N/B 93.51%
  2. Fidelity Government Portfolio 4.67%
  3. 10YR T-NOTE FUTURE INDEX DEC 2022 / 0.88%

Weighting Return Low Return High EMWIX % Rank
Bonds 		93.51% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.61% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.88% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Weighting Return Low Return High EMWIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		4.67% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.88% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Weighting Return Low Return High EMWIX % Rank
US 		93.51% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Category Low Category High EMWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

EMWIX Category Low Category High EMWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

