Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
22.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$22.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.0%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund primarily invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities of foreign (i.e., non-U.S.) companies in “Emerging Markets” with a suitable potential for earnings growth. “Emerging markets” for this purpose are markets included in MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”). The Fund invests its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies located in countries with emerging markets, but may also invest in companies domiciled in developed markets.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a universe of stocks listed within the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In determining whether an issuer not included in the Index is within the geographies represented as emerging markets by the Index, the Advisor may consider the domicile determination of a leading provider of global indexes, such as Morgan Stanley Capital International, and may also take into account such factors as where the company’s securities are listed and where the company is legally organized, maintains principal corporate offices, conducts its principal operations and/or generates revenues. The Fund will normally invest in the securities of approximately 30 to 50 issuers.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stock, convertible preferred stock, warrants and rights. Additionally, in unusual or extreme market conditions, the manager may choose to hedge general market exposures. This may be done primarily with the use of certain ETF’s that create either long or short exposure to the desired market segment.
The Fund’s investments are based on a principles-based investment philosophy, and the Fund seeks to invest in businesses it believes are overall beneficial to society, and in the first instance considers potential investments on that basis. Our criteria for such businesses are that they offer products and services that improve the lives of their customers, and of people in the communities in which they operate, and to exhibit responsible management practices. These practices may include dealings with customers, suppliers, employees, and the environment. Additionally, special care is taken when investing in companies in countries that have controversial governments and may involve the avoidance of some industries in certain countries or some countries altogether. There is no guarantee that the investment team will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with its ethical standards.
With this perspective in mind, we apply a three-stage investment process to construct a portfolio with consistent returns with an appropriate level of risk.
Classification: The team classifies companies in our investment universe according to different characteristics: what industry they belong to, where they are in their life-cycle, and what part of the world they are from. This classification guides the analysis of each company, focusing on the aspects of a company most relevant to future performance
Analysis: With these qualities in mind the team uses data science and machine learning to conduct a deeper dive into each candidate firm to determine the investment merit, suitability for the portfolio, and pertinent risk factors.
Portfolio Construction: We view the portfolio as a whole, adjusting, including or excluding positions in order to provide the greatest exposure to stocks with sustainable performance, while minimizing exposure to systematic risks such as interest rates, currency rate volatility, or the economic cycle.
The Fund may invest in equity index futures contracts when holding cash or cash equivalents to keep the Fund more fully exposed to the equity markets.
The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of securities as a part of its principal investment strategy. The Advisor will sell or reallocate a Fund’s securities if the Advisor believes the issuer of such securities no longer meets certain growth criteria, if certain political and economic events occur, or if it believes that more attractive opportunities are available. The team strives to preserve capital as part of its investment process.
|Period
|EMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|4.09%
|1 Yr
|22.1%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|2.94%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|1.69%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|3.86%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|5.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|9.69%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|33.89%
|2020
|7.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|31.82%
|2019
|3.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|71.12%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|6.07%
|Period
|EMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|3.71%
|1 Yr
|22.1%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|2.56%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|1.85%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|2.72%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|6.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|9.69%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|33.89%
|2020
|7.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|31.82%
|2019
|4.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|54.71%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|2.46%
|EMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMSLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.6 M
|717 K
|102 B
|87.85%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|10
|6734
|98.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|83.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.02%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|11.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.28%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|74.23%
|Cash
|4.58%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|21.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.14%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|16.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|19.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|7.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|19.74%
|EMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|22.34%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|71.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.02%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|48.98%
|EMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|11.28%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|14.31%
|EMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|59.08%
|EMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|66.18%
|EMSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.357
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Derek Izuel, CFA is Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager of the International Strategies. He has over 24 years of portfolio management experience at Invesco, HighMark Capital and Vitruvian Capital
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Justin Sheetz is a Portfolio Manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies. His experience includes 12 years as an Investment Strategist at Blackrock/BGI’s Scientific Active Equity Group, three years as VP and Equity Analyst at HighMark Capital and three years as partner at Vitruvian Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
