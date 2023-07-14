Home
Trending ETFs

EMSLX (Mutual Fund)

EMSLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

22.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$22.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EMSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Izuel

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities of foreign (i.e., non-U.S.) companies in “Emerging Markets” with a suitable potential for earnings growth. “Emerging markets” for this purpose are markets included in MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”). The Fund invests its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies located in countries with emerging markets, but may also invest in companies domiciled in developed markets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a universe of stocks listed within the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In determining whether an issuer not included in the Index is within the geographies represented as emerging markets by the Index, the Advisor may consider the domicile determination of a leading provider of global indexes, such as Morgan Stanley Capital International, and may also take into account such factors as where the company’s securities are listed and where the company is legally organized, maintains principal corporate offices, conducts its principal operations and/or generates revenues. The Fund will normally invest in the securities of approximately 30 to 50 issuers.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stock, convertible preferred stock, warrants and rights. Additionally, in unusual or extreme market conditions, the manager may choose to hedge general market exposures. This may be done primarily with the use of certain ETF’s that create either long or short exposure to the desired market segment.

The Fund’s investments are based on a principles-based investment philosophy, and the Fund seeks to invest in businesses it believes are overall beneficial to society, and in the first instance considers potential investments on that basis. Our criteria for such businesses are that they offer products and services that improve the lives of their customers, and of people in the communities in which they operate, and to exhibit responsible management practices. These practices may include dealings with customers, suppliers, employees, and the environment. Additionally, special care is taken when investing in companies in countries that have controversial governments and may involve the avoidance of some industries in certain countries or some countries altogether. There is no guarantee that the investment team will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with its ethical standards.

With this perspective in mind, we apply a three-stage investment process to construct a portfolio with consistent returns with an appropriate level of risk.

Classification: The team classifies companies in our investment universe according to different characteristics: what industry they belong to, where they are in their life-cycle, and what part of the world they are from. This classification guides the analysis of each company, focusing on the aspects of a company most relevant to future performance

Analysis: With these qualities in mind the team uses data science and machine learning to conduct a deeper dive into each candidate firm to determine the investment merit, suitability for the portfolio, and pertinent risk factors.

Portfolio Construction: We view the portfolio as a whole, adjusting, including or excluding positions in order to provide the greatest exposure to stocks with sustainable performance, while minimizing exposure to systematic risks such as interest rates, currency rate volatility, or the economic cycle.

The Fund may invest in equity index futures contracts when holding cash or cash equivalents to keep the Fund more fully exposed to the equity markets.

The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of securities as a part of its principal investment strategy. The Advisor will sell or reallocate a Fund’s securities if the Advisor believes the issuer of such securities no longer meets certain growth criteria, if certain political and economic events occur, or if it believes that more attractive opportunities are available. The team strives to preserve capital as part of its investment process.

EMSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -11.0% 30.2% 4.09%
1 Yr 22.1% -12.7% 29.2% 2.94%
3 Yr 10.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 1.69%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 3.86%
10 Yr 3.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 5.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -50.1% 7.2% 9.69%
2021 -1.1% -18.2% 13.6% 33.89%
2020 7.1% -7.2% 79.7% 31.82%
2019 3.7% -4.4% 9.2% 71.12%
2018 -2.7% -7.2% 7.0% 6.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -30.3% 30.2% 3.71%
1 Yr 22.1% -48.9% 29.2% 2.56%
3 Yr 10.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 1.85%
5 Yr 5.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 2.72%
10 Yr 4.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 6.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -50.1% 7.2% 9.69%
2021 -1.1% -18.2% 13.6% 33.89%
2020 7.1% -7.2% 79.7% 31.82%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 54.71%
2018 -2.2% -7.2% 7.0% 2.46%

NAV & Total Return History

EMSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMSLX Category Low Category High EMSLX % Rank
Net Assets 22.6 M 717 K 102 B 87.85%
Number of Holdings 35 10 6734 98.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M 340 K 19.3 B 83.95%
Weighting of Top 10 45.02% 2.8% 71.7% 11.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.42%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 8.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMSLX % Rank
Stocks 		95.28% 0.90% 110.97% 74.23%
Cash 		4.58% -23.67% 20.19% 21.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% 0.00% 6.07% 16.30%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 19.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 7.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 19.74%

EMSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.03% 41.06% 22.34%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 71.23%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.02%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 48.98%

Sales Fees

EMSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% 11.28%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 190.00% 14.31%

EMSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMSLX Category Low Category High EMSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 59.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMSLX Category Low Category High EMSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -1.98% 17.62% 66.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

EMSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Izuel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Derek Izuel, CFA is Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager of the International Strategies. He has over 24 years of portfolio management experience at Invesco, HighMark Capital and Vitruvian Capital

Justin Sheetz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Justin Sheetz is a Portfolio Manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies. His experience includes 12 years as an Investment Strategist at Blackrock/BGI’s Scientific Active Equity Group, three years as VP and Equity Analyst at HighMark Capital and three years as partner at Vitruvian Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

