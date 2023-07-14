Dividend Investing Ideas Center
8.2%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.36 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.2%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EMRZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|76.50%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|29.50%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|93.95%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|96.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|71.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMRZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|73.62%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|26.25%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|94.32%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|96.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|69.70%
* Annualized
|EMRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMRZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.36 B
|717 K
|102 B
|33.76%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|10
|6734
|51.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|496 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|34.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.16%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|44.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMRZX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.87%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|26.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.01%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|5.39%
|Cash
|0.12%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|89.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|92.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|95.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|94.74%
|EMRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|69.55%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|30.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|EMRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|42.61%
|EMRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMRZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.04%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|4.09%
|EMRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EMRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMRZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|65.25%
|EMRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.573
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2002
19.46
19.5%
Mr. Semple joined VanEck in 1998. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and oversees the Emerging Markets Equity Team. He is responsible for company research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. Mr. Semple is a veteran of emerging markets investing, with over 25 years of experience. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager for Asian-focused funds and served on the team sub-advising VanEck’s VIP Emerging Markets Fund at Peregrine Asset Management (Hong Kong). From 1993 to 1996, he served as sales director and regional strategist at Peregrine Brokerage. Prior to 1993, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager specializing in Asia equity markets at Murray Johnstone (Glasgow). Mr. Semple is a member of the CFA Institute and the Association of Investment Management and Research. He received a Bachelor of Law with Honours from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He has had numerous media appearances, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and NPR. Additionally, he was quoted in Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Barron’s, among others.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Mr. Shillington joined VanEck in 2009. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. With extensive experience in Asia and broad emerging markets equity, his current responsibilities include company and macroeconomic research relating to these regions, with a particular emphasis on Asia. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Shillington was Head of International Equity for ABN AMRO in New York with, among other things, oversight for equity sales and trading. Prior to moving to New York in 2001 to become Managing Director and head of Asian equity and derivatives distribution in the U.S. at BNP Paribas, he held senior management positions as a Director at both Paribas in Los Angeles and, internationally, at UBS Securities in Hong Kong, and in private client management at Hill Samuel/BLW in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his roles in both research and portfolio management, Mr. Shillington has developed a specialized focus on many Asian markets, a region in which he continues to be deeply involved.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
