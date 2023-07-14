Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that are organized in, maintain at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues from, emerging market countries. The Adviser has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. The Adviser selects emerging market countries that the Fund will invest in based on the Adviser’s evaluation of economic fundamentals, legal structure, political developments and other specific factors the Adviser believes to be relevant.

Utilizing qualitative and quantitative measures, the Adviser seeks to invest in reasonably-priced companies that have strong structural growth potential. The Adviser seeks attractive investment opportunities in all areas of emerging markets, and utilizes a flexible investment approach across all market capitalizations. The Adviser seeks to (i) integrate financially-material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into the Fund’s investment process and (ii) reduce material exposure to issuers that the Adviser deems controversial in the ESG universe.

The Fund’s holdings may include issues denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, investment companies (like country funds) that invest in emerging market countries, and depositary receipts, and similar types of investments, representing emerging market securities.