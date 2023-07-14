Home
EMRGX (Mutual Fund)

EMRGX (Mutual Fund)

EMRGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$1.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EMRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerging Markets Growth Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Victor Kohn

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stock and other equity securities of issuers in developing countries. Developing countries are also known as “emerging markets.” In determining whether an issuer is in a developing country, the fund will consider whether the country is generally considered to be a developing country by the international financial community, where the issuer is domiciled, the location of the issuer’s principal place of business and/or whether the issuer has substantial assets, or derives significant revenues or profits from developing countries. Equity securities are securities that exhibit ownership characteristics, including common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock and depository receipts representing ownership in common and preferred stock. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in developing country securities. These securities are discussed more fully under “Investment objective, strategies and risks.”

The fund may have significant exposure to one or more developing countries. For example, as of December 31, 2020, the fund held more than 25% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in China. See the paragraphs captioned “Investing outside the United States,” “Investing in developing countries” and “Exposure to country, region, industry or sector” under “Principal risks” below for a description of risks associated with such investments. More current portfolio holdings information for the fund is available on our website at capitalgroup.com.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

EMRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -11.0% 30.2% 46.74%
1 Yr 11.0% -12.7% 29.2% 37.29%
3 Yr -5.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 86.78%
5 Yr -2.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 79.44%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 63.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -50.1% 7.2% 64.54%
2021 -5.6% -18.2% 13.6% 73.81%
2020 4.4% -7.2% 79.7% 64.38%
2019 4.0% -4.4% 9.2% 59.57%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 27.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -30.3% 30.2% 45.33%
1 Yr 11.0% -48.9% 29.2% 33.67%
3 Yr -5.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 87.07%
5 Yr -2.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 79.81%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 62.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -50.1% 7.2% 64.54%
2021 -5.6% -18.2% 13.6% 73.81%
2020 4.4% -7.2% 79.7% 64.38%
2019 4.0% -4.4% 9.2% 59.88%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 36.72%

NAV & Total Return History

EMRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMRGX Category Low Category High EMRGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.54 B 717 K 102 B 31.71%
Number of Holdings 173 10 6734 28.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 500 M 340 K 19.3 B 33.12%
Weighting of Top 10 29.00% 2.8% 71.7% 60.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 24.54%
  2. PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk 19.09%
  3. Vinhomes JSC 11.30%
  4. Ma San Group Corp 11.12%
  5. Surya Citra Media Tbk 9.02%
  6. PT Astra International Tbk 6.12%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.92%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.92%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.92%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMRGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.29% 0.90% 110.97% 33.72%
Cash 		1.68% -23.67% 20.19% 60.21%
Bonds 		0.03% -0.03% 48.23% 12.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 24.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 19.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 7.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMRGX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.03% 0.00% 48.86% 40.23%
Technology 		16.48% 0.00% 47.50% 85.25%
Healthcare 		15.93% 0.00% 93.26% 0.65%
Communication Services 		11.82% 0.00% 39.29% 16.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.64% 0.00% 48.94% 55.24%
Industrials 		6.87% 0.00% 43.53% 37.13%
Basic Materials 		5.69% 0.00% 30.03% 69.21%
Consumer Defense 		5.12% 0.00% 28.13% 69.60%
Energy 		1.34% 0.00% 24.80% 81.89%
Real Estate 		1.23% 0.00% 17.15% 61.58%
Utilities 		0.85% 0.00% 39.12% 60.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMRGX % Rank
Non US 		95.38% -4.71% 112.57% 53.27%
US 		2.91% -1.60% 104.72% 19.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMRGX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		98.27% 0.00% 100.00% 64.72%
Government 		1.73% 0.00% 70.66% 9.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 18.55%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 4.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 36.51%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 4.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMRGX % Rank
US 		0.03% -0.59% 27.81% 5.01%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 48.82% 13.61%

EMRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.03% 41.06% 82.18%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 2.00% 15.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

EMRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 190.00% 32.43%

EMRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMRGX Category Low Category High EMRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 59.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMRGX Category Low Category High EMRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -1.98% 17.62% 36.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Victor Kohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 1994

27.76

27.8%

Victor D. Kohn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital International, Inc. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 36 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Victor covered Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Prior to joining Capital, Victor was an analyst in the venture capital group at Montgomery Securities.

F. Chapman Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

F. Chapman Taylor is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covers Asian telecom companies excluding Japan, as well as companies domiciled in Indonesia, the Philippines and New Zealand. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Before joining Capital, he worked as a consultant with SRI International and Strategic Planning Associates, advising ASEAN, U.S. and U.K. companies on business strategy. He holds an MBA in finance and strategic planning from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in physics and theology from Tulane University. Chapman is based in Washington, D.C.

Eu-Gene Cheah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Eu-Gene Cheah is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. He was also a country analyst for Singapore. Before joining Capital, Eu-Gene was a physician in the UK, where he was a Member of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

