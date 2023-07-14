Home
VanEck Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
EMRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.3 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (GBFAX) Primary C (EMRCX) Inst (EMRIX) Inst (EMRYX) Inst (EMRZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VanEck Emerging Markets Fund

EMRCX | Fund

$11.30

$1.36 B

3.19%

$0.36

2.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$1.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EMRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Semple

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that are organized in, maintain at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues from, emerging market countries. The Adviser has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. The Adviser selects emerging market countries that the Fund will invest in based on the Adviser’s evaluation of economic fundamentals, legal structure, political developments and other specific factors the Adviser believes to be relevant.
Utilizing qualitative and quantitative measures, the Adviser seeks to invest in reasonably-priced companies that have strong structural growth potential. The Adviser seeks attractive investment opportunities in all areas of emerging markets, and utilizes a flexible investment approach across all market capitalizations. The Adviser seeks to (i) integrate financially-material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into the Fund’s investment process and (ii) reduce material exposure to issuers that the Adviser deems controversial in the ESG universe.
The Fund’s holdings may include issues denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, investment companies (like country funds) that invest in emerging market countries, and depositary receipts, and similar types of investments, representing emerging market securities.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in money market funds, but these investments are not subject to this limitation. The Fund may invest in ETFs to participate in, or gain exposure to, certain market sectors, or when direct investments in certain countries are not permitted or available. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities, including Rule 144A securities.
Read More

EMRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -11.0% 30.2% 84.80%
1 Yr 11.0% -12.7% 29.2% 37.04%
3 Yr -9.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 95.92%
5 Yr -5.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 94.59%
10 Yr -0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 80.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -50.1% 7.2% 78.62%
2021 -10.8% -18.2% 13.6% 94.82%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.64%
2019 6.2% -4.4% 9.2% 8.21%
2018 -5.3% -7.2% 7.0% 93.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -30.3% 30.2% 80.92%
1 Yr 11.0% -48.9% 29.2% 33.42%
3 Yr -9.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 96.31%
5 Yr -5.8%* -9.8% 36.3% 94.87%
10 Yr -0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 85.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -50.1% 7.2% 78.62%
2021 -10.8% -18.2% 13.6% 94.82%
2020 4.9% -7.2% 79.7% 56.64%
2019 6.2% -4.4% 9.2% 8.21%
2018 -5.3% -7.2% 7.0% 95.41%

NAV & Total Return History

EMRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMRCX Category Low Category High EMRCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 B 717 K 102 B 33.50%
Number of Holdings 99 10 6734 50.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 496 M 340 K 19.3 B 33.76%
Weighting of Top 10 36.16% 2.8% 71.7% 43.80%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMRCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.87% 0.90% 110.97% 26.03%
Preferred Stocks 		1.01% 0.00% 6.07% 5.13%
Cash 		0.12% -23.67% 20.19% 89.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 91.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 93.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 93.46%

EMRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.25% 0.03% 41.06% 14.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 30.31%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 92.05%

Sales Fees

EMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 92.21%

Trading Fees

EMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 190.00% 42.29%

EMRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMRCX Category Low Category High EMRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.19% 0.00% 12.61% 8.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMRCX Category Low Category High EMRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -1.98% 17.62% 96.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Semple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2002

19.46

19.5%

Mr. Semple joined VanEck in 1998. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy and oversees the Emerging Markets Equity Team. He is responsible for company research, stock selection, and portfolio construction. Mr. Semple is a veteran of emerging markets investing, with over 25 years of experience. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager for Asian-focused funds and served on the team sub-advising VanEck’s VIP Emerging Markets Fund at Peregrine Asset Management (Hong Kong). From 1993 to 1996, he served as sales director and regional strategist at Peregrine Brokerage. Prior to 1993, Mr. Semple was a portfolio manager specializing in Asia equity markets at Murray Johnstone (Glasgow). Mr. Semple is a member of the CFA Institute and the Association of Investment Management and Research. He received a Bachelor of Law with Honours from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He has had numerous media appearances, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and NPR. Additionally, he was quoted in Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Barron’s, among others.

Angus Shillington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Shillington joined VanEck in 2009. He serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. With extensive experience in Asia and broad emerging markets equity, his current responsibilities include company and macroeconomic research relating to these regions, with a particular emphasis on Asia. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Shillington was Head of International Equity for ABN AMRO in New York with, among other things, oversight for equity sales and trading. Prior to moving to New York in 2001 to become Managing Director and head of Asian equity and derivatives distribution in the U.S. at BNP Paribas, he held senior management positions as a Director at both Paribas in Los Angeles and, internationally, at UBS Securities in Hong Kong, and in private client management at Hill Samuel/BLW in Edinburgh, Scotland. In his roles in both research and portfolio management, Mr. Shillington has developed a specialized focus on many Asian markets, a region in which he continues to be deeply involved.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

