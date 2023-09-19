Effective immediately, the following paragraph replaces (i) the sixth paragraph under the “Summary Section – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus, and (ii) the 11th paragraph under the “More About the Fund’s Investment Objective, Principal Investment Strategies and Risks – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus:

The Cat Bonds and other insurance-linked securities in which the Fund seeks to invest substantially all of its assets are typically only available to “qualified institutional buyers” (or “QIBs”), as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”). To qualify as a QIB, the Fund generally must have at least $100 million in assets or qualify under another provision of the QIB definition under Rule 144A. Consequently, there may be periods when the Fund may not have sufficient access to Cat Bonds and other insurance-linked securities, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. In circumstances when the Fund does not qualify as a QIB, it may invest in other securities, including common or preferred equity in insurance or reinsurance company issuers, and fully-collateralized, investment grade notes linked to insurance or reinsurance or other securities.

Effective immediately, the following paragraph is inserted as (i) the eighth paragraph under the “Summary Section – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus, and (ii) the 13th paragraph under the “More About the Fund’s Investment Objective, Principal Investment Strategies and Risks – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus:

The Fund may temporarily utilize leverage (by borrowing against a line of credit for investment purposes) of up to one-third of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process. The borrowed amounts will be collateralized using U.S. Treasury Bills.