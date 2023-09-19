Home
Trending ETFs

The Ambassador Fund

EMPIX | Fund

$10.30

$101 M

-

2.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EMPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Ambassador Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Effective immediately, the following paragraph replaces (i) the sixth paragraph under the “Summary Section – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus, and (ii) the 11th paragraph under the “More About the Fund’s Investment Objective, Principal Investment Strategies and Risks – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus:

The Cat Bonds and other insurance-linked securities in which the Fund seeks to invest substantially all of its assets are typically only available to “qualified institutional buyers” (or “QIBs”), as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”). To qualify as a QIB, the Fund generally must have at least $100 million in assets or qualify under another provision of the QIB definition under Rule 144A. Consequently, there may be periods when the Fund may not have sufficient access to Cat Bonds and other insurance-linked securities, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. In circumstances when the Fund does not qualify as a QIB, it may invest in other securities, including common or preferred equity in insurance or reinsurance company issuers, and fully-collateralized, investment grade notes linked to insurance or reinsurance or other securities.

Effective immediately, the following paragraph is inserted as (i) the eighth paragraph under the “Summary Section – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus, and (ii) the 13th paragraph under the “More About the Fund’s Investment Objective, Principal Investment Strategies and Risks – Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Fund’s Prospectus:

The Fund may temporarily utilize leverage (by borrowing against a line of credit for investment purposes) of up to one-third of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process. The borrowed amounts will be collateralized using U.S. Treasury Bills.

Read More

EMPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 8.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EMPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMPIX Category Low Category High EMPIX % Rank
Net Assets 101 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 38 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 61.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 74.41% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lightning Re Series 2023-1 12.67%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 12.14%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 11.28%
  4. Hypatia Ltd. 7.60%
  5. Kilimanjaro III Re Ltd. 6.93%
  6. Cape Lookout Re Ltd. 5.49%
  7. Merna Reinsurance II Ltd. 5.48%
  8. Ursa Re Ltd. 4.87%
  9. Tomoni Re Pte Ltd. 4.31%
  10. CONSULATE RE 2023-1A PREFERRED NOTE / 3.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMPIX % Rank
Bonds 		115.25% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.79% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMPIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.79% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMPIX % Rank
US 		115.25% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

EMPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.58% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

EMPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

EMPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

EMPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMPIX Category Low Category High EMPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMPIX Category Low Category High EMPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

EMPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

