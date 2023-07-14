Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund

mutual fund
EMLMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.84 +0.01 +0.17%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (EMLIX) Primary Retirement (EMLMX) Retirement (EMLKX) Retirement (EMLLX) B (EMLBX) A (EMLAX) C (EMLCX) Retirement (EMLJX) Retirement (EMLNX)
EMLMX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.84 +0.01 +0.17%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (EMLIX) Primary Retirement (EMLMX) Retirement (EMLKX) Retirement (EMLLX) B (EMLBX) A (EMLAX) C (EMLCX) Retirement (EMLJX) Retirement (EMLNX)
EMLMX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.84 +0.01 +0.17%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (EMLIX) Primary Retirement (EMLMX) Retirement (EMLKX) Retirement (EMLLX) B (EMLBX) A (EMLAX) C (EMLCX) Retirement (EMLJX) Retirement (EMLNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund

EMLMX | Fund

$5.84

$436 M

4.58%

$0.27

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$436 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund

EMLMX | Fund

$5.84

$436 M

4.58%

$0.27

1.11%

EMLMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ward Brown

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (i) in debt instruments of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries and denominated in local currencies and (ii) in derivative instruments with similar economic characteristics to these instruments.

Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. MFS may also invest in debt instruments of issuers and derivative instruments that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.

Debt instruments include foreign government securities, U.S. Government securities, inflation-adjusted debt instruments, corporate bonds, and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS generally focuses on foreign government and government-related debt instruments, but may also invest in corporate debt instruments.

MFS may invest up to 100% of the fund’s assets in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single country or region.

The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS allocates the fund's assets across countries primarily based on fundamental economic and financial analysis of the creditworthiness of each country and the relative values of countries' external debt, currencies, and local market debt. In selecting investments, MFS may consider economic and financial fundamentals, liquidity, duration, yield curve positioning, relative value, and other factors. Quantitative tools that systematically evaluate these and other factors may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

EMLMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -6.1% 13.6% 7.55%
1 Yr 15.2% -7.5% 19.8% 7.85%
3 Yr -2.9%* -17.0% 2.0% 14.56%
5 Yr -2.6%* -18.7% 2.9% 24.65%
10 Yr -4.5%* -14.6% 6.6% 67.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -58.7% 15.1% 12.54%
2021 -6.1% -12.8% 25.4% 82.37%
2020 -0.6% -6.9% 3.9% 81.85%
2019 2.5% -19.2% 4.3% 16.78%
2018 -2.3% -7.2% 5.2% 56.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -19.8% 11.3% 6.65%
1 Yr 15.2% -21.4% 19.8% 6.95%
3 Yr -2.9%* -17.0% 5.1% 14.29%
5 Yr -2.6%* -18.7% 4.3% 25.17%
10 Yr -4.5%* -14.6% 10.6% 74.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMLMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -58.7% 15.1% 12.85%
2021 -6.1% -12.8% 25.4% 82.69%
2020 -0.6% -6.9% 3.9% 81.85%
2019 2.5% -19.2% 4.3% 17.11%
2018 -2.3% -7.2% 5.2% 72.14%

NAV & Total Return History

EMLMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMLMX Category Low Category High EMLMX % Rank
Net Assets 436 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 40.48%
Number of Holdings 121 4 2121 85.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 155 M -134 M 1.25 B 28.00%
Weighting of Top 10 34.61% 2.2% 95.0% 20.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. South Africa (Republic of) 8% 8% 5.36%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 21 4.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLMX % Rank
Bonds 		97.67% -0.02% 116.66% 12.62%
Cash 		2.29% -16.66% 101.67% 80.92%
Stocks 		0.04% -0.47% 2.07% 19.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 15.69%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 19.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 64.92%

EMLMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.17% 43.25% 55.97%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.10% 61.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EMLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMLMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.00% 218.00% 67.48%

EMLMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMLMX Category Low Category High EMLMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.58% 0.00% 27.78% 73.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMLMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMLMX Category Low Category High EMLMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.19% -2.28% 9.04% 42.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMLMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMLMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ward Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2011

10.72

10.7%

Ward Brown, CFA, Ph.D., is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the Emerging Markets Debt team, and his duties include managing the firm's emerging market debt strategies in addition to conducting macroeconomic research and individual credit analysis. Ward joined MFS in 2005 as a fixed-income research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Prior to joining MFS, he served as an economist for the International Monetary Fund for eight years. Ward spent four years as a research and teaching assistant for the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science and later served as a lecturer at the school in the Economics Department. Ward earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University and holds a master's and a doctoral degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Matthew Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2011

10.72

10.7%

Matthew W. Ryan, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of Massachusetts Financial Services Company. Before joining the firm in 1997, Matt worked for four years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund and for five years as an international economist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was named a portfolio manager at MFS in 1998. He is a graduate of Williams College and earned a master's degree in international economics and foreign policy from Johns Hopkins University. Matt also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×