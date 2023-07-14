Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|EMLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|10.88%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|14.80%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|30.74%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|53.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|65.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|9.97%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|13.29%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|30.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|50.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|64.68%
* Annualized
|EMLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMLDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|99.2 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|60.42%
|Number of Holdings
|227
|4
|2121
|50.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|42.6 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|52.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.55%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|11.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMLDX % Rank
|Bonds
|77.08%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|89.54%
|Cash
|23.00%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|9.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|65.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|80.31%
|Other
|-0.09%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|95.08%
|EMLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|64.15%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|46.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|EMLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMLDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.80%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|47.43%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Hemant Baijal (lead manager), Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Fund’s operations, Mr. Baijal managed the predecessor fund since 2018 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2011. Hemant Baijal leads the Global Fixed Income team. He is the lead portfolio manager at Oppenheimer. Prior to joining the firm, Hemant co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., where he focused on absolute return and interest rate hedging strategies. Previously, Hemant was a partner and portfolio manager at Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, Hemant was a senior portfolio manager for international, global and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. He has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, The First Boston Corporation and Merrill Lynch and Co. Hemant holds a B.A. from the University of Delhi and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Wim Vandenhoeck, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019 . Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vandenhoeck was an Portfolio Manager with the Global Debt team in OppenheimerFunds Inc. since 2015, principally conducting interest rate and foreign currency analysis in emerging markets. Prior to that, Wim was a partner at APQ Partners LLP, an emerging markets investment adviser based out of London. Prior to that, he was an asset manager at GLG Partners LP in London, where he focused on emerging market fixed income strategies. Before GLG, he was a partner at Six Seasons Global Asset Management LLC, Aravali Partners LLC and Havell Capital Management LLC, all in New York, mainly managing fixed income macro strategies, often with a focus on emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he has held positions at Bank Brussels Lambert and Paribas Bank. Wim is also a frequent speaker on the topics of uncovering emerging market fixed income opportunities and analyzing the risk within. Wim holds a B.A. from Katholiek Universiteit Leuven and his M.B.A. from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
