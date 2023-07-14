Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

mutual fund
EMLDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.73 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (OEMYX) Primary Retirement (OEMNX) A (OEMAX) C (OEMCX) Inst (OEMIX) Retirement (EMLDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

EMLDX | Fund

$5.73

$99.2 M

5.80%

$0.33

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$99.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EMLDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hemant Baijal

Fund Description

EMLDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -6.1% 13.6% 10.88%
1 Yr 13.5% -7.5% 19.8% 14.80%
3 Yr -4.6%* -17.0% 2.0% 30.74%
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 2.9% 53.52%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 6.6% 65.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -58.7% 15.1% 16.30%
2021 -7.2% -12.8% 25.4% 94.55%
2020 0.0% -6.9% 3.9% 65.02%
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -19.8% 11.3% 9.97%
1 Yr 13.5% -21.4% 19.8% 13.29%
3 Yr -4.6%* -17.0% 5.1% 30.19%
5 Yr N/A* -18.7% 4.3% 50.76%
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 10.6% 64.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -58.7% 15.1% 16.61%
2021 -7.2% -12.8% 25.4% 94.55%
2020 0.0% -6.9% 3.9% 65.02%
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EMLDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMLDX Category Low Category High EMLDX % Rank
Net Assets 99.2 M 49.1 K 15.2 B 60.42%
Number of Holdings 227 4 2121 50.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.6 M -134 M 1.25 B 52.92%
Weighting of Top 10 43.55% 2.2% 95.0% 11.88%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLDX % Rank
Bonds 		77.08% -0.02% 116.66% 89.54%
Cash 		23.00% -16.66% 101.67% 9.23%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 65.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 80.31%
Other 		-0.09% -3.28% 3.53% 95.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLDX % Rank
Derivative 		41.43% 0.00% 64.87% 4.62%
Government 		41.10% 0.00% 99.79% 79.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.04% 0.00% 99.89% 16.62%
Corporate 		1.36% 0.00% 93.26% 89.85%
Securitized 		0.07% 0.00% 1.31% 12.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMLDX % Rank
Non US 		73.70% 0.00% 159.42% 96.00%
US 		3.38% -74.21% 36.99% 12.62%

EMLDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.17% 43.25% 64.15%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.10% 46.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

EMLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% 45.76%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 218.00% 23.71%

EMLDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMLDX Category Low Category High EMLDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.80% 0.00% 27.78% 47.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMLDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMLDX Category Low Category High EMLDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.67% -2.28% 9.04% 23.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMLDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMLDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hemant Baijal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Hemant Baijal (lead manager), Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Fund’s operations, Mr. Baijal managed the predecessor fund since 2018 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2011. Hemant Baijal leads the Global Fixed Income team. He is the lead portfolio manager at Oppenheimer. Prior to joining the firm, Hemant co-founded Six Seasons Global Asset Management, where he served as partner and portfolio manager with a focus on fixed income macro strategies. Before his role at Six Seasons, he was a partner and portfolio manager at Aravali Partners, LLC., where he focused on absolute return and interest rate hedging strategies. Previously, Hemant was a partner and portfolio manager at Havell Capital Management, LLC., where he focused on fixed income macro and relative value strategies. Earlier in his career, Hemant was a senior portfolio manager for international, global and multi-sector fixed income portfolios at Neuberger Berman. He has also held positions at Banca Di Roma, The First Boston Corporation and Merrill Lynch and Co. Hemant holds a B.A. from the University of Delhi and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.

Wim Vandenhoeck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Wim Vandenhoeck, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019 . Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vandenhoeck was an Portfolio Manager with the Global Debt team in OppenheimerFunds Inc. since 2015, principally conducting interest rate and foreign currency analysis in emerging markets. Prior to that, Wim was a partner at APQ Partners LLP, an emerging markets investment adviser based out of London. Prior to that, he was an asset manager at GLG Partners LP in London, where he focused on emerging market fixed income strategies. Before GLG, he was a partner at Six Seasons Global Asset Management LLC, Aravali Partners LLC and Havell Capital Management LLC, all in New York, mainly managing fixed income macro strategies, often with a focus on emerging markets. Earlier in his career, he has held positions at Bank Brussels Lambert and Paribas Bank. Wim is also a frequent speaker on the topics of uncovering emerging market fixed income opportunities and analyzing the risk within. Wim holds a B.A. from Katholiek Universiteit Leuven and his M.B.A. from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.33 6.11

