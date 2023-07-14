Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$436 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 2.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 4.00%
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (i) in debt instruments of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries and denominated in local currencies and (ii) in derivative instruments with similar economic characteristics to these instruments.
Emerging market countries are countries whose financial and capital markets are in the development phase and include countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. MFS may also invest in debt instruments of issuers and derivative instruments that are not tied economically to emerging market countries.
Debt instruments include foreign government securities, U.S. Government securities, inflation-adjusted debt instruments, corporate bonds, and other obligations to repay money borrowed.
MFS generally focuses on foreign government and government-related debt instruments, but may also invest in corporate debt instruments.
MFS may invest up to 100% of the fund’s assets in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single country or region.
The fund is a non-diversified fund. This means that MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS allocates the fund's assets across countries primarily based on fundamental economic and financial analysis of the creditworthiness of each country and the relative values of countries' external debt, currencies, and local market debt. In selecting investments, MFS may consider economic and financial fundamentals, liquidity, duration, yield curve positioning, relative value, and other factors. Quantitative tools that systematically evaluate these and other factors may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|EMLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|6.04%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|9.06%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-17.0%
|2.0%
|15.86%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|25.69%
|10 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-14.6%
|6.6%
|69.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|13.79%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|82.69%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|82.51%
|2019
|2.5%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|15.10%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|57.14%
|Period
|EMLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|5.14%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|8.16%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|9.42%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|25.87%
|10 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|76.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|EMLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|14.11%
|2021
|-5.1%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|73.72%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|92.74%
|2019
|2.5%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|15.10%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|72.86%
|EMLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMLBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|436 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|40.18%
|Number of Holdings
|121
|4
|2121
|85.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|27.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.61%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMLBX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.67%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|12.31%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|80.62%
|Stocks
|0.04%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|18.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|18.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|64.62%
|EMLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.11%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|14.15%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|61.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|EMLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|4.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|4.65%
|EMLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|67.13%
|EMLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMLBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.62%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|81.87%
|EMLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EMLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMLBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.20%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|85.63%
|EMLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2013
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2011
10.72
10.7%
Ward Brown, CFA, Ph.D., is an investment officer and fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the Emerging Markets Debt team, and his duties include managing the firm's emerging market debt strategies in addition to conducting macroeconomic research and individual credit analysis. Ward joined MFS in 2005 as a fixed-income research analyst and was named portfolio manager in 2008. Prior to joining MFS, he served as an economist for the International Monetary Fund for eight years. Ward spent four years as a research and teaching assistant for the Financial Markets Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science and later served as a lecturer at the school in the Economics Department. Ward earned his bachelor's degree from McGill University and holds a master's and a doctoral degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2011
10.72
10.7%
Matthew W. Ryan, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of Massachusetts Financial Services Company. Before joining the firm in 1997, Matt worked for four years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund and for five years as an international economist with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He was named a portfolio manager at MFS in 1998. He is a graduate of Williams College and earned a master's degree in international economics and foreign policy from Johns Hopkins University. Matt also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
