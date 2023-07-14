Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
The fund invests primarily in common stock and other equity securities of issuers in developing countries. Developing countries are also known as “emerging markets.” In determining whether an issuer is in a developing country, the fund will consider whether the country is generally considered to be a developing country by the international financial community, where the issuer is domiciled, the location of the issuer’s principal place of business and/or whether the issuer has substantial assets, or derives significant revenues or profits from developing countries. Equity securities are securities that exhibit ownership characteristics, including common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common and preferred stock and depository receipts representing ownership in common and preferred stock. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in developing country securities. These securities are discussed more fully under “Investment objective, strategies and risks.”
The fund may have significant exposure to one or more developing countries. For example, as of December 31, 2020, the fund held more than 25% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in China. See the paragraphs captioned “Investing outside the United States,” “Investing in developing countries” and “Exposure to country, region, industry or sector” under “Principal risks” below for a description of risks associated with such investments. More current portfolio holdings information for the fund is available on our website at capitalgroup.com.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|EMGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|43.30%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|34.61%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|86.92%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|79.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|66.20%
* Annualized
|EMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.54 B
|717 K
|102 B
|31.84%
|Number of Holdings
|173
|10
|6734
|28.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|500 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|33.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.00%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|60.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.29%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|33.85%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|60.33%
|Bonds
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|12.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|26.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|21.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|9.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.03%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|40.36%
|Technology
|16.48%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|85.38%
|Healthcare
|15.93%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|0.78%
|Communication Services
|11.82%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|16.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.64%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|55.37%
|Industrials
|6.87%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|37.26%
|Basic Materials
|5.69%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|69.34%
|Consumer Defense
|5.12%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|69.73%
|Energy
|1.34%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|82.02%
|Real Estate
|1.23%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|61.71%
|Utilities
|0.85%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|60.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Non US
|95.38%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|53.40%
|US
|2.91%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|19.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|98.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.85%
|Government
|1.73%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|9.78%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|20.49%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|7.04%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|6.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMGEX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|5.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|15.79%
|EMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|81.12%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|15.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|EMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|32.59%
|EMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|33.76%
|EMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|37.82%
|EMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 1994
27.76
27.8%
Victor D. Kohn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital International, Inc. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 36 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Victor covered Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Prior to joining Capital, Victor was an analyst in the venture capital group at Montgomery Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
F. Chapman Taylor is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covers Asian telecom companies excluding Japan, as well as companies domiciled in Indonesia, the Philippines and New Zealand. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Before joining Capital, he worked as a consultant with SRI International and Strategic Planning Associates, advising ASEAN, U.S. and U.K. companies on business strategy. He holds an MBA in finance and strategic planning from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree in physics and theology from Tulane University. Chapman is based in Washington, D.C.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Eu-Gene Cheah is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. He was also a country analyst for Singapore. Before joining Capital, Eu-Gene was a physician in the UK, where he was a Member of the Royal College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
