Empiric 2500 Fund

mutual fund
EMCAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.26 -0.27 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (EMCAX) Primary C (EMCCX)
Empiric 2500 Fund

EMCAX | Fund

$55.26

$24.6 M

0.00%

1.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$24.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$55.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Empiric 2500 Fund

EMCAX | Fund

$55.26

$24.6 M

0.00%

1.96%

EMCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Empiric 2500 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Empiric Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 06, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Coffelt

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by primarily investing in the equity securities of domestic small and mid-capitalization growth companies. Small and mid-capitalization companies are defined as companies with between $30 million and $25 billion in market capitalization.

The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies that the Fund’s investment advisor, Empiric Advisors, Inc. (the “Advisor”), believes are undervalued and that have characteristics the Advisor deems will likely cause those stocks to appreciate in the near future. Decisions to buy or sell securities in the Fund’s portfolio are based on such characteristics including the sector or industry the company is in, certain ratios of the company such as return-on-equity or margins, the size of the company, past and future growth of the company, analysts’ expectations, earnings surprises and other characteristics the Advisor believes may impact the appreciation of stocks. The Advisor practices quantitative techniques in the selection of stocks using a computer screening process to assist it in finding investment opportunities. Qualitative factors are considered in investment selection, but their influence is usually minimal.

EMCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -21.9% 50.1% 94.93%
1 Yr 17.1% -72.8% 36.6% 15.20%
3 Yr 7.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 6.28%
5 Yr 4.3%* -42.6% 12.7% 8.38%
10 Yr 5.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 9.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -82.1% 547.9% 3.09%
2021 7.5% -69.3% 196.9% 6.76%
2020 5.9% -28.2% 32.1% 82.88%
2019 4.5% -3.2% 9.3% 63.15%
2018 -0.9% -14.5% 20.4% 8.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EMCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -24.8% 50.1% 93.07%
1 Yr 17.1% -72.8% 36.6% 14.36%
3 Yr 7.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 6.11%
5 Yr 4.3%* -42.6% 14.6% 9.51%
10 Yr 7.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 11.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EMCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -82.1% 547.9% 3.09%
2021 7.5% -69.3% 196.9% 6.76%
2020 5.9% -28.2% 32.1% 82.88%
2019 4.5% -3.2% 9.3% 63.15%
2018 -0.9% -14.5% 20.4% 23.52%

NAV & Total Return History

EMCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EMCAX Category Low Category High EMCAX % Rank
Net Assets 24.6 M 183 K 28 B 94.11%
Number of Holdings 89 6 1336 56.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.93 M 59 K 2.7 B 93.10%
Weighting of Top 10 25.38% 5.9% 100.0% 34.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Robert Half International Inc 4.14%
  2. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 2.84%
  3. Calix Inc 2.55%
  4. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 2.54%
  5. United Rentals Inc 2.44%
  6. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc 2.38%
  7. Neuronetics Inc 2.33%
  8. Agilysys Inc 2.31%
  9. Ares Management Corp Class A 2.29%
  10. Generac Holdings Inc 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.19% 77.52% 101.30% 35.69%
Cash 		1.81% -1.30% 22.49% 57.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 68.52%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 73.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 68.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 67.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCAX % Rank
Industrials 		21.00% 0.00% 36.64% 16.16%
Technology 		20.59% 2.91% 75.51% 80.30%
Healthcare 		18.50% 0.00% 47.90% 74.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.01% 0.00% 40.68% 31.31%
Financial Services 		11.80% 0.00% 42.95% 19.53%
Communication Services 		6.14% 0.00% 15.31% 3.87%
Consumer Defense 		4.14% 0.00% 13.56% 46.30%
Energy 		2.72% 0.00% 55.49% 49.16%
Basic Materials 		0.79% 0.00% 10.30% 80.47%
Real Estate 		0.26% 0.00% 15.31% 72.73%
Utilities 		0.05% 0.00% 5.57% 31.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EMCAX % Rank
US 		96.58% 67.06% 99.56% 24.24%
Non US 		1.61% 0.00% 26.08% 77.61%

EMCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EMCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.96% 0.05% 27.56% 11.77%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 89.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 100.00%

Sales Fees

EMCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 30.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EMCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EMCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 3.00% 439.00% 12.75%

EMCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EMCAX Category Low Category High EMCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 70.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EMCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EMCAX Category Low Category High EMCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -4.08% 1.10% 81.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EMCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EMCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Coffelt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 1995

26.58

26.6%

Mark Coffelt has served as the President and Chief Investment Officer of Empiric Advisors, Inc since its inception in 1987. Mr. Coffelt has also served as the President of Empiric Distributors, Inc. since 2007. Mr. Coffelt has held the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation since 1987. He received his B.A. in economics, cum laude, from Occidental College and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Loren Coffelt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Loren Mark Coffelt joined Empiric Advisors, Inc in 2007 as a Financial Analyst. In December 2011, he was appointed Co-Portfolio Manager of Empiric . Loren graduated from St. Edwards University in 2008 with a BBA in Finance and Marketing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

