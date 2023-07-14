Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$24.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.4%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by primarily investing in the equity securities of domestic small and mid-capitalization growth companies. Small and mid-capitalization companies are defined as companies with between $30 million and $25 billion in market capitalization.
The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies that the Fund’s investment advisor, Empiric Advisors, Inc. (the “Advisor”), believes are undervalued and that have characteristics the Advisor deems will likely cause those stocks to appreciate in the near future. Decisions to buy or sell securities in the Fund’s portfolio are based on such characteristics including the sector or industry the company is in, certain ratios of the company such as return-on-equity or margins, the size of the company, past and future growth of the company, analysts’ expectations, earnings surprises and other characteristics the Advisor believes may impact the appreciation of stocks. The Advisor practices quantitative techniques in the selection of stocks using a computer screening process to assist it in finding investment opportunities. Qualitative factors are considered in investment selection, but their influence is usually minimal.
|Period
|EMCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|94.93%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|15.20%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|6.28%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|8.38%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|9.07%
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|3.09%
|2021
|7.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|6.76%
|2020
|5.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|82.88%
|2019
|4.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|63.15%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|8.80%
|YTD
|7.7%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|93.07%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|14.36%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|6.11%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|9.51%
|10 Yr
|7.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|11.26%
* Annualized
|2022
|-16.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|3.09%
|2021
|7.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|6.76%
|2020
|5.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|82.88%
|2019
|4.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|63.15%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|23.52%
|EMCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.6 M
|183 K
|28 B
|94.11%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|6
|1336
|56.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.93 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|93.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.38%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|34.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.19%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|35.69%
|Cash
|1.81%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|57.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|68.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|73.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|68.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|67.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMCAX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|16.16%
|Technology
|20.59%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|80.30%
|Healthcare
|18.50%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|74.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.01%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|31.31%
|Financial Services
|11.80%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|19.53%
|Communication Services
|6.14%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|3.87%
|Consumer Defense
|4.14%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|46.30%
|Energy
|2.72%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|49.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.79%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|80.47%
|Real Estate
|0.26%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|72.73%
|Utilities
|0.05%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|31.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EMCAX % Rank
|US
|96.58%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|24.24%
|Non US
|1.61%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|77.61%
|EMCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|11.77%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|89.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|100.00%
|EMCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|30.67%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EMCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EMCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|12.75%
|EMCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|70.37%
|EMCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|EMCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EMCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.17%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|81.23%
|EMCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 1995
26.58
26.6%
Mark Coffelt has served as the President and Chief Investment Officer of Empiric Advisors, Inc since its inception in 1987. Mr. Coffelt has also served as the President of Empiric Distributors, Inc. since 2007. Mr. Coffelt has held the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation since 1987. He received his B.A. in economics, cum laude, from Occidental College and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Loren Mark Coffelt joined Empiric Advisors, Inc in 2007 as a Financial Analyst. In December 2011, he was appointed Co-Portfolio Manager of Empiric . Loren graduated from St. Edwards University in 2008 with a BBA in Finance and Marketing.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
