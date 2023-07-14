The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by primarily investing in the equity securities of domestic small and mid-capitalization growth companies. Small and mid-capitalization companies are defined as companies with between $30 million and $25 billion in market capitalization.

The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies that the Fund’s investment advisor, Empiric Advisors, Inc. (the “Advisor”), believes are undervalued and that have characteristics the Advisor deems will likely cause those stocks to appreciate in the near future. Decisions to buy or sell securities in the Fund’s portfolio are based on such characteristics including the sector or industry the company is in, certain ratios of the company such as return-on-equity or margins, the size of the company, past and future growth of the company, analysts’ expectations, earnings surprises and other characteristics the Advisor believes may impact the appreciation of stocks. The Advisor practices quantitative techniques in the selection of stocks using a computer screening process to assist it in finding investment opportunities. Qualitative factors are considered in investment selection, but their influence is usually minimal.